Help is at hand at creative event for freelancers
RCN is a grass-roots venture founded in 2017 by Artful Make It Happen to develop and showcase the creative sector in Rotherham and across the region.
Its aims are to bring together creatives to share their skills and collaborate while creating opportunities locally.
Artful Make It Happen founder and community artist Vicky Hilton said: “Over the past few years, we developed RCN’s online engagement by creating physical opportunities for people to network.
“The network events were extremely successful, with each venue full to capacity.”
The next meet-up - Become a Freelancer! - will be on Tuesday, February 20 at the Civic between 1-3pm.
Vicky said: “It’s a new year and for many local creatives – a new step in their creative practice!
“We’ll have laptops on hand to help you register as self-employed with support from the FLUX Rotherham Team, support with how to set up an invoice and some advice for when applying for creative call-outs.
“Bring along your NI number and print two of the following - valid UK passport, valid UK driving license and most recent P60.
“In the middle of applying for a call-out? Bring what you have along with examples of your work and we'll help you with visuals and language.
“Don’t know how to invoice? Come along – we’ll show you some good practices.”
Free tea or coffee will be available for anyone attending.