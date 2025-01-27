London life has taken a toll on Rotherham's Rebecca

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, stage name Self Esteem, gives a thumbs-up from her dressing room.

Living the life of an in-demand musician, star of stage and screen, as well as a committed equal rights advocate living in the hurley-burley of London, can take its toll.

Rotherham's Rebecca Lucy Taylor can vouch for that.

Her sheer versatility as an entertainer has made her a major name in showbiz, as she's recorded albums, played the West End stage for almost 170 days straight, while appearing on multiple TV shows.

However, working long hours under the scrutiny of the public eye has become a sometimes exhausting experience for Rebecca, whose stage name is Self Esteem.

She took a break from London's goldfish bowl life over Christmas to stay at her family home in Anston.

With 2025 plans ahead of her, she is now doubling down with more work on the horizon, with an album 'A Complicated Woman' scheduled for release in April.

The former Wales High School pupil has made it clear her previous successes on various platforms hadn't shielded her from her own negative emotions, though.

It all started after her 2021 album 'Prioritise Pleasure.'

It was so popular that work offers started streaming to her inbox.

“So I just worked nonstop; didn’t listen to anyone telling me to have a day off… obviously, I was burned out. I really was. I felt nothing. It was horrible.

“I didn’t feel all right, and I still don’t know what I feel like, really. I’m really low, a lot,” she revealed in a frank interview with the Guardian.

At her worst, Rebecca was "P****d off and miserable and depressed and crazy."

The achievements, compliments and growing fan base across the various disciplines in which she worked, were not a definitive answer to the problems of a woman who has spent years countering sexism and misogyny.

“Is that a natural human reaction… be careful what you wish for? Everyone being like, ‘Well, what are you whingeing about, you’ve got everything you’ve banged on about wanting, your whole life?’ she said.

"But I couldn’t explain it. I just felt nothing. And I flatlined. With the internet, you can diagnose yourself with anything.

"And now it’s like, burnout, or, you know, dopamine addiction. I probably have all these things, but it doesn’t really help me.”

Rebecca, stayed at her parents' home, the same one she grew up in, over the festive period, sharing in the Guardian that she'd taken part in a "big, important meeting in my childhood bedroom."

Her new album 'A Complicated Woman' through "gritted teeth” she added.

However, she has a new relationship, which she also discussed with the newspaper.

Rebecca came out as bisexual in 2013, and was in a relationship with a woman for years, said the article.

But for the last year, she has been with a male partner, whom she met while performing a lead role in Cabaret, at a London theatre.

The 38-year-old, a guest on Never Mind The Buzzcocks recently, said she was: "Surprised it’s a man, but it’s really nice… I just didn’t think I’d do that again, but here we are.”

Her unstinting honesty also included a line about a failed interview: “I auditioned for Ted Lasso, (sports comedy-drama TV series) which I got very excited about. Didn’t get it.”