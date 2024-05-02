District News from across the Rotherham borough by our local correspondents:

RACE: Skye Liversidge of Whiston with her medal for completing the London Marathon

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Aston-cum-Aughton Parish Council will be on Tuesday, May 14 at 6.30pm in the Parish Hall, Rosegarth Avenue, Aston.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY BOOKWORMS READERS GROUP: Come and join us on the first Wednesday of every month, from 5.45pm to 6.45pm, to read new books, share ideas and chat with new people. Places are available for new members so please contact Aston Library and Neighbourhood on 01709 254134. Cost free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

SWALLOWNEST BAPTIST CHURCH MEN’S BREAKFAST: Good food and good company. All men welcome – any background, any faith, any age, any postcode. £4 all in. Held on the second Saturday each month at 8.30am at the church and the next breakfast is on May 11. Booking is helpful but not essential. For further details or to book your place contact us at the church office on 0114 287 9197 and leave a message.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMLEY TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD: Bramley Townswomen’s Guild meet monthly, 10.30am, at the Parish Hall. At our last meeting, April 4, the speaker was Clive Merry, who gave an interesting, illustrated talk on the history and volunteer work of the RNLI, who rely on funding to maintain the service. Our next meeting is on May 9 when Emma will be introducing members to armchair aerobics. New members are welcome. For more details contact Pat on Rotherham 548767.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: The Junior Youth Club is held at Bill Chafer Y C on Thursdays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 10-12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free. The girls group meet on Mondays from 5pm until 7pm catering for 8-14yrs. This too, has a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

CHATTY CAFE: Is open every Wednesday morning from 10am until noon. Bacon and sausage sandwiches can be bought as well as tea, coffee, and cakes. Call in for a chat and a cuppa and meet others.

D-DAY EVENT: An event to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings will be held on Sunday June 9 from 12pm to 4pm on the Flash Lane Playing Field. There will be food stalls, musical entertainment, craft fair, dog show, and more.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: There will be a coffee morning on Saturday May 4 at 10am, everyone welcome. On Sunday May 5 at 10am there will be Holy Communion and on Wednesday May 8 between 10am and 12 noon the church will be open. On Saturday May 11 between 4 and 6pm there will be a Messy Church at Christ Church Community Hall - everyone welcome. Anyone interested in joining or would like more information about the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team can please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook – Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurch bramptonbierlow.org. Anyone in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email the above email address.

BRECKS

FASHION SHOW: Saturday May 11 – 2-4pm at The Brecks Community Hub. Charity fashion show raising funds for Rotherham Cancer Care and the Brecks Community Hub. Tickets £10, included a free drink and goodie bag.

BRINSWORTH

FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: The Family History Group at the library is a popular and welcoming gathering that takes place every Monday from 10am to 12pm. This group offers free access to computers and a variety of genealogy websites such as Ancestry and Find My Past, making it easier for to trace your family roots and uncover your ancestors’ stories. Whether you are just starting out on your genealogical journey or are looking to delve deeper into your family history, this group provides a supportive and collaborative environment where members can share their knowledge and expertise with one another. You can also receive valuable support and advice to overcome any obstacles you may encounter in your research. In addition to providing access to resources and expertise, the Family History Group at the library is a valuable opportunity for individuals to connect with others who share a common interest in exploring their family histories. By fostering a sense of belonging and solidarity among participants, this group encourages members to not only discover their own roots but also to learn from and be inspired by the stories and discoveries of their fellow researchers. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced genealogist, the Family History Group offers a supportive and inclusive space where you can learn, grow, and connect with others who are on a similar quest for understanding and connection to their past.

BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Monday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 10am-11am Family History Group using FindMyPast; 3pm-4pm Homework Club welcomes pupils who want to use our computers, study with friends or just come and read. Tuesday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 9am-11am Family Toddler Group, refreshments, crafts and play (free); 10am-12 noon IT drop-in help session (free); 2pm Adult Book Club, join us on the last Tuesday of every month to pick up our monthly selected book; 3pm-5pm Sewing Group, sewing tips and tricks (free). Wednesday – library closed; 6pm-8pm Local History Group, 2nd Wednesday of the month, contact 07733 277028. Thursday – 10am-10.30am Rhyme-time, young children’s sing-along and craft (free); 11am-12 noon Senior Social Club, join us for games, cards and refreshments (free); 3pm-5pm Knit and Natter Group, refreshments provided (free). Friday – library closed. Saturday – 9am-10am Digital Library Help, drop in session; 10am-12.30pm Lego Club (free); 10am-12.30pm Children’s craft sessions (free). Opening times – Monday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4.30pm; Tuesday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-6pm; Wednesday closed; Thursday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-5.30pm; Friday closed; Saturday 9am-1pm; Sunday closed.

