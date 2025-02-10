Reytons launch UK tour with two high-octane gigs

Reytons fans enjoying the band in Bournemouth. Pic Rich Goodwin

The Reytons have launched their tour of the UK and Europe with unanimous approval from their fans.

Fans – including a sprinkling from their home base of Rotherham – were ecstatic about the first two high-octane gigs, in Brixton and Bournemouth, on Friday and Saturday.

The four piece stated after the London concert: "There couldn't have been a better way to kick off 2025 than a debut sold-out show at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton!… We're back baby!"

The following night on the south coast was a riot too, with the group posting the event was: "Absolutely incredible! The energy in that room was at 100 from start to finish. Bottles, bruises and broken guitars… We can't wait to return!"

Reytons fans loving it in Bournemouth. Pic Rich Goodwin

Reytons' followers are a diverse bunch with one Facebook poster writing: "Great gig, great to see the young and the old enjoying the future."

Other online feedback included:

"One of my best ever gigs and live performances. The energy was utterly unreal… bonkers!

"Clifton Park was fantastic but last night in my home town (Bournemouth) was sensational. It was an amazing gig - so much energy.

Reytons banging out the tunes in Bournemouth. Pic Rich Goodwin

"Absolutely loved it - it was first time seeing you and it was epic, from a fellow Conisbrough lad. What an atmosphere and noise from the crowd – The Reytons put on a fantastic show with the lights and visual effects.”

"The crowd was insane. I did so many pits last year, and I've never fallen once. I fell twice last night. Luckily everyone has each other's backs and I wasn’t hurt. But it really says something about The Reytons.

“For all that the national music press might ignore it, Northern indie music is so good at the minute. Absolutely brilliant gig. The kids from the estate. They’re doing alright...”

"The musical equivalent of watching your football team score a last-minute winner – awesome!"

The Reytons in London. Pic Rich Goodwin

There was a slightly mixed review of the Brixton event from one man: "Great night, the mosh pit was rocking! Shame so many phones were stolen by the dreaded pickpockets."

Their biggest ever UK tour resumes on Friday at Blackpool Tower ballroom and then at Birmingham O2 Academy on Saturday.