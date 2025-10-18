‘Tis the season of thrills and frights, as another Halloween arrives, bringing tricks or treats to pop culture fans in search of entertainment this year.

But why console yourself to just what’s on the television or streaming services this year when there’s a plethora of films either debuting at your local cinema, or making a welcome return to celebrate anniversary screenings in 2025?

It’s a means of avoiding trick-or-treaters, anyway.

We’ve taken a look at screenings taking place at Odeon this Halloween season, with the cinema chain offering a host of new scares and old classics; from family favourites suitable for all ages to those cult classics that are only for those with an iron stomach and nerves.

But for the 2025 Halloween season, what’s coming to - or returning - to our silver screens this month?

1 . Good Boy (15) A future cult classic, based from the perspective of the film's lead star - Indy (the dog pictured). When Indy's owner, Todd, moves into his late grandfather's haunted house, Indy begins to sense a dark presence only he can see. The film follows Indy's terrifying attempts to protect his owner, who is succumbing to a mysterious illness, from the entity lurking in the shadows. | Vertigo Releasing Photo Sales

2 . Black Phone 2 (18) A direct sequel to the 2022 horror film, this movie picks up four years later with teenage Finney still struggling with the trauma of surviving the serial killer known as the Grabber. His sister Gwen's psychic abilities manifest again, and she starts having terrifying visions of the Grabber's ghost tormenting her from beyond the grave. | Blumhouse/Universal Pictures Photo Sales

3 . Him (18) This supernatural horror film from Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. The story follows Cameron "Cam" Cade, a rising football star who trains at an isolated compound with his idol, a legendary but aging quarterback. As the training becomes increasingly brutal and sinister, Cam uncovers a dark, demonic secret behind his idol's success and the corrupt world of professional football. | Monkeypaw Productions/Universal Pictures Photo Sales

4 . Shelby Oaks (15) This supernatural horror film is based on a viral online series of found footage videos. It follows a woman searching for her sister, a paranormal investigator who went missing while exploring the mysterious abandoned town of Shelby Oaks. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a chilling truth: the imaginary demon from her childhood may have been real all along. | Paper Street Pictures/Neon Photo Sales