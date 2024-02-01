Performers at last year's Signals Festival

Signals Festival will once again be taking over venues across Rotherham between February 10 and 18 with acts announced so far including Beautiful Carrot, Pelican Crossing, Kavya Bhosle and Class Zero featuring on the bill.The large-scale youth music festival is a collaboration between Children’s Capital of Culture, Rotherham Music Hub, Rotherham Council Events, and young people from across the borough and this year features more free music events, workshops, family activities and live performances than ever before.

Rotherham Council’s, cabinet member for social inclusion and environment, Cllr David Sheppard said: “This is a festival designed by young people, for young people and showcases what’s to come next year when Rotherham becomes the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

“We’ve got a really fun, varied line-up of free events that will appeal to people of all ages.”

Sarah Christie from the Children’s Capital of Culture said: “We launch the festival on Saturday, February 10 with an industry event at Rotherham College that will include talks, workshops and advice from music professionals to support budding young record label execs, musicians, recording engineers and PR gurus into the industry. And make sure to head over to Magna Science Adventure Centre to see Particle Shrine, an immersive installation which turns subatomic particles into sound and light, surrounding you in music and visual patterns, projections and undulating mirrors.

The Signals Saturday Shindig on February 17 is an all-day event that includes the AMP UP! talent showcase in All Saints’ Square, as well as a host of activities happening across town centre venues such as Grimm & Co, Over the Rainbow cafe bar, the Imperial Buildings and Junk 2 Treasure.

There will be match day music from talented young musicians when Rotherham United take on Watford on Saturday, February 17.

Festival-goers will also be treated to talented young musicians performing at unexpected venues throughout the week from shopping centres and supermarkets, transport hubs to takeaways, as well as an evening performance in the majestic setting of Rotherham Minster.