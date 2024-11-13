Housebuilder to ho-ho-host festive crafty workshop
A HOUSEBUILDER IS holding a festive crafty workshop in Ravenfield.
The event at Redrow Yorkshire’s Poppy Fields development will see adults create and take home their own eco-friendly Christmas wreath while younger attendees make a natural tree decoration.
The workshop, which is open to all, is on Saturday, November 30 from noon to 2pm.
Sales director Steve Jackson said: “The workshop will be run by Rotherham-based Side Farm Flowers who will help attendees make their own Christmas wreath using a selection of fresh flowers and foliage.”
