The late Tina Turner lives on in 2025 after the discovery of a long-lost track 🎤🎶

A Tina Turner song long thought missing has recently been unearthed.

Hot For You Baby was originally set to appear on Turner’s 1984 album, Private Dancer.

The song is set for its premiere on BBC Radio 2 this month before being issued as part of an anniversary release of the album.

The song, Hot For You Baby, was recorded initially during the Private Dancer studio sessions, which took place across 1983 and 1984, but never made it to the final album that subsequently charted at number two on the UK album chart upon its release.

But over 40 years later, the song has been rediscovered; the track was one of three produced by her Capitol A&R man, John S. Carter, whose work played a pivotal role in showcasing Turner’s versatility and helping her transition from a celebrated rock and soul pioneer to a global pop-rock sensation.

It was composed by Harry Vanda and George Young, best known as members of the 1960s Australian band the Easybeats, who brought us the timeless hit Friday on My Mind. The duo built an impressive legacy as songwriters and producers, with their most iconic creation being John Paul Young’s Love is in the Air.

George Young, the older brother of Malcolm and Angus Young from AC/DC, teamed up with Vanda to produce the first six albums for the legendary heavy rock band, further solidifying their influence on music history.

Where can I hear Tina Turner’s long-long track?

Hot For You Baby is set to be played live on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Mark Goodier on January 25 2025, with the song set to be included in a deluxe anniversary re-issue of Turner’s iconic album, Private Dancer, on March 21 2025.

What’s your favourite song that was thought to be lost to time only to be unearthed decades later? Why not share them by leaving a comment down below while we wait to hear Hot For You Baby?