CATCLIFFE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at [email protected] or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

CRESWICK ROAD CEMETERY: The next clean-up of Creswick Road Cemetery will be on Saturday May 11 from 10am to noon. Extra volunteers and equipment welcome to cut back this treasured green space.

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: At the parish council meeting, held at the Parish Hall on Park Lane in Thrybergh in March, there were no members of the public in attendance but the clerk advised he had been contacted by a resident to raise concerns about dangerous paths/roads at the Country Park due to winter damage and lack of maintenance. There was now a dialogue between the member of the public and officers at RMBC; the clerk, with council’s permission, would also contact RMBC to follow up on the matter. Matters Arising from Previous Meetings of the Parish Council - a number of matters arising were discussed, including the Coronation of King Charles III – a Commemorative plaque is now fitted in place by the Rowan tree. The Government is to supply an official portrait of King Charles III free of charge to Government bodies and this has now been ordered with delivery April/May. Planning Application RB2023/1214 for tree works on School Lane – RMBC has granted provisional approval for the pruning works. Planning Applications RB2023/0827, RB2023/0829 and RB2023/0830 – The Deer Park Farm applications to change use of storage buildings to a deli shop, retail/antiques emporium unit and warehousing has now been conditionally granted by RMBC. Planning Application RB2024/0009 – The Deer Park Farm application to erect timber gazebos to cover external seating has been granted conditionally by RMBC. Planning Application RB/2024/0008 submitted by Deer Park Farm for two non-illuminated signs has been provisionally granted by RMBC. Planning Application RB2024/0205 to Vary/Discharge Previous Application on Land to the rear of 13-37 Vale Avenue - the clerk outlined the application to amend materials used on the exterior of the buildings and no comments were made by the council. ‘Brassed Off’ performance in the Parish Hall – to update council on screening of Brassed Off in the hall as part of the Miners’ Strike Commemorations by the Silverwood Heritage Society. The event was held on March 16 and included a coal mining exhibition, performance by Paul Davies from the film, and pie and peas and refreshments. Closure of Parish Council Account with HSBC – The clerk advised council that the HSBC account has now been closed and business transferred to the parish council Co-op account. The Police Report was then discussed; the police statistics for January were discussed and show 657 incidents for Rotherham North with 36 reported for Thrybergh. The invoices for the six monthly service of the fire alarm, emergency lighting system and extinguishers, plus to fit a new extinguisher, replace emergency exit lights and fit new battery packs were detailed and it was agreed that the invoices from Trust Fire for all work done be approved by the parish council. It was also agreed to approve an invoice for electrical work in the hall due to partial lighting failure following Thrybergh power blackout. The invoice from Ryan Askew Electrical for all work done was duly approved by the parish council. The council also received an invoice for an annual service contract for intruder and CCTV systems, plus a new battery pack and it was resolved that the invoice from PN Alarms for all work done be approved by the parish council. The invoice for the annual gas service of boiler/cooker hob and repairs and new parts fitted to the boiler following a breakdown in February has been received from Force Contracts; it was agreed that the invoices for all work done be approved by the parish council. The pantomime for December 2024 was discussed; the Christmas pantomime will be Jack and the Beanstalk, to take place on Saturday December 14, and doors will open at 1pm with a 1.30pm start. It was agreed that the parish council would approve the staging of the pantomime supplied by Chaplins Pantos. The meeting then moved on to Items of Report, discussing ward councillor Bennett’s Report - The Country Park budget has been improved, which will fully extend the path around the lake in a further two phases, with the section to Thrybergh Lane to be done this year and the remainder next year. The Thrybergh section of Doncaster Road has been included in the Local Neighbourhood Road Safety schemes in cabinet papers. Once approved, work will commence on a detailed design, but the initial spec is to tackle concerns on speeding and pedestrian proximity to traffic between Deer Park Farm and School Lane, along with measures to improve crossing near the country park. Due to some money being left in the Ward Housing Hub budget, a second K frame will be able to be installed to disrupt the circuit off-road motorbikes are taking around Warreners and the frame will be put on the path that runs by the side of the railway line. Discussions are taking place with rights of way and volunteers from the Ramblers about clearing back vegetation and improvements to the footpath from March Flatts to the country park. This is part of discussions to upgrade the Don Valley Way through the ward and promote it as a walking route. Michael stated he was frustrated over consultation plans for the Bill Winder play area. Councillors will recall that funding was secured under a section 106 agreement with developers and last year Michael pushed for a meeting to be organised with Green Spaces when the monies came through, only to be told that, due to capacity issues, nothing could be done until this year. Last week, we were offered a consultation process that, due to the tight time frame, would have been just a basic tick box exercise instead of a proper conversation with the village about what it would want in the play area; the consultation will now take place after the local elections. It was stated that the requested dropped kerbs near The Paddocks are in the 2024/25 plan. The Hall Secretary Report - The hall secretary reported that bookings with the bar were increasing, with four functions already booked in May and children’s party bookings continue to be popular. The council has declined potential bookings for the hall with bar for 16th birthday parties due to licensing restrictions. The clerk attended the CAP meeting on Wednesday January 24, with the police and housing statistics being given out last month and new stats available in April. Issues mentioned were drugs, problems around Warreners Centre and youth nuisance. Police are gearing up for the expected increase in off-road nuisance due to the better weather and fly-tipping remains a concern. The next CAP meeting date is in April in Dalton Parish Hall. The clerk attended the YLCA South Yorkshire Branch meeting on February 21, with the director of public transport operations, Tim Taylor, attending to give an update on local bus services. Discussions were long and vigorous but, essentially, the cutbacks we are all facing are due to lack of funding from the central government and a drop in passengers since Covid. Requested by Councillors and/or Any Other Business - It was reported that NALC recommends the use of gov.uk email addresses by all council staff and this will be investigated at a future date. The men’s toilet is currently out of order, with repairs scheduled for next week and costs will be put to council when known. YLCA has advised that the government is to introduce new legislation in October creating additional legal requirements on councils and employers to take proactive steps to prevent sexual harassment at work and this will be a future agenda when full details are known. The press and public were then invited to leave the meeting. Meeting closed.

