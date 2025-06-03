INTIMATE VENUE: Boy on a Dolphin will play Letwell next month

ONE of Sheffield’s foremost acoustic bands is heading to a local venue – for the 16th year running.

Boy On A Dolphin were founded in the steel city in the early 1990s, and went on to play in front of huge crowds touring major stadiums across the US and Canada.

The band were based initially in Vancouver, and managed by Bryan Adams’s manager, but, after the relationship ended, song-writing duo John Reilly and Andy Needham joined lead guitarist Pete Hiley and drummer Darren Ford in returning to Sheffield.

The band – renowned for the warm Latin sound of their music – play infrequently these days, but are making their now annual mid-summer appearance at Letwell’s village hall on Tuesday and Wednesday July 1 and 2.

Letwell Music spokesman Martyn Sharpe said the two shows are the “highlight of the musical year at the hall”.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the band that goes back many, many years,” he said.

“The Dolphins are an amazing band, and we know how lucky we are to see them every summer.

“The music John and Andy wrote in the early days still resonates today.

“It’s stood the test of time, and sounds just as good now as it did back in the 90s.

“There aren’t many places where you can see music up close like this – seeing a show here is something quite special.”

Limited tickets for the show – priced £17.50pp – are available from Letwell Music on 07909 960 422 or 01909 731626.

More info from [email protected].