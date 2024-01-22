A CREATIVE network which has successfully run a number of workshops and events is launching its first podcast this month.

The online event is happening next week

Rotherham Creative Network is a grass-roots venture founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen to develop and showcase the creative sector in Rotherham and across the region.

Its aims are to bring together disparate creatives to share their skills and collaborate whilst creating opportunities locally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now RCN is kick-starting the year with an online Creative Consultation meet-up on Monday, January 29 between 6pm-7pm.

Most Popular

A spokesperson said: “We believe in community voices when creating a podcast so it is crucial you turn up and shape it.

“RCN will listen and learn from your ideas to host podcasts that have our creatives at the heart of it. We want to know who you’d like to see, what topics you want to hear and how it sounds when your priorities are set.”