WORK: Whiston’s hanging baskets are now in place and Christmas lights are being installed on Worrygoose Roundabout

This week’s District News supplied by our correspondents from across the Rotherham borough:

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries will be gratefully received.

​

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Jeff Blades

Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Meet on the first and third Mondays of the month in the Reading Room on Aughton Lane, Aston. New members are always welcome and if you are thinking of joining us, please come along and give us a try. The group’s next meeting will be on Monday, July 1, 7pm to 9pm.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: A place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

HEPWORTH NEST COMMUNITY DROP-IN GROUP: Hepworth Drive Community Centre is a safe space for residents to drop in, have a confidential chat and offload concerns or worries they may have. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month, 11am to 1pm. It can help with peer support, cost of living and finance support, alcohol and drugs support, mental health support and community improvement opportunities. The informal group session is a great place for you to meet new people and make new friends. You will also be able to learn what is happening in your local community and get involved.

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the third Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged five-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: Held at Bill Chafer Youth Club on Thursdays from 5pm until 7pm catering for ten-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: Meet Mondays from 5pm-7pm catering for eight-14 year olds. This too has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. Entry free.

THE CHATTY CAFE: Wednesdays 10am until noon at the youth club building. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as cakes and biscuits.

ROOMS: Available for hire, mainly daytime, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club and the Parish Hall on Cross Street, for clubs or parties etc. Details from the parish council office on 01709 544590.

ALLOTMENTS: There are two available plots at the Wadsworth Road Allotments site in Bramley. Contact the parish office on 01709 544590.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Breakfast will be at 9.45am on Sunday June 23. This will be followed by an All Age Family Service at 10am. On Tuesday June 25 at 10am there will be Holy Communion followed with refreshments and prayer. On Wednesday June 26 the church will be open between 10am and noon. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email the above email address.

BRINSWORTH

FOODBANK DROP-OFF: Brinsworth Library and The Centre are now Rotherham Foodbank drop-off points. All our donations go to The Trussell Trust. Please donate to this urgent appeal to help local people and families in our area. We need tinned meat/fish, tinned fruit, sponge/rice puddings, tinned potatoes, UHT milk, tea/coffee, long life juices, tinned vegetables and biscuits. For more information about the Trussell Trust visit www.trusselltrust.org.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am-3pm. The café even provides a takeaway service.

BRINSWORTH SUMMER FETE: Brinsworth Playing Fields S60 5DG. Taking place on Saturday July 13 from 11am-6pm. Why not come down and enjoy some of the activities taking place – car show, dog show, live music and performances, food and drink, lot of stalls, children’s rides and inflatables, and lots more.

HIRE: The centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire seven days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

WHAT’S ON AT THE CENTRE: Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only); 10am-noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month); 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management); 7pm - 9pm Andys Man Club; 5.45pm-9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions - term time only); 10am-11am RUWFC Menopause Support Women’s Group; 1pm-3pm Hearing aid clinic (last Tuesday of the month); 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina; 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose; 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina; 11am -1pm U3A Yarn Addicts; 3pm–5pm Brinsworth Community Hub; 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only); 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-noon Rehab Fitness Class; 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers; 7.10pm-8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-noon Good Companions. For further information please contact The Centre on enquiries@thcentrebrinsworth. co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

CATCLIFFE

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

DANES VIEW COMMUNITY CENTRE: A charity event will be held at the community centre on Friday July 12. Cash for Kids will take place from 10am-1pm and include a cake stall, a tombola hosted by Sams Army Mission, refreshments, bingo and a raffle plus much more. The centre can be found on Wadsworth Rise in Dalton, S65 4HL

SUNNYSIDE SUPPLIES: Is a community group that runs a community cafe and social supermarket, covering the local areas of Wickersley, Bramley and Brecks. The group is always grateful for donations of food from the local community, including recent ones from a local nursery and the local Sainsburys store at Brecks, and regular donations from St Francis Church in Bramley. To help with fundraising, Sunnyside Supplies is now part of the Rotherham Community Lottery. To visit their page and help support your local food bank, visit rotherhamcommunitylottery.co.uk. The community cafe runs every Tuesday from 12-2pm at Sunnyside Community Centre and offers healthy, home cooked food at an affordable price, plus the opportunity to have a chat and make new friends. The Community Centre is situated on the corner of Central Avenue and Flanderwell Lane, so why not come along one Tuesday for a tasty lunch?

SEND YOUTH CLUB: A new SEND youth club will be starting in Sunnyside in July. After listening to feedback from parents, the organisers of the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) Youth Club that previously took place at Dalton Parish Hall are moving the youth club to Sunnyside Community Centre from Thursday July 4. The SEND Youth Club will take place every other week from 4.30-6pm at the centre and it is hoped the change of venue will allow more families to attend the club. For more information, email [email protected].

START A HEART 24:7: A family fun day will take place at The Woodman Pub in Woodlaithes on Sunday August 25. The fun day is in aid of Start a Heart 24:7 and will include rides, live music, an outdoor bar, hog roast, games and stalls. Start a Heart 24:7 is a charity with the aim of providing access to and education of defibrillators in the local communities of Rotherham. By raising funds through organised events, the charity can support the purchase of defibrillators and security boxes in prominent community locations, providing clear signage of the facilities. If anyone is interested in running a stall at the family fun day event, please visit the Start a Heart 24:7 Facebook page and drop them a message.

BRECKS COMMUNITY HUB: The hub holds a number of activities for the local community to get involved with including keep fit classes and a baby and toddler group, which is held each Wednesday from 10.30am-noon during term time. The Tuesday Afternoon Club runs each Tuesday from 1-3pm and includes free hot drinks and biscuits, plus lots of games to play and a chance to have a chat and meet new friends and old ones too. A fashion show was recently held at the hub, raising over £700 for Rotherham Cancer Care and hub. For more information regarding the regular events and activities at the hub, either telephone 07910 647541 or email [email protected].

