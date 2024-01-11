A STAND-up described by the Evening Standard as “live comedy’s best kept secret” is heading for a show at Rotherham Civic Theatre.

Scott Bennett

Scott Bennett last two shows – Leap Year and Relax – were nominated for best show at the

Leicester Comedy Festival and he was named by Chortle as One To Watch for 2018 and 2019.

He’s written for many high-profile acts such as Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford, and recently recorded his debut on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo.

In demand as a writer, and with regular appearances on Radio 4’s The News Quiz and The Now Show, Scott is aiming to break through to the big time.

Debut stand-up tour About a Roy was nominated for the highly acclaimed Amused Moose Comedy Award and selected as one of the top ten shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2015.

During the lockdown of 2020, Scott pioneered the viral hit – Stand up from the Shed – a

weekly topical stand-up show streamed live from his garden shed.

At the end of that year he was voted best act in Comics Comic, a prestigious award decided by comedians and promoters in the industry, with previous winners including Mick Ferry, Zoe Lyons and Ian Stone.

As a filmmaker and writer of comedy shorts, Scott has had his work officially selected

for The Beeston Film Festival 2019 and the New York City Comedy Shorts Festival 2020.