Just starting out but this young band are really calling the tune
The Rotherham band, who range in age from 13 to 16, began last December and the line-up now features Kalden Steel on vocals, drummer Rueben Huddleston, bass player Macy Beddows and guitarists Alex Riley and Charlie Strzala.
The young group - all Oakwood High pupils - played an open mic night at The Sitwell Arms in Whiston in March and have since gone on to play three gigs on consecutive days.
The first was at their school’s awards ceremony - alongside fellow local band Pelican Crossing - on Thursday May 2 before a gig at The Cutlers’ Arms on Westgate the following night.
And the Bank Holiday weekend went with a bang after the band played HMV Live and Local on the High Street in Sheffield on Saturday afternoon.
The indie-rock five-piece played a set list of ten songs - a mixture of their own material (‘Is This Real?’, ‘Leave Me Alone’ and latest single to be released on all streaming platforms ‘Dog’) plus covers of Reef’s ‘Naked’, Pearl Jam's ‘Even Flow’ and Black Sabbath’s ‘War Pigs’.
Speaking after the show, singer Kalden said: “We started last December when (drummer) Reuben and I were in the school dinner queue and he knew I played music and asked if I'd like to join him.
“Our other members joined after that and it’s just kind of grown from there.
“We’re now releasing a song a month on Spotify and other streaming services.
“We’re always writing in band practice.”
Reuben said: “I write the music and Kalden writes the lyrics.”
Next up for the band is Battle of the Bands in June where they will be up against artists including Pelican Crossing, The Tivolis, and Turning June for the chance to play Wheat Beat festival.
“If we win a slot there, we will also get airplay as well,” added Macy, who is also the creative behind the band’s merchandise including t-shirts.
Follow the group on Instagram @the_kostanzas and on their YouTube channel.