Eurovision singer Lindsay Dracass heading for intimate Rotherham venue

Lindsay Dracass

FORMER Eurovision contestant Lindsay Dracass is teaming up with at top sax player for a show at an intimate village venue.

The Sheffield singer was only 16 when she flew the flag for Britain at Copenhagen in 2001.

Lindsay’s entry – No Impossible Dream – unfortunately went the way of many British offerings over the years and, despite a stirring performance, she finished 15th.

But the setback did not hinder Lindsay’s career and she went on to land a recording contract with Universal Records and tour Europe with the likes of The Eagles.

Lindsay appeared last year in BBC One Saturday night primetime show All Together Now, and still performs extensively far and wide in Europe.

Her own four piece band is heading to Letwell Village Hall on Saturday, October 26, with star sax player Steve Beighton in the line up.

Steve has won acclaim during a lifetime at the top of the music business playing at major stadiums alongside big names such as Take That, Donny Osmond and Will Young.

Limited tickets for the show – priced £15 – are available from Martyn Sharpe on 01909 731626 or 07909 960422. Email enquiries to [email protected].