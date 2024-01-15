A “FULL-ON rollicking production” is coming to Rotherham Civic Theatre this month with a show performed by a group that has been described as “the best Irish band to never come from Ireland.”

The show is coming to Rotherham Civic

The Wild Murphys will set up Murphy’s Pub at the Civic for One Night In Dublin, a celebration of the music of Ireland.

The multi-award-winning Irish tribute band will perform in Rotherham as part of a UK-wide tour of the live show

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy – armed with blarney, banter and an accordion – and the line-up also includes the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball.

Most Popular

The show will provide “high-energy Irish music and more than a little bit of Craic” with a lively mix of traditional, classic and contemporary tunes such as Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Seven Drunken Nights, Brown Eyed Girl, Whiskey in the Jar, Molly Malone,and Dirty Old Town.

Infused with some stories and instrumental performances, the show has been highly reviewed by both the public and critics and is now in its fifth year of touring.

The band started as a duo in 2005 and from humble beginnings playing in small pubs and clubs they quickly moved on to playing private events like garden parties and weddings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2010 corporate events beckoned and and the group was soon picked up to headline Irish theme days on racecourses and have played multiple times on some of the most famous racecourses across the UK.

Despite none of the members of the group being from Ireland, for over 15 years The Wild Murphys have now played at some of the biggest and most prestigious events in the UK and all over the world and have gone on to become one of the most popular and busiest Irish tribute bands in the UK.

The band has also performed in Benidorm, Greece, Dubai, Germany and in 2010 competed at the international Irish band competition in Las Vegas coming third out of 38 acts.

One Night in Dublin will come to Rotherham Civic on Saturday, January 27 and Sun 28 at 7.30pm.