COUNCILLOR SURGERIES: Due to circumstances beyond their control Councillors Michael Bennett-Sylvester and Jodi Ryalls have been forced to temporarily postpone their surgeries. They will recommence week beginning July 1 with new times and venues to be announced.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUB: The hubs provide cost of living support and advice from organisations including Rotherham Federation, Citizens Advice Rotherham and LASER Credit Union and are held at a number of venues across the borough, including Dalton Parish Hall and Silverwood Miners Welfare and Resource Centre. The next drop-in session at Silverwood Miners will take place on Monday July 1 from 9.30am-3.30pm. No appointment is needed, just come along on the day for some help and advice.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately two hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: We are open on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5.30pm, weekends at 10.30am. League games are in the afternoon at 1.30pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 6pm on Tuesdays and Fridays except when we play away at the competing club’s green. Come and meet our friendly members who will be only too pleased to help you if you have never played before. Any queries? Ring John Byers on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor on 07904 517226. Monday June 10 - 21up, Jackie Lloyd and Colin Crossland, Ian Garfitt and Mick Lloyd, Adele Pearson and Dave Bibby; 11up, Jackie Lloyd and Colin Crossland. Tuesday June 12 - VETS singles, Greasbrough 6 Valley Park, ‘D’ 2. Wednesday June 13 - 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Maureen Taylor. Thursday June 14 - VETS doubles Greasbrough 6 Treeton 2. Friday June 15 - Friday doubles, Greasbrough 2 Treeton 6. Saturday League - Anston ‘B’ 2 Greasbrough 6. Sunday June 17 - Arthur King Trophy, Colin Crossland. Eight of our members went to Swallownest to compete for the Calvert Cup, Dot Payne and Maureen Taylor got through to the second round.

KILNHURST

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Tommy’s Tots playgroup, suitable for children aged 0-4 years, took place as usual on Tuesday at the church. The group runs each Tuesday from 1.30-3pm during term time and includes lots of toys to play with, crafts, snacks and a story time. The service last Sunday was one of Holy Communion and continued the series in the book of Acts, Men on a Mission: 3. Free from the Law, Acts 15:12-21. The children’s groups, suitable for children aged 0-11 years, ran as usual and refreshments were served afterwards. Everyone is welcome to attend, so why not come along on Sunday and join in?

ROTHERHAM CITIZENS ADVICE: Local residents aged 16-25 years are being invited to complete a short survey. Rotherham Citizens Advice are keen to find out how they can support young people through issues that face them in today’s society. The survey is anonymous, so to take part, visit https://forms.gle/urMfE7QHhmZt8LMM8.

ST THOMAS’ C OF E PRIMARY ACADEMY: Well done to all the children who received certificates at the recent Celebration Assembly, including those who were chosen as Learner of the Week by their class teacher and those who achieved their Outstanding Behaviour awards, gold, silver and bronze. As a result of the recent class photos, children should have brought home with them their photo proof and order form. Completed order forms for the class photos need to be returned to school by Monday June 24. Transition days for the children’s new classes will take place on Tuesday June 25 and Wednesday June 26 and parents/guardians are asked to drop off and collect their children from their new classes on these dates. Orders for leavers hoodies need to be placed by Friday July 5. Order forms can be obtained from the school office. Due to an increase in costs, the cost of the Breakfast Club will rise to £2 per day from September. A school uniform pop-up shop will be held in early July in the school playground after school. The shop will be run by the Friends of St Thomas’ PTA and will include uniform in a variety of sizes, available for a small donation. Tickets for the party bingo on Tuesday July 2 are now available at the school reception. The event will include dancing, bingo and chocolate-themed prizes and children must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years of age. Donations are being sought for the forthcoming summer fayre in July. Anyone who can help out with donations of items such as toys, bric-a-brac, books etc, please bring them into the school office. Due to the General Election, the school will be closed on July 4 as it will be used as a polling station.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ROTHERHAM BMX CLUB: Location - Little Common Lane, Kimberworth. WHY NOT GET IN TO BMX RACING? We are here to promote the fun and exciting sport of BMX/MTB Racing which is suitable for anyone aged from 4 to 40+. Cycling is for all genders and abilities. As a club we believe in being inclusive and ensuring that no one is excluded. We aim to attract new riders from our local community. The club has a number of bikes and safety equipment available, which can be hired if you want to give it a try. Coaching sessions - Monday evenings 6-8pm (beginners 6-7pm, advanced 7-8pm, free for age ten-18, under tens are charged at £4 per session); Gates Session - Thursday 6-8pm for experienced riders of all ages, £5 charge for those using the start system, free if only accessing the track. All sessions are subject to weather, and availability of coaches. To book go to www.rotherhambmx. com/shop or contact us on [email protected].

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. SUNDAY - 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Lots of fun for all the family. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected]. Follow us on Facebook. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; if you live alone or just want some company please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you. For any further information to hire the centre, please contact Rachel on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH LIBRARY: Church Street, Kimberworth. Knit and Natter – every Thursday 2.30–4.30pm, experienced and beginners welcome. Readers’ Group – once a month on second Thursday of every month between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. IT beginners’ course – learn basic IT and internet skills with Learnmyway.com 10am–11am every Tuesday. Free stories, songs and rhymes for under fives – every Monday 11.15–11.45am.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided, and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page, or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes

Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Sunday services at 10.30am. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. Last Thursday a group from the church led a service at Cherry Trees care home and on Sunday there was a service of Morning Worship. Yesterday (Wednesday) Pat Oliver was formally admitted as churchwarden at a service at Rotherham Minster. The Drop-In is open again today (Thursday), with free coffee and tea and cake from 11am to 1pm and the various community groups continue to use the church hall for their activities. On Sunday, at 10.30am, there will be the next service of Morning Worship.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: Please be advised the Kimberworth Park Club 50+ will now meet on Fridays at St John’s Green Church. Usual time 12-2.30pm. Door to door as normal. If you no longer require the door-to-door service please phone and cancel or you will be charged. For more information please contact Pauline Fairbrother on 07947090607 or Phil Moody on 07842547017 regarding karate.

