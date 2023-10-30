Register
BREAKING
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury

Maltby Musical Theatre Group celebrates charity success – and looks ahead to new show

AN AMATEUR dramatics group celebrated the £1,600 raised for charity – as members prepare for their next production.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 30th Oct 2023, 13:55 GMT
MMTG's Calendar Girls castMMTG's Calendar Girls cast
MMTG's Calendar Girls cast

Maltby Musical Theatre Group performed Calendar Girls at Rotherham Civic Theatre in March.

During the run, they held collections to raise money for Blood Cancer UK – the same cause that the original Calendar Girls are linked with.

The main Maltby cast members – Rachel Smith, Wendy Barrows, Fiona Broadhead, Elaine Demaine, Lizzie Murphy and Anita Wilshaw – who depicted the original girls were overwhelmed with praise, generosity and also the amount of people who wanted to share their own stories.

Most Popular

    Rachel said: “Cancer affects so many people’s lives and the story we told was relatable to so many people in the audience.

    “That was reflected in the money we raised during the show week, other events and of course our own ‘artistic’ calendar sales. We raised a massive £1,600 for Blood Cancer UK.”

    The group are now preparing for their next show – Kipps: The New Half a Sixpence Musical, which will be at the Civic from March 5 to 10, 2024.

    “Rehearsals are already under way,” said Rachel. “It’s sure to be just as entertaining as Calendar Girls – if not more so!”

    Tickets are on sale now from https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173643716.

    The group will also host its own Christmas market at the Wesley Centre in Maltby on Saturday, December 2, from 11am to 4pm, with free entry, gift ideas and festive food and drink. Stall enquiries to: [email protected].

    Related topics:CancerRotherham Civic TheatreMaltbyTickets