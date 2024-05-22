Flowdan photo © Yushy

TWO Rotherham venues will be among a number of facilities hosting events when a festival exploring music, art, and technology returns later this year.

No Bounds will showcase local, established, and up-and-coming artists and collectives alongside internationally acclaimed acts in multiple venues including Chapel Of Our Lady on Rotherham Bridge and R.O.A.R at Westgate Chambers, as well as numerous venues in Sheffield including the Cathedral and Firth Hall at the University of Sheffield.

The theme for 2024 is ‘agency and revelation' with the event set to “invite audiences to engage with the region’s architecture, culture, and communities in innovative ways.”

The seventh No Bounds festival will run from October 11-13 with artists including Flowdan – the first British MC to ever win a Grammy – as well as bassline pioneer and Sheffield’s legendary Niche nightclub resident Big Ang, and the 'first lady of drum & bass' DJ Storm.