COUNCILLOR’S SURGERIES: Cllr Carole Foster’s Kimberworth Park surgeries will continue as below – Last Thursday of the month 11.30am-12.15am St John ‘s Church, St Johns Green, Kimberworth Park, S61 3JL.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On June 12, the group walked through Wingfield and down to Greasbrough Dams, joining the Rotherham Roundwalk footpath, before returning via Scholes Coppice to St John’s Church for refreshments. A coach trip to Lotherton Hall has been arranged for July 3 – there are a few places available on the coach, cost is £17.50 which includes admission. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes at email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. A bowling tournament has been organised for July 13 at 11am. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday June 16 3rd after Trinity – president Rev Sue Armstrong led throughout with Rev Louise Castle giving the sermon. Prayers by Rev Sue Armstrong, readings from Margaret Kaye and Margaret Greaves. Organist Felicity Atkinson with St Paul’s Choir. Servers Bev Smith, Peter Stribbley and Alan Oxley. Refreshments served by Sandra Smith and Joyce Mann. Next week’s service on June 23 – Holy Communion starting at 10.30am. Future events and services – Mondays at 7.30pm small groups continuing to explore the Psalms, everyone welcome, come along to learn about the Psalms; Taize service a quiet reflection service, with chants, prayer and readings, will be on Sunday June 23 starting at 4.30pm; Breakfast at St Paul’s, join us for a light breakfast, coffee and a natter on Friday June 28 10am-1pm, toasted teacakes, crumpets, toast with tea/ coffee £3, all monies raised goes towards the new heating system. Summer recitals – a series of weekly recitals are planned starting Saturday July 6. Each recital will begin at noon and last for up to 45 minutes. Refreshments will be served afterwards, with donations towards the maintenance of the church taken on exit.

ST BEDES’S CHURCH: Last Sunday June 16 was the 11th Sunday in Ordinary time. ST BEDE’S LITTER PICKING GROUP – St Bede’s ‘Wombles’ completed their first litter pick last week under the watchful eye of Wayne, a representative from Rotherham Council’s Love Where You Live Team. We were very grateful to Wayne for his time and for providing the group with a set of picks, hoops and bags. In just half an hour three bags of litter were collected. If you’d like to get involved, further dates will be announced. Masses during the week were celebrated for Alf Gibson, William Lee, Michael Bannon and John Meehan, C.M. [sick], May Price [L.D], Ann McGuiness[A], Michael McManus, John Sheeran, Ann Cox [LD] and the intentions of Mgr David Hogan. CHESS SETS FOR ST BERNARD’S – The school would be very grateful for the donation of unwanted sets for the Chess Club. Used and unwanted sets only – please don’t buy new. Donations may be dropped off at the back of church. Thank you. The next social and fundraising meeting will be on Saturday July 6 after Mass at midday. Padley Pilgrimage, Sunday July 7 – inter-diocesan pilgrimage in honour of the Padley Martyrs Blessed Robert Ludlam and Blessed Nicholas Garlick – assemble 3pm at Grindleford Station for procession to the chapel, Mass commences at 3.30pm, there are hourly trains from Sheffield and buses - High Peak Route 65 – from Sheffield Interchange, for Sat-Nav use S32 2JA (pilgrims are welcome to arrive early and to picnic in the grounds following Mass).

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Ruth Booth-Rodgers

VETERANS AND ARMED FORCES MORNING SOCIALS: Why not go along to the social morning events to be held at The Old Market Hall Wetherspoons in Mexborough on the first Monday morning of the month starting July. The first one will be held on Monday July 1 between 10am and noon for veterans, armed forces and their families.

DOG DAISY TARA: The monthly meeting of the Dog Daisy Tenants and Residents Association (TARA) was held last week. Before the meeting, a number of residents were joined by their local councillor Sean Gibbons as well as officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team, Doncaster Council’s Street Scene team and St Leger Homes Doncaster to carry out a litter pick and estate walk. Equipment for the litter pick was provided by local community group, Mexborough Neighbourhood Network, and the team cleared away three bags of rubbish before their meeting. During the meeting, a number of local issues were discussed and Cllr Gibbons agreed to support the Dog Daisy TARA with a grant towards a summer trip from the local ward budget. The community group meets on the first Thursday of every month at The Dog Daisy pub from 6-7.30pm, and all local tenants and residents are welcome to attend.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION DATES: Doncaster Council has released the dates and venues for the forthcoming public consultation and engagement events regarding the Mexborough Masterplan and Levelling Up Fund (LUF3). Events will take place on Thursday June 27 in Mexborough indoor market hall from 10am-2pm, on Wednesday July 3 in the main area of Mexborough Library from 9am-1pm, and on Thursday July 11 in the main hall of Mexborough Business Centre from 11am-7pm. The engagement events will provide the opportunity for local residents to discuss the proposed plans for Mexborough, and senior officers will be available at the events to discuss any questions people may have regarding the proposals.

MEXBOROUGH BUSINESS FORUM: The next meeting of the Mexborough Business Forum will take place on Tuesday June 25 from 6pm at Mexborough Athletic Sports and Social Club. All local businesses are welcome to attend the meeting.

