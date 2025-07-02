Grohl shared an emotional message to fans citing the many former bandmates through the Foo Fighters’ history

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foo Fighters have released a brand new single, Today’s Song, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their first album.

Dave Grohl also shared a message thanking former bandmates for their time working with him over the years.

The new single comes as Grohl was spotted with his wife attending Wimbledon once again this year.

Dave Grohl has had a busy Wednesday while many of us are slogging it out for the weekend – coupled with attending Wimbledon once again, Foo Fighters have dropped a new single.

'Today’s Song' is the first new original work from the group since the release of 2023’s But Here We Are, and comes as the band – or rather, Grohl himself – celebrates the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting a note to fans on the Foo Fighters official website, Grohl wrote: 'Over the years, we've had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak. Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone.'

As Dave Grohl attends Wimbledon once again, Foo Fighters have dropped a new single in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Grohl also paid tribute to former members of the band, including former drummers William Goldsmith, Josh Freese, and former guitarist Franz Stahl, stating that 'this story would be incomplete, so we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the time, music, and memories that we shared with each of them over the years. Thank you, gentlemen.'

'And... Taylor,' he would continue, 'Your name is spoken every day, sometimes with tears, sometimes with a smile, but you are still in everything we do, everywhere we go, forever. The enormity of your beautiful soul is only rivalled by the infinite longing we feel in your absence. We all miss you beyond words. FOO FIGHTERS will forever include Taylor Hawkins in every note that we play, until we do finally reach our destination.'

Did Dave Grohl record the first Foo Fighters album by himself?

Yes, Dave Grohl largely recorded the first Foo Fighters album by himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the death of Kurt Cobain and the end of Nirvana, Grohl went into Robert Lang Studios in Seattle in 1994. He spent about a week recording what would become the self-titled Foo Fighters debut album. On this album, he played all the instruments (drums, bass, guitar) and sang all the vocals himself.

The only exception was a guest guitar part on the song 'X-Static' played by Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs, who happened to be in the studio at the time.

Grohl initially recorded the album as a cathartic personal project, not intending it to be a major release. He even chose the name 'Foo Fighters' to hide his identity. However, when the demo tapes garnered significant record label interest, he then recruited a full band to perform the songs live, thus forming the Foo Fighters as we know them today.

Who were the original members of Foo Fighters?

The first full band line-up of Foo Fighters saw Dave Grohl rope in former Germs and Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear, alongside the rhythm section of Nate Mendel and William Goldsmith, formerly of Sunny Day Real Estate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goldsmith left the band under acrimonious circumstances stemming from the recording of the group’s second album, The Colour and The Shape. Smear temporarily left the band, first replaced by former Scream bandmate Franz Stahl, before Chris Shiflett finally took on the lead guitar role to complement Smear upon his return.

What do you think of the new Foo Fighters single, and were you a fan of the first album when it came out in 1995? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.