'Global phenomenon' Jesus Christ Superstar show is on way

By Jill Theobald
Published 10th Jun 2024, 09:50 BST
Jesus Christ SuperstarJesus Christ Superstar
A NEW production of the iconic global phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar is coming to the Lyceum Theatre in Sheffield for one week only.

Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) directs the new show which stars Ian McIntosh (We Will Rock You) as Jesus, Shem Omari James (Dreamgirls UK Tour) as Judas and Hannah Richardson (Sting’s The Last Ship) as Mary.

Choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom), and with music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar's legendary score includes 'I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, this reimagined production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and was described by The Guardian as a “gorgeous, thrilling, heavenly musical.”

Ian McIntosh as Jesus and Hannah Richardson as Mary in Jesus Christ SuperstarIan McIntosh as Jesus and Hannah Richardson as Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus Christ Superstar comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Monday, June 24-Saturday 29.

Tickets can be booked through the box office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or by visiting www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

