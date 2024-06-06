The Syndicate is coming to Sheffield Theatres

Based on her hit BBC TV series that entertained millions of viewers over four series, Kay Mellor's The Syndicate a comes to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday, June 11-Saturday 15.

Starring Emmerdale’s Samantha Giles, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent and TV favourite, Gaynor Faye – w ho also directs – the new comedy drama follows five supermarket employees whose lottery syndicate numbers come in for the £24million jackpot, just as their jobs and livelihoods are under threat.