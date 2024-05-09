The Kostanzas at HMV Sheffield. From left to right are: Alex Riley, Macy Beddows, Kalden Steel, Reuben Huddleston and Charlie Strzala.

FROM a chance chat in the school dinner queue to playing three gigs in a row- including the school annual awards night - The Kostanzas have packed a lot in considering the group haven’t even been going six months yet.

The Rotherham band, who range in age from 13 to 16, began last December and the line-up now features Kalden Steel on vocals, drummer Rueben Huddleston, bass player Macy Beddows and guitarists Alex Riley and Charlie Strzala.

The young group - all Oakwood High pupils - played an open mic night at The Sitwell Arms in Whiston in March and have since gone on to play three gigs on consecutive days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first was at their school’s awards ceremony - alongside fellow local band Pelican Crossing - on Thursday May 2 before a gig at The Cutlers’ Arms on Westgate the following night.

And the Bank Holiday weekend went with a bang after the band played HMV Live and Local on the High Street in Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.

The indie-rock five-piece played a set list of ten songs - a mixture of their own material (‘Is This Real?’, ‘Leave Me Alone’ and latest single to be released on all streaming platforms ‘Dog’) plus covers of Reef’s ‘Naked’, Pearl Jam's ‘Even Flow’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’.

Speaking after the show, singer Kalden said: “We started last December when (drummer) Reuben and I were in the school dinner queue and he knew I played music and asked if I'd like to join him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our other members joined after that and it’s just kind of grown from there.

“We’re now releasing a song a month on Spotify and other streaming services.

“We’re always writing in band practice.”

Reuben said: “I write the music and Kalden writes the lyrics.”

Next up for the band is Battle of the Bands in June where they will be up against artists including Pelican Crossing, The Tivolis, and Turning June for the chance to play Wheat Beat festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we win a slot there, we will also get airplay as well,” added Macy, who is also the creative behind the band’s merchandise including t-shirts.