COUNCILLOR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Michael has been out in the community as usual, holding his regular advice surgeries and talking to residents on his weekly rounds in the local community, including making house calls in Dalton and on Warreners to discuss issues with the local residents. Issues recently have included concerns about travellers on Magna Park. Michael spoke to the landowners, Dalton Parish Council. The clerk was working on a trespass notice and the community safety manager from the council was also working with the police regarding the matter. Michael visited St Leonard’s coffee morning to meet a constituent who needed help and attended Fish Friday at Leverton Way Neighbourhood Centre to discuss any local issues the residents had. Michael also had a meeting last week with local residents, the chair of the governors at Thrybergh Academy and Rotherham Council’s transportation department regarding problems with traffic on Vale Road now the school has changed its exit for students. As there are no school markings or measures in place to regulate parking on Vale Road, the school will be reverting back to the Park Lane exit from this week. Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester will if re-elected be holding a surgery in Thrybergh Parish Hall on Wednesday May 8 from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Regardless of the election result he remains the local councillor until Tuesday May 7 and can be contacted on 07432509987, by email to [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PODCAST: Helen Terry, the priest-in-charge of St Leonard’s Church in Thrybergh and St Francis’ Church in Bramley has recently been on a podcast discussing, amongst other things, being born and bred in South Yorkshire, what the Diocese means to her, overcoming an eating disorder and which songs to dance to. To listen to the podcast in full, visit sheffdio.org/podcast.

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE APPEAL: The police are appealing for witnesses and/or information regarding a report of an assault of a woman in Thrybergh. Officers are investigating an incident around 10pm on Sunday April 21 which involved a group of people on Vale Road, with a woman suffering serious head injuries as the result of an altercation. Anyone with any information, or CCTV or dashcam footage is being asked to contact the police by telephoning 101 and quoting incident number 923 of 21 April 2024. The CCTV and dashcam footage can be shared by visiting [email protected] or contact SYP at https://orlo.uk/lbWDb.

POP-UP MUSEUM: The next display of The Silverwood Colliery Pop-Up Museum will take place on May 16 from 9.30am-12.30pm at Dalton Parish Hall. Everyone is welcome to attend and refreshments will be served.

