Get a ticket for jackpot of a production
Based on her hit BBC TV series that entertained millions of viewers over four series, Kay Mellor's The Syndicate a comes to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, June 11-Saturday 15.
Starring Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent and TV favourite, Gaynor Faye – w ho also directs – the new comedy drama follows five supermarket employees whose lottery syndicate numbers come in for the £24million jackpot, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat.
To book tickets call 0114 249 6000 or visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.