MONDAY KNIGHTS: A men’s peer support group meets each Monday from 7-9pm at Mexborough Community Hub on New Oxford Road in Mexborough. Monday Knights provides a safe space for men to come together and share their own experiences, seek and offer support and make new friendships. For more information, visit their Facebook page MondayKnightsgroup.

MECI: Members from the local community group, Mexborough Events Committee Inclusive (MECI), held one of their regular meetings last week, at which they discussed a number of local events. The group are busy planning their summer event, Mexborough By The Sea, which will be held in the town centre on Saturday July 20, with local ward councillors pledging a contribution of £500 from the Ward Member Budget towards activities at the summer event. The group is also hard at work planning the annual Christmas Light Switch-On event that will take place on November 28 in Mexborough.

CROMWELL ROAD: Local residents have again raised the ongoing issue of the wall on Cromwell Road that has had barriers in place for a number of years now due to its dangerous state of disrepair. Due to the issues of legal ownership and who is responsible for maintenance/repairs, any progress regarding work or temporary repairs will take time. However, local ward councillor Sean Gibbons has again raised residents’ concerns with Doncaster Council and has asked that the overgrown vegetation inside and underneath the barriers is cut back, along with the overgrown branches around the street light at the bottom of Cromwell Road, and that the Footpath Closed signs are replaced as they have now faded. Cllr Gibbons has also recently reported a number of fly-tipping incidents around the local area, including at the rear of Dodsworth and Hartley Street, at the bottom of Lower Dolcliffe Road, on West Road and at the rear of the former South Yorkshire public house.

WARD MEMBER BUDGETS: Local ward councillors now have the Ward Member Budgets for 2024/25 available to use around Mexborough in the shape of small grants of between £200-£300. These grants are available to local community groups/projects that require funding grant support for events such as community activities, community trips, and training. For more information, email [email protected].

TEAM DONCASTER FOOD PLAN: Doncaster Council are currently working on a Team Doncaster Food Plan with the aim of ensuring that local residents have access to food that is good for them. As such, the council would like to hear from residents about any food issues they may have, how easy it is to eat a balanced diet in their local community and what food-related activities may be happening locally to them. For more information about the Team Doncaster Food Plan and how to get involved, email [email protected].

WELLBEING DAY: Members from various departments of Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) NHS Foundation Trust recently took part in a Workplace in Bloom project, in collaboration with the construction team who are working on the new Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre in Mexborough. The project is part of a workplace wellbeing initiative which aims to improve colleagues’ mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. During the wellbeing event at Montagu Hospital, members of the team worked on a number of green spaces in the hospital grounds, including The Fred and Ann Green Memorial Garden, cutting back overgrown foliage and painting benches. A number of planters were filled with plants and a wildflower border was created. It is hoped the works carried out will help improve the wellbeing for both colleagues and patients of the trust. As well as The Fred and Ann Green Memorial Garden at Montagu Hospital, the trust has a number of green spaces and memorial gardens across its sites, including the Rainbow Gardens at Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital, and the Butterfly Garden, also at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

MONTAGU COMMUNITY DIAGNOSTIC CENTRE: A new imaging suite is currently under construction at Montagu Hospital to complement the recently opened Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC). The imaging suite will hopefully be operational in early 2025 and will include an MRI room, a CT room, two ultrasound suites, a waiting area and clinical support areas. To celebrate the construction of the new imaging suite, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is planning to include a time capsule in the foundations of the suite, which will be situated within the Community Diagnostic Centre. Historically, a number of time capsules have been placed in Montagu Hospital, including one placed in 1987 in the foundations of the operating theatres and two from 1924 that were found in the bases of the pillars at the entrance to the hospital in 2002. The Trust is now inviting local residents to send in contributions to the proposed time capsule. Examples of items contributed could include a poem or story about life in Mexborough, a painting or photograph of the hospital and surrounding areas, local press articles about Montagu Hospital, a letter regarding any care received at the hospital. Any suggestions can be sent to [email protected] by Friday August 2 as a placement ceremony will take place in September. Please include your name and contact details with your suggestions.

ROTHERHAM NORTH NEIGHBOURHOOD POLICING TEAM: Officers from the team recently received information regarding a drugs-related issue at a property in Swinton. The officers subsequently obtained a warrant and, once the team had entered the property, they found a cannabis set-up in the loft, using bypassed electricity. Officers from Rotherham Borough Council also attended the scene and secured the property. Anyone with any information regarding drug-related issues in their community can contact South Yorkshire Police by telephoning 999 in an emergency, or 101 for a non-emergency. Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers_uk.org.

COUNCILLOR'S ADVICE SURGERY: Local ward councillor Sean Gibbons held his monthly councillor surgery last weekend at Mexborough Library. The surgery gave local residents the opportunity to raise any issues or concerns they may have with their local councillor. Issues raised last weekend included housing issues, overhanging branches around the area, broken glass on pavements, anti-social behaviour in the community, fly-tipping and mobility issues. Ideas were also discussed for future community events. Cllr Gibbons will be holding his next surgery on Saturday July 20 from 10-11am at Mexborough Library. For any issues in the meantime, email [email protected].

ST JOHN’S METHODIST CHURCH, SWINTON: A parent and toddler group is held each Monday morning during term time. The Little Boat Club is held from 9.30-11am in the Youth House, which is the hall at the back of the church, and is suitable for preschool children and their parents/guardians. On the first Wednesday of each month, an Acorn Memory Cafe is held at the church from 10am-12 noon. The cafe provides a warm, relaxed environment for people living with dementia and their carers.

