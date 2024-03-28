Lady Bushra

As the first British Asian drag artist, he launched his alter ego Lady Bushra onto the world in 2020 and hasn’t looked back since.

He only decided to be a performer the year before.

And we will all be able to sample his distinctive delights when Lady Bushra brings her new Saree About It tour to Sheffield’s Theatre Deli on Wednesday, April 24, kicking off at 7pm.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m very excited about it,” Amir told the Advertiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People can expect a saree-clad bearded drag queen talking about life from a south Asian perspective. But it’s going to be talking about topics relatable to everyone.”

Originally from Keighley near Bradford, Amir has made a name with his mix of comedy and cabaret across the country.

But he admitted that drag was perhaps an unusual direction for a young Asian man to take though he said that it is not unknown in Asian culture more widely.

“I didn’t intend to become a drag artist, I just stumbled on it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was something about putting on a saree and make-up so that you could just get away with things.

“It’s a way of reminding people not to take life too seriously.”

Amir said that his Lady Bushra persona allows him to get away with edgy comedy and he is delighted that drag has become mainstream and popular thanks to the likes of Danny La Rue, Lily Savage and, now, Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

“It’s become so mainstream. There are so many people doing drag now,” he said.

“But it’s been going around for a long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amir has high hopes for his career over the next few years, aiming for “Hollywood and Bollywood”.

“I would love to keep breaking new ground, performing on bigger and bigger stages,” he said.

“I want to keep developing the character of Lady Bushra. The character has developed over time. I was more funny-looking and I used to have a strong Bradford accent.

"I think the character will probably go glamorous Bollywood showgirl.”

Amir also intends to move more towards stand-up comedy performing either as himself or Lady Bushra.