Maltby Musical Theatre Group celebrates charity success – and looks ahead to new show
Maltby Musical Theatre Group performed Calendar Girls at Rotherham Civic Theatre in March.
During the run, they held collections to raise money for Blood Cancer UK – the same cause that the original Calendar Girls are linked with.
The main Maltby cast members – Rachel Smith, Wendy Barrows, Fiona Broadhead, Elaine Demaine, Lizzie Murphy and Anita Wilshaw – who depicted the original girls were overwhelmed with praise, generosity and also the amount of people who wanted to share their own stories.
Rachel said: “Cancer affects so many people’s lives and the story we told was relatable to so many people in the audience.
“That was reflected in the money we raised during the show week, other events and of course our own ‘artistic’ calendar sales. We raised a massive £1,600 for Blood Cancer UK.”
The group are now preparing for their next show – Kipps: The New Half a Sixpence Musical, which will be at the Civic from March 5 to 10, 2024.
“Rehearsals are already under way,” said Rachel. “It’s sure to be just as entertaining as Calendar Girls – if not more so!”
Tickets are on sale now from https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173643716.
The group will also host its own Christmas market at the Wesley Centre in Maltby on Saturday, December 2, from 11am to 4pm, with free entry, gift ideas and festive food and drink. Stall enquiries to: [email protected].