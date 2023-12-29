From an international gaming festival to a tribute to singing superstar Taylor Swift – the Doncaster Dome has announced some of the venue's 2024 highlights.

Katy Ellis, tribute act to Taylor Swift, has a date at Doncaster Dome in 2024

Starting on January 16, the Dome will open its doors to a three-month interactive exhibition Game On, which showcases key game developments across the globe between 1962 and the present day

The festival has welcomed more than 4 million visitors from 23 countries to date and a newly updated version will be making its first visit to Yorkshire at the Dome, attracting games lovers from across the region and beyond.

Extreme Robots LIVE comes to the city on April 20 and 21.

From the team behind the Robot Wars Live Tour, this new event features the new age of mechanised combat as creations from Robot Wars and Battlebots battle inside the extreme arena.

Music returns to the venue on April 26 with a step back into the 80s as Calling Planet Earth 2024 recreates the era.

Audiences will go on a musical memory journey with classic 80s songs from artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Gary Numan, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, and the Human League.

On April 27 Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George, a tribute to the legendary George Michael, while May brings an award-winning extravaganza that pays tribute to one of the leading contemporary artists of our time.

TaylorMania, promises an authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show on May 10.

Rounding off the opening half of 2024 is the world’s leading tribute to the Grammy-nominated country megastar Luke Combs

Experience the heart and soul of country music with a night of incredible songs, authentic Southern vibes, and a whole lot of boot-stomping fun.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “We have a great variety of events taking place at Doncaster Dome over the next few months.

“We are looking forward to welcoming visitors from across the region who want to enjoy a visit to the city of Doncaster for an exhibition or a show.”