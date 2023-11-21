Grinch, grotto and free gifts for children at Mexborough's Christmas lights switch-on

.

An array of festive attractions are promised for the event, including 27 market stalls and Tuby's rides and entertainment.

There will also be local school & church choirs, dancers including burlesque – plus an appearance from the Grinch!

The event, which is organised by MECi – Mexborough Events Committee inclusive – takes place from 4pm to 7pm on the High Street.

Santa will arrive on his sleigh from Bank Street ready for the lights being switched on at 4.45pm, and then settling into his grotto.

Each child will receive a free wrapped chocolate selection box donated by Food Aware, a free book from ReRead and a free photo with Santa.

MECi secretary Donna Bennett said: “I am very privileged to work with a fab bunch of like-minded people who have joined Mexborough Events Committee inclusive over the past few months and who have been working tirelessly behind the scenes.