FORMER GARDEN CENTRE: Avant Homes has previously submitted a planning application to Rotherham Council for the site of the former Foster’s Garden Centre. There have since been some amendments to the proposed plans regarding design and layout of the site. Once these plans are finalised, a public consultation will be scheduled for residents to submit their opinions and/or objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EXTERIOR WORKS: Properties on Meadow Close in Dalton are part of a programme of works by Rotherham Council that will see the renovation of the exterior of the properties. Renovations are dependant on the type of external works that have been identified by surveys previously carried out by the council’s Housing Asset team, but could include roofing work and the replacement of fascias, soffits, cladding and guttering,

ANTI-SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR: Residents from across the ward have experienced instances of anti-social behaviour, as have local businesses. With this in mind, South Yorkshire Police are encouraging anyone who has experienced or witnessed episodes of anti-social behaviour to report it to the police. Reporting such instances not only helps the police to carry out investigations, but also helps to secure extra funding in the area for initiatives such as the installation of CCTV. Crime and anti-social behaviour can be reported in a variety of ways - by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 for an emergency, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or by reporting it on Rotherham Council's website at www.rotherham.gov.uk/community-living/antisocial-behaviour.TENANT SCRUTINY PANEL: The next meeting of the Tenant Scrutiny Panel will take place on Monday May 13 at Springwell Gardens. The meeting is open to all council tenants who would like to express their views on housing services. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 368515.

OPEN ARMS COMMUNITY SUPPORT HUBS: The hubs provide valuable advice on issues such as money and energy to local residents from a number of organisations, including RotherFed, Citizens Advice, Laser Credit Union and Voluntary Action Rotherham. A recent session on Monday April 22 was held at Silverwood Miners Welfare in Dalton, with another one scheduled to take place at the venue on Monday May 20 from 9.30am-3.30pm. For more information, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 368515.

DEMENTIA WORKSHOPS: On Thursday May 16, a free workshop by Home Instead will be held at Toby Carvery on Eastwood Trading Estate from 11.30am-.30pm. The workshops are designed to offer support to families affected by dementia and will include information about the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, practical issues such as driving, and improving communication, amongst other topics. For more information and to book a place, telephone 01709 837170.

DINNINGTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

GREASBROUGH

ST MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday April 28 - 10.30am Service of the Word led by Sian Johnstone who also gave the talk and prayers, the first reading was read by Margaret Hollingsworth. Monday April 29 – 2pm Craft Club met in the School Room; 7pm Masbrough Community Choir held their rehearsals. Sunday May 5 – 10.30am will be a Service of the Word. Saturday May 18 – concert by Masbrough Community Choir 7pm, tickets £6.50 Includes refreshments, there will be a raffle held on the evening.

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Sunday May 21 - Summer Round Robin, Ian Garfitt; Philip Patterson Trophy, Kenny Herbert; 5/15, John Byers and Mick Wilson, John Byers; 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Ian Garfitt; 21up, Colin Crossland. Monday May 22 - Philip Patterson Trophy, Mick Lloyd. Tuesday May 23 - Vets singles, Greasbrough 8, Swallownest 0. Wednesday May 24 - midweek singles, Brinsworth ‘B’, 6, Greasbrough 2. Thursday May 25 - VETS doubles, Greasbrough 8, Wickersley ‘B’ 0. Saturday May 27 - Dave Mee Trophy, Martyn Heap; 21up doubles, Dereck Evans and Colin Cansfield; 11up, Derek Evans and Adele Pearson; Saturday League, Greasbrough v Worksop, Arthur King Trophy, John Byers.

FRIENDS OF GREASBROUGH PARK VOLUNTEERS: The Park is hoping to achieve its Green Flag Status this year and we would like to have more volunteers to do some weeding in the flower beds and rockery. Please could you help us? We meet every Tuesday morning from 9am. Your help would be much appreciated. Another day could be arranged if Tuesday is not suitable for you. Please ring Maureen on 07904 517226.

KILNHURST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS' CHURCH: The Sunday service continued the series from the book of Hebrews, Jesus Our Eternal Priest, and included the celebration of two baptisms. The children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards.

NORTHERN POWERGRID FOUNDATION: The foundation is a charity with the aim of supporting local communities through access to funding. The Northern Power Grid Foundation Project has so far supported 60 communities across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire with over £860,000 of funding to help them to deliver a variety of community projects. A lot of these communities were badly affected by the winter storms of 2021/22 and the funding they received from the project enabled them to support local residents. For more information regarding the project and how to access funding through the Northern Power Grid Foundation, visit their website at www.northernpowergridfoundation.com.

