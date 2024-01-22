Join creatives from across the borough at online event
Rotherham Creative Network is a grass-roots venture founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen to develop and showcase the creative sector in Rotherham and across the region.
Its aims are to bring together disparate creatives to share their skills and collaborate whilst creating opportunities locally.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now RCN is kick-starting the year with an online Creative Consultation meet-up on Monday, January 29 between 6pm-7pm.
A spokesperson said: “We believe in community voices when creating a podcast so it is crucial you turn up and shape it.
“RCN will listen and learn from your ideas to host podcasts that have our creatives at the heart of it. We want to know who you’d like to see, what topics you want to hear and how it sounds when your priorities are set.”
The online event is free, but booking is essential – visit www.tinyurl.com/RCNJanEvent.