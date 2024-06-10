'Global phenomenon' Jesus Christ Superstar show is on way
Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) directs the new show which stars Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You) as Jesus, Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls UK Tour) as Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) as Mary.
Choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom), and with music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar's legendary score includes 'I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.
Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this reimagined production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and was described by The Guardian as a “gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical.”
Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Monday, June 24-Saturday 29.
Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.