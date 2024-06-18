Ed Tudor-Pole on a previous visit to Rotherham

PUNK stalwart Ed Tudor-Pole heads to the Chantry Brewery Tap in Parkgate for a gig this weekend.

The former Crystal Maze presenter played for the Sex Pistols and had his own well-known band Tenpole Tudor, which produced one of his biggest hits in Swords of a Thousand Men.

Ed plays the tap on Saturday (22), with doors at 7pm.

Promoter Mick Hill, from Chantry Brewery, said: “He will be alongside a fantastic Siouxie & The Banshees Tribute, Lizzie & The Banshees.

“Having seen the real thing a couple of times, they are amazingly spot on with their show and it’s the last time they will be playing after this year, so I would recommend coming to see this fantastic show this Saturday.”