Hollywood royalty bringing country music to South Yorkshire
HOLLYWOOD royalty Kiefer Sutherland is coming to the region next month – with his country music band.
The actor and musician has starred in films including 'The Lost Boys', 'Stand By Me', and the two 'Young Guns' movies as well as winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role as Jack Bauer in the long-running hit TV show '24'.
His show at The Leadmill in Sheffield will take place on Monday, August 19.
Tickets cost £35.
To book visit www.leadmill.co.uk/event/kiefer-sutherland/.