WATER SAFETY: Officers from Rotherham North Neighbourhood Policing Team visited Swinton Brookfield Junior School last week to give a presentation on the dangers of open water swimming. Simon from Sams Army’s Mission 1 Life was also a guest speaker at the presentation.

COFFEE MORNING: The monthly coffee morning was held last weekend at St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton. The event was well attended, with everyone enjoying some lovely refreshments and over £300 was raised to go towards the new Community Hall Fund.

COMMUNITY FAIR: Swinton Community Fair will take place on St Margaret’s Church field on Saturday July 6 from 12-6pm. The fair is free to attend and will include live music, a dog show, dance troop and karate demonstration, craft stalls, food stalls and children’s rides.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED: In the run up to the planned community fair and beer festival at St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton, volunteers are being sought to help with some general tidying of the church yard. Saturday June 29 would be the best date for people to meet up at the church yard and bring any strimmers and gardening tools with them. If you have a few spare hours and can help out on the day, please contact the church via email at [email protected] and let them know.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Staff at the centre are always grateful for volunteers to come and help out at the centre. Recently volunteers from Lambert Smith Hampton came along and spent the day clearing the landscaping on the park behind the centre. Any business that offers their staff volunteering hours can contact Swinton Lock Activity Centre on 01709 578778 to find out more information.

FOX GALLERY: The current mining exhibition taking place at the gallery is proving very popular. Recently pupils from one of the local schools, New Pastures Primary School, visited the exhibition. Some of the children had made drawings of miners and these are now on display as part of the current mining exhibition. On Friday June 21, an open mic evening will take place at the gallery from 6-8pm. The evening will provide an open platform for people to share their music, poetry, storytelling and more and is open to everyone. For more information on this and other events, either telephone 01709 590005 or email [email protected].

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

ST NICHOLAS CHURCH: On Kilnhurst Road. In July this year the parish of St Nicholas Church, Kilnhurst Road will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its foundation. An open day is being planned for July 27 and the church community are very keen for people to visit the church on that day. There will be an exhibition of old photos of the church and congregation as well as memorabilia linked with the church. The Rawmarsh and Parkgate Local History Group will provide a display of old maps and photos of Ryecroft and the surrounding area to add to the church’s photos. Please contact Robert Ward on 01709 525487 or email [email protected] if you have any photos, memorabilia or memories of St Nicholas Church and are happy to lend these for the open day. There will be an opportunity to light candles in thanksgiving for weddings and baptisms as well as remembrance of loved ones. Light refreshments will be served at the open day. There will be a special service at the church on the following day, led by the Bishop of Beverley, to mark the anniversary and again all are cordially invited. Further details will be available closer to the event.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: There was a new beaver to the group last week - Saffron, welcome from everyone. The beavers had a games night last week as they have been really busy recently with badge work. On June 10 they enjoyed a walk to Rosehill Park for their Hiker Stage One Award, a lovely walk in the fresh air and the weather stayed fine. They had a good look around the park, the bandstand and gathered some craft items to take back with them - leaves, cones etc. The cubs spent some time discussing making a camp bed ready for their camp to Hesley Wood and the scouts were finalising details for their upcoming camp too.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: Last Sunday June 16 at 10.30am, the morning Worship was led by David Andrews. On Tuesday June 18, the Prayer Meeting was held and the Chit Chat Cafe was open for light refreshments. A coffee morning will be held on Saturday June 22 between 10am and noon. Refreshments will be available, there will be competitions and a raffle. Everyone welcome. PLEASE NOTE - the service will be held at 3pm on June 23 and will be led by Rev Louise Makin. Everyone is welcome to any activity or services which are all held at the High Street Centre.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank are always grateful for all the donations received from the local community, including recent donations from the staff and customers at Tesco in Wath and the staff, volunteers and members of S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC and the Drop-In Centre in Rawmarsh. At the moment the foodbank is short of shaving foam, toothbrushes, deodorant, jams/spreads, and tinned fish. Donations can be dropped off at a number of drop-off points in the local community, including Rawmarsh Community Library, Tesco Wath, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue. The foodbank has also received a number of financial donations via its Stewardship page, through regular standing orders and via cheques and cash. These generous donations go a long way to keeping the warehouse stocked and the operational side of the foodbank running well. For more information regarding supporting the foodbank financially through its Stewardship page, visit https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/rawmarshfoodbank. Thank you to everyone who supports the foodbank through donations, volunteering and providing much needed support.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach

RAVENFIELD FETE: Ravenfield Fete Group would like to thank everyone who joined us this year to support the efforts the group put in to give our whole community a chance to come together. We had great support from stallholders, some revisiting us for the third year in a row. We were supported through sponsorship from Worksop Grill, KeepaBeat, Co-op, Really Awesome Coffee Rotherham and St James’ Church. We also had donations from Redrow (thank you to John Healey for securing this), Co-op at the Tanyard and (the now disbanded) Ravenfield Events Group. This means such a great deal to us as it allowed us to provide even more free activities at this year’s event. A huge thank you to Katie from Mac and Me, who organised the Fun Dog Show and provided goody bags for the winners of each category and a hamper for the Best in Show, Delilah, a 13 week old Bouvier des Flandres. Thank you to Sarah from Yappy Ever After for her great work in training up all the doggies and their humans for the dog agility show. Unfortunately the weather did impact on out visitor numbers (roughly around 300) as did other local events - two things we definitely have no control over. We want the event to be a success for visitors and our traders, so we will regroup in a few weeks time to discuss how viable the event is going forward. Maybe a slightly different format, but those decisions will also depend on residents volunteering their time at future events as we have relied on friends and family of our four committee members over the three years we have been running the event, and, if we can get future funding as costs will only continue to rise. Thank you to Rebecca, Co-op community champion for providing sandwiches and snacks to our volunteers. There was great interest in the plans the parish council have had drawn up for Jubilee Field and all feedback sounded very positive. We did have some issues with two or three vehicles getting stuck on the field and having to be rescued, Thanks to Tom from Bramley and Wickersley Lions and Chris from CDG Farm Services for coming to the rescue. We tried our hardest to minimise the impact vehicles did have on the field, and we repaired where we could on the day but still have a couple of deeper ruts to fill in this week, which we will do. We appreciate everything was not as perfect as we wanted it to be and we have again learned a great deal. Watch our Facebook page for future plans: Ravenfield Fete Group.

