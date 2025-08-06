Train in the same halls as some of wrestling’s biggest names as OVW look for the next, great UK talent

Could you be the UK’s next big wrestling superstar?

Ohio Valley Wrestling are set to comb the United Kingdom looking for talent to attend try-outs in 2026.

The initiative is led by former WWE superstar Al Snow, in conjunction with Morley Sports Management.

Have you ever fancied a change of career? What about becoming a professional wrestler and training with the same company that gave us John Cena, Randy Orton and more?

Ohio Valley Wrestling will be scouting the United Kingdom to give athletes the chance to step into the squared circle and train with former WWE superstar Al Snow, with the first intake of new students into the OVW Academy set to take place in 2026.

Those who pass the initial try-outs will be invited to travel to Louisville, Kentucky, to get a “complete wrestling education”, including 600 hours of instruction and television time to hone those all-important promo skills.

OVW head trainer and former WWE superstar Al Snow will be keeping a keen eye on the United Kingdom, as the promotion looks for the next batch of UK superstars. | OVW/Canva

The initiative comes in conjunction with Morley Sports Management, which recently purchased the company, with a focus on sporting talent looking to swap the pitch for the ring. Speaking about the UK scouting mission, Snow admitted he’d “love to see footballers or rugby players give it a shot. They already understand discipline, coaching and sacrifice.

“That mindset gives them a huge advantage. And they’re used to being coached – It gives them a huge upper hand.”

He believes that other cross-sport moves, such as Louis Rees-Zammit, who recently made the leap from top-level international rugby union to the NFL, show that switching sports at the elite level is possible.

However, the former WWE tag team champion is clear that athleticism alone won’t cut it.

“You can be in phenomenal shape – that won’t make fans believe in you,” Snow admits, “charisma, presence, expression – that’s what turns an athlete into a star. If fans can believe in who that person is, they'll believe in anything they say and anything they do, and they'll pay to see them.

“You know, Steve Austin – you never questioned or doubted, you believed who Steve Austin is. That’s the kind of X-factor we’re looking for.”

Rob Edwards, founder and CEO at Morley Sports Management, said: “We’re trying to build a talent funnel that will provide talented sports people who either have or haven’t made it in their respective sports with an opportunity to continue their pro careers in another area of sports entertainment.

“We absolutely know the talent is there in the UK – particularly in football – and the opportunities we OVW provide could give so many sports people another chance.”

No details have been released so far regarding whether there will be in-person try-outs in the United Kingdom, but those who are interested and think they fit the bill can find more information by visiting the OVW Academy website.

The WWE are set to return to the United Kingdom this month, as part of their ‘Road to Clash in the Castle’ tour ahead of the Paris PLE - for more information, check out our article on how to get tickets to the tour.