NEW SONG: Rebecca Lucy Taylor

REBECCA Lucy Taylor is putting music first, once again.

The versatile Anston-born entertainer has excelled in acting roles on the West End stage and on TV, recently.

But she’s now well and truly back as a songstress, releasing a new track appropriately called Love Second Music First.

Rebecca, who turns 38 next month, launched the song as a B-Side to her single Big Man on Friday.

In typically quirky style, she explained its roots: “This is a song I wrote about my long-term lover.

“Music is a difficult lover. Controlling and toxic. I don’t recommend it.

“My heart aches but I can’t deny that nobody does it quite like them.”

The song has been described as having “a melancholic piano melody with electronic-tinged vocals”.

It includes the lyrics: “I look in the mirror and I see what I wanna see. What would make me feel better?

“Is it being younger? I look in the mirror and I see the real me.”

The former Wales High School pupil has had a sometimes difficult relationship with the music industry, one that was initially forged due to the care and diligence of her teacher Anthony Wright, and influenced by her dad (a keyboard player) and her mum (violinist) as well as singing in a local choir.

She first made her name with the indie band Slow Club - but later revealed how she was bitterly unhappy sometimes about her part in it.

Later on, as a solo operator, she gave a hint about the pressures of releasing her second album, the BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated Priorities Pleasure, followed by a tour, stating: “Coming out of the whirlwind of Priorities Pleasure pretty broken, unwell and very emotionally low and going into such a safe space has truly changed and saved me” - a reference to taking the lead role of Sally Bowles in the London stage production of Cabaret.

Rebecca, an honorary Doctor of Music at the University of Sheffield, prides herself on musical performances that are “warts and all” - a representation of the real Rebecca and her values, rather than trying to make a pop brand for herself.

The new songs are available on seven-inch picture disc vinyl from October 18.