THORNBERRY'S SUMMER FAIR: Thornberry Animal Sanctuary will be holding this year’s event on Saturday, July 6 in Ravenfield, 11am-4pm. Access to the event is on Moor Lane North, S65 4LZ (What3Words Grant.Large.Steep). You can meet the ponies, tackle an 80ft inflatable assault course, have an exotic animal encounter, visit a bird aviary, meet your favourite children’s characters and refresh yourself from thefood and drink stalls while you listen to the live music and entertainment. The event is still looking for stallholders so please get in touch if you are interested. Contact [email protected].

RAVENFIELD PRIMARY SUMMER FAYRE: The newly elected PTA are hosting a summer fayre at the school on Moor Lane North on Sunday, July 7, 11am-3pm. The group invite all of the village to join them and help fundraise for a sensory room for the school to support the kids. The fayre will be free admission. They are looking for stallholders for the event, £15 a table. Check out their FB page for more information - Friends of Ravenfield PTA.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WATH WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Members meet on the third Wednesday of the month in St James’ Hall from 7.30pm. They enjoy varied speakers, social nights, theatre trips and crafts. At the May meeting members enjoyed a very interesting demonstration from Sylvia May on Kumihimo. At the recent June meeting, they were painting pottery with assistance from Amie who runs Studio 62. Why not pop along to find out more about the WI? The first meeting is free. Contact Julie Aitcheson on 07732597705 or by email [email protected] for more information.

CHARITY CAR WASH: The recent car wash held at Dearne Fire Station on Manvers was well attended - a total of £405 was raised for the Firefighters Charity. Staff would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who helped/contributed in any way. More information on the charity can be found on the link https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/.

WENTWORTH

GARDEN PARTY: Wentworth village church will be hosting a garden party on Saturday June 22 from 2pm. The event will include face painting, afternoon teas, competitions, games, raffles, a cake stall, bric-a-brac, live music and more. Everyone is welcome.

WENTWORTH FAMILY FARM: There has been lots to celebrate recently at the farm, including the birth of the first of the pygmy goats, with many more to come. One of the farm’s ponies, Strudel, has also just celebrated his 12th birthday, so Happy birthday Strudel.

HISTORY HIKE: Elsecar Heritage Centre has organised a guided walk around Elsecar and Wentworth. The history hike will take place on Friday June 21 and will take in the sites and landscapes of Elsecar and Wentworth, including the furnaces, collieries, follies, outstanding view and stories from the last 300 years. The walking tour costs £12 and please bring refreshments and wear suitable clothing and footwear, due to the uneven ground and stiles. To book a place, either email [email protected] or telephone the visitor centre on 01226 740203.

THE GREAT ENGINE: Elsecar’s Great Engine will be running on Saturday June 22. The engine was built to pump water from the local coal mines and is the oldest steam engine in the world that is still situated in its original location. Demonstrations will take place at 1pm and 2pm for visitors to book on to. Demonstrations cost £6 per person - to book a place, telephone 01226 740203.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard

Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The June meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday June 17. Further details of matters discussed in a future Whiston News. The more observant of you will have been pleased to see that, during last week, the hanging baskets provided by the parish council have appeared once again around the parish. Hopefully, if we do manage to have some sunshine and something resembling a summer, they will be in full bloom and looking their best in a few weeks’ time. Also, if you were in the vicinity of Worrygoose Roundabout on Sunday you may have noticed some activity centred on the trees on the roundabout itself (see picture, District One). That’s because three of the trees were being ‘wrapped’ with festive lights in readiness for Christmas 2024. Sorry folks you’re going to have to curb your excitement for another six months - but who says we don’t plan ahead!

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL NEWSLETTER - TELL US YOUR PRIORITIES: By now you should have received a copy of the Whiston Parish Council summer 2024 newsletter which has been distributed to every household within the parish. Along with details of the forthcoming summer festival, general news, chair’s annual report 2023-2024, finance summary 2023-2024 and a Whiston Youth Club update, there is a section where you are invited to tell us, as your parish council, your personal priorities for Whiston in 2024/2025. To help us formulate our budgets for next year, we are keen to hear from local residents on what you think should be our focus for the year ahead, subject to available resources. We invite you to tell us your views by emailing the parish clerk at [email protected]. Please note that, whilst we, as a parish council, have a wide range of powers, not all aspects of ‘local life’ fall within our jurisdiction and the following are the responsibility of Rotherham Council as the principal authority: refuse collection, street cleaning and recycling, highways and street lighting, planning and development control matters, social services, environmental health and trading standards, housing licensing and economic development. Your input will be invaluable in helping us to make things happen in Whiston.

WHISTON SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 - COUNTING DOWN: As reported last week, the countdown is on for this year’s Whiston Summer Festival, with less than three weeks to go before Saturday July 6. There’s music to suit all tastes (including three brass bands), food to suit all tastes, entertainment and rides for the children, and much more. The event, which is a joint venture between Whiston Parish Council and Whiston Church Cricket Club, will take place at Churchfields and, once again, there will be a free shuttle bus from the village to the event. Remember, if you would like to book a stall, whether food/drink outlet, craft stall, etc, there is just about time to do so. Please contact the Event Foundry’s Helen Peden or Rebekah Ford on 07540 609587 or 01332 480205 or email [email protected].

