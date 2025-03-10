Documentary set for international screenings

Lindsy James

AN AWARD-WINNING South Yorkshire film maker’s new documentary about a Rotherham-born duathlon and triathlon star is set to reach an international audience.

Wayne Sable's documentary When You Tri follows Lindsy James’ nine months of training and preparation for her place in the World Triathlon Championships, which were held in Ibiza in September last year.

Following a gala premiere last month, in support of Lindsy’s charity Active Fusion, the film has now been submitted for screening at this year’s Sheffield DocFest, the UK’s leading documentary festival., as well as the Leeds International Film Festival, Manchester Film Festival and Close Up, the Edinburgh Docu Fest.

Internationally, the film has been submitted for selection at major film festivals in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Melbourne and Naples.

And Wayne also hopes the documentary will ultimately receive a British TV screening.

“The feedback from the premiere was extraordinary and I knew that this was a film that needed to be seen by many more people,” said Wayne.

“In fact, everybody said they wanted more of the story so the version that is being submitted to the festival circuit will run for around 90 minutes, with plenty of extra and previously unseen footage.”

Lindsy has represented Great British Age Group Team (vet 45) in the duathlon, becoming triple world champion in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and was a European silver medallist in 2022 and 2023.

The Guinness Book of World Records for 2016 also hailed her as the fastest woman pushing a pram and baby over a half marathon distance.

“Lindsy is a truly inspirational person and she has a story that I was delighted to be given the opportunity to share,” said Wayne.

“The interesting thing about Lindsy is that she insists she is just an average person who achieves things only because she puts the time in but in the months I was filming her, I began to see what a remarkable person she truly is.

“She focuses her mind and gives every task her all, displaying remarkable self-discipline and determination, which is why I think people who have seen the film are responding so positively.”