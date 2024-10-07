HALF MAN HALF BISCUIT: Nigel Blackwell

YOU could have been forgiven for believing you had strolled into a Czech beer hall prior to a Dukla Prague home match in the 1960s.

Middle aged men, lots of them, are sporting the famous yellow and red away shirt of Dukla’s glory years, while chanting lyrics back at Birkenhead’s ‘Four Lads Who Shook The Wirral”, Half Man Half Biscuit.

Championed by John Peel on releasing their first album Back in the DHSS and debut single Trumpton Riots in 1986, they could easily have been dismissed as being just that bit too quirky, but 15 or so albums later and the Leadmill is full as they deliver a career (they definitely would not call it a career!) spanning set that shows exactly why they have endured..

The band are best known for their clever, dry, well-observed asides about smalltown England, pop culture, mundanity and minor celebrity, with political observations oft coated in well-crafted wit.

Live, the songs are punkier and full of an energy you might not expect and the music stands alone on merit, crossing new wave, indie, country, blues, children’s TV themes and even prog rock – and they can play them all.

I, and it appears a capacity crowd at the Leadmill, have spent many years exclaiming that Half Man Half Biscuit have a song about almost anyone or anything you care to mention.

It’s lower division football, in particular Tranmere Rovers, wit week shenanigans, set list rows, Subbuteo, crap TV, murders at midnight mass, Persian rug sales at the United Reformed Church, fun days in the park which are anything but and much, much more.

Nigel Blackwell spits out Camus-esque words, which surely rival those of Morrissey or Mark E Smith, with a mixture of fondness, contempt and morbidity, a difficult mixture to master.

Of course, All I Want For Xmas is a Dukla Prague Away kit makes an appearance, and Trumpton Riots causes chaos, its initial refrain of “Unemployment’s rising in the Chigley end of town, it’s spreading like pneumonia, doesn’t look like going down” written at a time of joblessness and dole queues that birthed Back in the DHSS and its follow up Back Again in the DHSS. It never lost its relevance and maybe never will.

Man of Constant Sorrow (With a Garage in Constant Use) from No-One Cares About Your Creative Hub, Took Problem Chimp To The Ideal Home Show and early doors ‘hit F*****’ ‘ell it’s Fred Titmus.are among the highlights.

For me it’s National Sh*te Day, from the excellent album CSI Ambleside that wins the night though, a trawl through one person’s misery, relief offered by the appearance of a rainbow overhead, all hope quickly dashed by the fact it’s “in black and white”.

There’s hundreds more they could have done, and we would all have had our favourites and wish-lists, but them’s the vagaries.

A word too for orange boiler-suited excellent support act Wand – We Are Not Devo - the country’s only Devo tribute band. For that alone there can only be applause.