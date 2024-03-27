Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy coming to Lyceum
ALFRED Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller The 39 Steps is back out on a UK tour after nearly ten years in London’s West End and Broadway.
The smash-hit Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedy thriller features four actors playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and action.
The 39 Steps comes to Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, April 30 – Saturday, May 4.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.