SITWELL PLANNED ROADWORKS: Our ward councillors have once again posted the following list of local roadworks in order to assist motorists – Wickersley Road 16/6/24-16/6/24 Cityfibre, two-way signals, remedial work to the road; Wickersley Road ongoing 21/06/24 Cityfibre, lane closure, fitting of optical cable; Stag Roundabout ongoing 2/8/24 RMBC, lane closure – resurfacing; Brecklands ongoing 2/8/24 RMBC road closure - resurfacing; Moorgate ongoing 14/7/24 RMBC, two-way signals, building puffing crossing; Upper Whiston Lane 18/6/24-19/6/24 BT road closure, replacement of BT pole; East Bawtry Road 30/6/24-30/06/24 Yorkshire Water lane closure, replace lead water pipes; Hall Close 25/6/24-31/3/24 RMBC road closure, resurfacing; Worry Goose Roundabout ongoing 12/7/24 RMBC lane closures, landscaping/planting. The councillors have also been asked about Royds Moor Hill and possible resurfacing in this location. At the moment this is down for ‘patching work’, but as soon as confirmation is received they will notify local residents.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, Third Sunday after Trinity, at 9.45am, Rev Bill Goodman, presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist, assisted by Patrick White who led the intercessions. Parishioners were welcomed by Anthea Goodman and Colette White. Alan Teale, churchwarden, and Alan Bradbury, assistant churchwarden, were in attendance. Elizabeth Hacon read the Psalm of the Day and Suzanne Booker read the New Testament lesson and was communion assistant along with Patrick. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the singing of three hymns and sang an anthem – Jubilate Deo by Stanford - during the Communion. Suzanne, Joan Kay and Pam Huntington provided and served refreshments after the service including a selection of homemade cakes and biscuits. Starfish Gang met during the service and Kathryn Jackson and Rachael Colgrave were the leaders. On Monday Little Fishes had fun between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall. The Healing Prayer Group met in the afternoon. Rev Sue Davies presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday and refreshments were served afterwards. Mothers’ Union had their monthly meeting at 2pm and the talk was given by Pat Patterson, pastoral worker at St Cuthbert’s, on ‘the Nudgins’. Today (Thursday) some members will join the Taizé service at St James’s Clifton at 7pm. On Friday the funeral of Patricia Ward will take place in church at 3pm and there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. Friday night and Saturday YouthZone will take part in the Hope Weekend, an annual social action weekend for church-based youth groups across South Yorkshire and the East Riding and are planning to do a litter pick. Next Sunday, Trinity 4, the Parish Eucharist and Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and in the evening at 6pm there will be Choral Evensong. All are very welcome at all services and activities. On the day of the Whiston Summer Festival (July 6) the church will be open to visitors, and refreshments and homemade cakes and biscuits will be served from 10.30am to 4pm. All monies raised will go towards the Children and Young People’s Work Fund. We look forward to welcoming many of you. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities please contact Lucy Luckock on 07707 863901. For further information, contact churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201 or reader Patrick White 01709 370069 or 07740 941921 or leave a message on church number 01709 364430. Email [email protected]. See also the church website www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page.

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The service last Sunday morning was conducted by Rev Andrew Fox. Bible readings were given by John Cook and Irene Benson and the organist was Carol Newman. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday followed by Vintage Messy Church. The preacher at next Sunday morning’s service at 10.30am will be Peter Drabble. The summer fayre will be held on Saturday June 23 from 10am to noon. There will be a variety of stalls including bric-a-brac, tombola, home produce, surprise bags, a raffle and refreshments. We would love to see you at this event, or at any other service or event.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday, our service was led by Rev Louise Makin whose service reflected on both Bible Month and the story of Jacob in Genesis. We were delighted to be able to broadcast the service live on YouTube and this can be found by searching Broom Methodist on You Tube. On Saturday, Broom took part in the Stag Festival, running the tombola stall which made £90 towards the chosen charities at the URC. On Saturday July 13 Broom will be holding a summer garden party from 10am to noon. Stalls will include tombola, books, bric-a-brac, cakes and plants and there will be refreshments available (including bacon sandwiches and scones). On Tuesday July 9, our Tuesday@Broom group meets from 10am to noon. Come along for games, quizzes, company, conversation, and refreshments.

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: What an amazing two groups we have at Whiston Youth Club. We have seen friendships really blossom and you can see how the culture of the group is so positive. Lots of our Senior Group have been taking exams over the past few weeks and they have used Youth Club as their sanctuary and a place to come and relax during a stressful period in their life. Today, Thursday June 20 will be our PRIDE party where we will be have a barbecue, party games and visits from Rotherham PRIDE and MESMAC. The focus will be on LoveIsLove and promoting inclusivity. Our young people have already been preparing for the event and they are very excited. Look out for the pictures on our socials. Want to join us? Why not come along next Thursday at 6pm? Everyone is welcome.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: The perimeter fence has now been completed with just the storage compound to finish off. The benches that were down the side of the ground will be repositioned at the top of the paddock for the public to enjoy. Dog walkers are reminded that dogs should not be allowed on the playing area and must be kept on a lead in the ground area. Dog waste must be picked up and binned (at the paddock entrance) especially as the club uses its own machinery to keep the paddock areas in good condition for safe use and enjoyment by local residents. Diary Dates reminders – Whiston Festival, Saturday July 6; Whiston PC fun six a side day, Sunday July 7; Bluebell Wood Charity Day at Whiston PC, Sunday July 28; League President’s Cup Final, Sunday September 8.

30TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: Since our return to brownies after the half term break we have had two very fun-type evenings whilst still working towards our Olympic badge. The girls were more than happy to get wet whilst taking part in the UMA Water Run, which involved working in teams to transfer as much water as possible from one bucket to another six metres away using different sized plant pots with several holes in them. The winning team was supposedly the one who had the fullest bucket not the one who had the wettest team mates, Last Wednesday they played various parachute games old and new.

WOULD YOU LIKE TO JOIN US AT WHISTON WI?: Are you interested in joining Whiston Evening WI? If so, they would love to see you. The group meet on the second Thursday of each month, from 7-9pm, at Broom Lane Methodist Church. They can offer: friendship, fun, education, crafts, and making your voice heard as part of a bigger movement. If you would like to join, please contact Kate on 07799 873488 or Steph on 07380 815492.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY - GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public every Saturday from 10am to noon. We have a full ranges of composts, fertilisers, and canes, to bagged manures, bedding plants, vegetables, feeds, and much more. Become an affiliated member for £2 per year and receive further discounts on your orders. Find us at: Whiston Allotment and Garden Shop, Bank View, Whiston, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 4EZ (What3words location w3w.co/third.worker.rocky). Would you like an allotment plot? Ever dreamed of growing your own vegetables? Why not put your name down on our waiting list for a plot in Whiston. Just email your full name, contact number and email address to [email protected].

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired, no matter what your age, would you like to join our Probus Group? We are a group of friendly retired people who get together on a weekly basis at Broom Methodist Church to listen to a series of interesting talks? Future topics for our talks will include: summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - are they just for fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: Services on Sunday were Communion at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Evening Prayer at 6pm. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday evening to read and discuss Chapter 3 of John’s Gospel. There will be a music recital in church on Saturday June 22 at 12.30pm. Alison Foster (mezzo soprano) and Cory Lovell (tenor) will perform in a short concert, followed by refreshments. Our Patronal Festival will be celebrated on Sunday June 23 with two services - All Age Communion at 10am and Choral Evensong at 6pm, with music and readings for the Feast of St Alban. The Open the Book Team are visiting primary schools in the area with dramatic presentations of Bible stories for children. Preparations are well underway for our summer event, Pimms and Hymns, which will be held on Saturday June 29 from 12.30pm in and around church and the Barn. Afternoon teas will be served, and there will be hymn singing at 2pm, and various stalls.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On Wednesday June 12 Cath Joy came to take us through some armchair exercises. Raffle prize winners were Trevor Holmes, Anne Hudson, Shirley Cutts, Mary Hoffman, Gill Cooper, Jackie Neale, Doreen Foster and Hughie Boyles. The lottery draw winner was Shirley Cutts. Our secretary, Anne Hudson, gave a talk entitled ‘Did you know? - Bridlington’ at the meeting on June 19. On June 26 singer and ventriloquist Andy Greaves will entertain us.

ART EXHIBITION IN WICKERSLEY LIBRARY: The Random Acrylics exhibition continues in the library throughout June, and Pete Thornton-Smith led another workshop there on Saturday June 15. The final workshop will be on Saturday June 22 from 10am to 11am.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes

Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday June 22 – a 9.5 mile moderate walk from Winster to Elton and Gratton Dale, led by Diane Watson 07973519478, Meet at 10am in Winster car park on approach to Darley Bridge B5057 DE4 2DU. Wednesday June 26 – a moderate 9.5 mile walk from Ashover to Lumsdale and Tansley, led by Chris Parrott 07817542303, meet at 10am in Ashover Parish Hall car park, Milken Lane S45 0BA. Saturday June 29 – a moderate 10.5 mile walk from Baslow to Edensor, Pilsey, Hassop and Calver, led by Jane Lister DE45 1SR, meet in Baslow car park (fee) DE45 1SR. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

ARMED FORCES DAY: Rotherham has a long and proud history of supporting the Armed Forces community and the borough is home to one of the biggest armed forces celebrations in the region. The day is a great opportunity to all come together to remember and thank those who have fought for our country as well as showing our support for those currently serving. This year’s event in the town centre will include a military parade, followed by a parade inspection, act of worship, speeches and cadet displays. There will also be entertainment taking place at All Saints’ Square. This year the day is on Saturday June 22 and the Armed Forces Day parade will move off from College Street at 10.20am. The parade will be led by a marching band and with military contingents, cadets and veterans. Entertainment will take place at All Saints’ Square from 11.25am until 4pm, the Lancaster Flypast will take place at approximately 3.40pm (weather permitting) and there will be stalls on Effingham Street between 10am and 4pm. Free parking is available on Saturdays in all council-owned off-street car parks in Rotherham town centre (no ticket required).

RAMBLER’S WALK: A family walk organised by FLUX Rotherham through Rambler’s Way woodland to Hope Field with knowledgeable rangers. You will be able to collect materials for bashing, natural dyeing and printing. Enjoy an open session with artist Kayleigh Davis, creating banners and bunting. Plus, the trees and forest engagement officer, Michaella Hulley, will lead an exciting woodland activity. Don’t miss out on this outdoor adventure which will be held on June 23 between 1pm and 4pm at Thrybergh Country Park. The meeting point for the walk is at the front of the Lakeside Cafe at 1pm (6 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4PA). You can join the creative activities without doing the walk, starting at 2pm at Hope Field. This event is free of charge and all ages and abilities are welcome. Under 18s must be accompanied by and adult. Please only book tickets for adults attending, children do not need tickets. To book your place or for more information, please see the link https:// www.ticketsource. co.uk/flux-rotherham-tickets/creative-walk-at-thrybergh-country-park/e-xlaxzb.