The event will run at Meadowhall throughout May and June

A NEW cultural fashion event to celebrate cultural diversity and heritage will be running throughout May and June at Meadowhall.

Presented in partnership with Sheffield's Welcoming Cultures organisation, the initiative includes the 'Seeing Beyond Our Cultural Outfit' exhibition, which is on display at the centre until the end of June, as well as day of cultural fashion showcases on Friday, May 24.

Taking place during Cultural Style Week, which runs from May 21-27, the showcases will bring together a unique blend of cultures and styles, celebrating the creativity of a diverse array of designers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exhibition includes photography of 12 portraits curated by Terezia Rostas, a renowned Roma educational and cultural consultant, Candy-Ellie Graham, the founder of Cultural Style Week .

It shares the vibrant stories of local participants and offers a captivating exploration of cultural diversity and heritage in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Terezia Rostas, founder of Welcoming Cultures, says: "After four years of tireless dedication by Welcoming Cultures in our city, it's truly a moment of profound gratitude to witness our collective dream come to life. This exhibition stands not only as a showcase of cultural clothing but as a beacon of unity and understanding. It's a testament to the transformative power of embracing diversity, and it's a celebration of the tapestry of humanity woven by each unique heritage.

Candy-Ellie Graham, the founder of Cultural Style Week, added: “Sheffield is known for its multiculturalism and diversity and warmly embraces individuals from all walks of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the region's premier fashion destination, Meadowhall is the perfect venue to launch this year's Cultural Style Week festivities.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re really excited to be home to Sheffield’s Cultural Style Week celebrations which are being extended way beyond just the week itself, starting with this fantastic exhibition.

“Celebrating the rich cultural diversity within our local community is hugely important to us, and we hope our visitors will enjoy seeing the diverse styles on show as much as we are.”