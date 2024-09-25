'Fun Palace' events to show community is king in Rotherham
Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, Fun Palaces is a year-round campaign with an annual weekend of celebration from October 4-6.
There will be Halloween craft sessions in Aston, Lego crafts in Brinsworth, crochet and knitting in Kiveton, guitar sessions in Rawmarsh, and crime writing workshops in Swinton.
A Rotherham Fun Palaces Maker in 2023 said: “It was really good, I really enjoyed teaching people new skills that they can carry on at home and throughout life.”
Fun Palaces director Amie Taylor said: “ Each community-led event showcases the brilliance of those living in each local area and we’ve found that people are keen to share their skills, whether that's junk modelling, dancing, sharing recipes or languages, DIY, singing or something else, all in the name of building community.”
To find out more, visit www.funpalaces.co.uk/rotherham-fun-palaces-2/.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.