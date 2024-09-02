Great British Beer Festival Winter comes to Magna – what does this mean for Rotherham’s own ale fest?

.

A MAJOR national ale event is heading for a four-night stint at Magna in 2025 – replacing Rotherham’s own long-standing tradition.

The Campaign for Real Ale’s Great British Beer Festival Winter is happening from February 12 to 15, with tickets now on sale.

It means no Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival for 2025 – but does not mean a permanent end to the event.

Camra’s event had been set to be held at Bradford Live, the 3,800-seater former Odeon cinema. It had been expected to open in November but all its announced events have been cancelled.

The glass is not fully empty on Rotherham's own beer festival

This led to GBBF Winter switching its venue to Rotherham. Organiser Andrew Taylor said: “The Magna Science Adventure Centre offers us an impressive space to ensure a fantastic festival for visitors from across the country. Whether you enjoy a stout or a session ale, there’ll be something for everyone to try.”

Camra vice chairman Ash Corbett-Collins added: “We are absolutely delighted to bring the Great British Beer Festival Winter to Rotherham.

“We can’t wait to welcome a host of breweries to a large venue fit for a national festival, and we’re very much looking forward to seeing everyone there.”

The festival will feature a variety of beers, ciders, perries and gin, with a range of entertainment and food also promised.

When Rotherham’s own festival was held in March 2024, organisers warned that it might be last orders after 30 years because of rising costs, fewer volunteers and changing drinking habits.

But the new event on the block does not mean we have seen the last of Baa’sil the Sheep and co…

A spokesperson for the Rotherham event said: “What this means for Rotherham is that the town will be hosting one of the single largest beer festivals in the UK and organisers of the Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival are giving it their full backing and endorsement.

“As this is likely to be a very popular event, it didn't make sense for the two festivals to run at a similar time of year and compete against each other.

“The Rotherham Real Ale and Music Festival hasn’t closed and we are hopeful that the event will return in the future.”

Tickets for the Camra event are now available at winter.gbbf.org.uk.