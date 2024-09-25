'Fun Palace' events to show community is king in Rotherham

By Jill Theobald
Published 25th Sep 2024, 12:34 BST
Cardboard Crafts at Wath Library's Fun PalaceCardboard Crafts at Wath Library's Fun Palace
Cardboard Crafts at Wath Library's Fun Palace
From bell-ringing to beaded jewellery and crochet to children's crafts – an annual celebration will see local communities across Rotherham come together to create free cultural experiences and activities.

Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, Fun Palaces is a year-round campaign with an annual weekend of celebration from October 4-6.

There will be Halloween craft sessions in Aston, Lego crafts in Brinsworth, crochet and knitting in Kiveton, guitar sessions in Rawmarsh, and crime writing workshops in Swinton.

A Rotherham Fun Palaces Maker in 2023 said: “It was really good, I really enjoyed teaching people new skills that they can carry on at home and throughout life.”

Boomwhackers at Wath LibraryBoomwhackers at Wath Library
Boomwhackers at Wath Library

Fun Palaces director Amie Taylor said: “ Each community-led event showcases the brilliance of those living in each local area and we’ve found that people are keen to share their skills, whether that's junk modelling, dancing, sharing recipes or languages, DIY, singing or something else, all in the name of building community.”

To find out more, visit www.funpalaces.co.uk/rotherham-fun-palaces-2/.

