THE cars are home, the drivers are rested and the bonnets have been sold – bringing the final fundraising total for the Roundabout Bangers and Cash 2023 challenge to an outstanding £152,843.

Dan Walker

Bangers and Cash is the motoring adventure that this year saw 21 teams undertake the 1092-mile European journey from Sheffield to Munich in old vehicles to raise funds for Roundabout, the South Yorkshire youth housing charity that provides shelter, support and life skills to young people aged 16 to 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Adding a unique splash of colour to the event, every vehicle had its bonnet designed and decorated by a professional artist.

The event reached its fundraising finale with an auction dinner where all the bonnets were auctioned off, along with 40 painted road signs.

BBC Radio Sheffield host Ellie Colton presented the evening at Sheffield’s Crowne Plaza Hotel and among the guests was TV news presenter Dan Walker, who had seen the bonnets during a special display at September’s Art in the Gardens event.

“It was brilliant to see all the bonnets back together in one room again and to see that people appreciated their value by taking part in our auction,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.