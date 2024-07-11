Hollywood royalty bringing country music to South Yorkshire

By Jill Theobald
Published 11th Jul 2024, 09:31 BST
Kiefer Sutherland plays The Leadmill in AugustKiefer Sutherland plays The Leadmill in August
HOLLYWOOD royalty Kiefer Sutherland is coming to the region next month – with his country music band.

The actor and musician has starred in films including 'The Lost Boys', 'Stand By Me', and the two 'Young Guns' movies as well as winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role as Jack Bauer in the long-running hit TV show '24'.

His show at The Leadmill in Sheffield will take place on Monday, August 19.

Tickets cost £35.

To book visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/kiefer-sutherland/.

