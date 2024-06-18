Ed Tudor-Pole to play Rotherham's Chantry Tap this weekend

By Gareth Dennison
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:42 BST
Ed Tudor-Pole on a previous visit to RotherhamEd Tudor-Pole on a previous visit to Rotherham
Ed Tudor-Pole on a previous visit to Rotherham
PUNK stalwart Ed Tudor-Pole heads to the Chantry Brewery Tap in Parkgate for a gig this weekend.

The former Crystal Maze presenter played for the Sex Pistols and had his own well-known band Tenpole Tudor, which produced one of his biggest hits in Swords of a Thousand Men.

Ed plays the tap on Saturday (22), with doors at 7pm.

Promoter Mick Hill, from Chantry Brewery, said: “He will be alongside a fantastic Siouxie & The Banshees Tribute, Lizzie & The Banshees.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
..
.

“Having seen the real thing a couple of times, they are amazingly spot on with their show and it’s the last time they will be playing after this year, so I would recommend coming to see this fantastic show this Saturday.”

Tickets are available from See Tickets online or from the tap, Callum Court, Parkgate.

Related topics:RotherhamParkgate

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.