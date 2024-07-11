HOLLYWOOD royalty Kiefer Sutherland is coming to the region next month – with his country music band.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

The actor and musician has starred in films including 'The Lost Boys', 'Stand By Me', and the two 'Young Guns' movies as well as winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role as Jack Bauer in the long-running hit TV show '24'.