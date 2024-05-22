Festival exploring music, art, and technology returns
No Bounds will showcase local, established, and up-and-coming artists and collectives alongside internationally acclaimed acts in multiple venues including Chapel Of Our Lady on Rotherham Bridge and R.O.A.R at Westgate Chambers, as well as numerous venues in Sheffield including the Cathedral and Firth Hall at the University of Sheffield.
The theme for 2024 is ‘agency and revelation' with the event set to “invite audiences to engage with the region’s architecture, culture, and communities in innovative ways.”
The seventh No Bounds festival will run from October 11-13 with artists including Flowdan – the first British MC to ever win a Grammy – as well as bassline pioneer and Sheffield’s legendary Niche nightclub resident Big Ang, and the 'first lady of drum & bass' DJ Storm.
For the full line-up of acts, more information and to book tickets visit www.noboundsfestival.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.