Crowds at Rotherham Show

COMMUNITIES and cultures united once again in Clifton Park to celebrate the diversity Rotherham has to offer.

A mixture of music, dancing, food, and stalls made the weekend event a success, in terms of both finance and enjoyment.

The annual event- - said to be the biggest festival in the area-- was recognised as a "beautifully diverse showcase of the rich culture across {the} town”, according to one attendee.

And as the grand opening of Forge Island sits eagerly upon the replete calendar, the Rotherham Show marked the beginning of a new look for the town.

Rotherham is a home, and Forge Island is the housewarming party, making the Rotherham Show a mere glimpse at the town’s potential for the years to come.

And with uniting people as its number one priority, the event invited all corners of the map to participate in the epic programme.

Festivalgoers were promised live music, sport activities, circus delights, pop-up performances, cracking comedy, and fairground thrills. It’s safe to say that they weren’t disappointed.

The show gave them the Beautiful Carrot, Hope the Hedgehog, the Armed Forces, harp performances, churros stands, dodgems, Rotherham Music, pizza vans, hook-a-duck, and so much more.

With the sunshine prevailing, and the local bands "playing really well”, the event had a “great atmosphere”, according to another attendee.

But the fun didn’t end at Clifton Park’s gates; even Clifton’s Methodist Church joined in! They sold beverages and biscuits next to staggering stalls of tasty treats, highlighting the Rotherham Show’s irresistible and inspiring influence over its surrounding neighbourhood.

MUSIC

Amidst the reams of entertainment, one band failed to go unmissed: the Beautiful Carrot.

Originally from Wickersley, the band sprawled onto the map like wildfire, performing at all of Rotherham’s events. They’re a friendly face to the Rotherham Show, performing at last year’s event too.

This time, the band played some more all-time favourites, including Don’t Look Back In Anger, I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor, American Idiot and many more. And not

only did they perform the people#s top tunes, they also played a selection of their latest original songs -- the most popular being Canyons Of My Mind.

Overall, the band lends a helping hand to the strong foundations of Rotherham’s regeneration. In an interview with the Beautiful Carrot’s rhythm guitarist, Amogh Nagendra, he stated: "The band is all about the fans. If they’re happy, then the band is happy.”

Like The Beautiful Carrot, there are a plethora of other bands situated in Rotherham with an aspiration to entertain. These include The Tivolis -- another Wickersley band who performed at the show.

All in all, the day was a resounding success.