LITTER PICKERS FORUM: RotherFed are inviting local residents who are involved in either litter picking or looking after local green spaces to attend a meeting on Monday May 13 at 3pm in Tesco’s community room in Rotherham town centre. The aim of the meeting is to form a new forum for litter pickers across Rotherham to share their ideas, promote their activities and support one another. For more information, telephone either Sam on 07495 352311 or Dan on 07507 227945.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: There has been lots to celebrate in school recently. At last week’s Celebration Assembly, children were presented with certificates for Learner of the Week, Outstanding Behaviour (DOJO), Bronze and Silver Reading awards and Times Table Rock Stars. Congratulations to everyone for all your hard work. Well done to Year 2, who were last week’s Weekly Class Attendance winners with 98.2% attendance. It was a close race, with Year 6 achieving 98% and Year 3 achieving 97.7% attendance. All pupils who achieve 100% attendance and who are in school each day on time will have their name put into a prize draw every Monday, with the chance of winning a prize. Congratulations also goes to the pupils in Year 4 who recently completed an Introduction to Electricity workshop with AMRC. Sports Day will be held this week on the school field and will include refreshments to buy on the day. Money raised by the Friends of St Thomas’ PTA from the chocolate bar sales before Easter has been used to purchase some new playtime equipment for the children to use. The school is closed on Thursday May 2 as it is being used as a polling station for the local elections, and will reopen on Friday May 3. It will then be closed on Monday May 6 for the May Day bank holiday, reopening on Tuesday May 7.

KIMBERWORTH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. SUNDAYS – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. TUESDAY – 9.30am-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30am-11.30am Bible Study Group. WEDNESDAY – 9am-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. THURSDAY – Youth Group. FRIDAY – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

ST THOMAS. CHURCH: Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are usually the third Sunday of each month but the next is June 16. Lots of fun for all the family. Other dates to note for the community centre – coffee mornings are 10am to noon and are on the first Wednesday of the month, the next is June 5; if you live alone or just want some company, please come to our Good Companions session 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month, a warm welcome awaits you, the next sessions are May 16 and June 6. For any further information for banns, weddings, christenings or, the graveyard, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Wilkes Tel 07930 438313 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. On Sunday there was a service of Holy Communion at 10.30am. The Art and Crafts course continued yesterday (Wednesday) but the Drop-In is closed today (Thursday) as the church hall is being used as a polling station. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On April 24, the group travelled to Treeton for a walk through the bluebell woods before visiting Boundary Mills for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes – email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. Next meeting June 12 3.30pm.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Unfortunately, the litter pickers were rained off on Sunday April 28. Next Sunday, May 5, we are litter picking in Wingfield Woods, meeting outside Cherry Trees Nursing Home on Simmonite Road at 10am. If you fancy getting involved, please check out our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling Cclub also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts, Monday to Wednesday 9am–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: There was a second collection last weekend for The Priests Training Fund. On Saturday May 4, due to a lunchtime kick-off at the New York Stadium, Mass will be celebrated at 9.30am and not the usual 12pm.Masses during the week were celebrated for John and Pat Gallagher’s golden wedding anniversary, People of the Parish, special intention of MK, Eileen Owen’s [LD], Teddy’s family, Michael Tooley, Donal Finn [sick] and special intention of Lawrence and Monica Grant. Congratulations to Bethan Williamson, Amelia and Jakub Hruszowiec and Leela Faley who made their First Holy Communion last weekend. CONFIRMATION – if your child is aged 7 or over and does not attend St Bede’s Primary School, but you would like them to be Confirmed this year, please speak with Fr John as soon as possible to discuss their preparation. RED MISSION BOXES – if you have a Mission Box that you would like emptying, please feel free to drop it off at church. DAY OF PRAYER FOR SURVIVORS OF ABUSE – you are invited to join Bishop Ralph Heskett at the Hallam Diocese National Day of Prayer Service of Support for Survivors of Abuse on Tuesday April 30 at 7pm in St Michael and All Angels Church Hall, 23 Park Street, Wombwell S73 0HQ. All are welcome to stand together with survivors of abuse, so that we can demonstrate ours and God’s loving compassion, through an evening of prayer, reflection and song. Friends from Steel City Clerks will join the service to provide songs and music – see https://steelcitychoristers.org.uk/. May this day bring us together and lead towards healing.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

TOTS AND TODDLERS GROUP: Volunteers at St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton run a Tots and Toddlers group every Tuesday morning from 9.30-11am. All parents/carers are welcome to come along to the group with their pre-school children, for the children to enjoy toys, activities, singing and more, along with a snack and a drink.

POTHOLE: The large pothole that has appeared at the entrance to the car park at Swinton train station has now been reported a number of times to the relevant authorities. Unfortunately, due to the recent wet weather, a team has been unable to repair the pothole, but work should hopefully be scheduled in the next week or so.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: Volunteers have been hard at work, carrying out the garden renovations, working in the garden on the pond and rockery area and the mental health safe space. The Men in Sheds have also worked hard building their decking and barbecue area. It is another busy week for the volunteers and staff at the activity centre, as students from Dearne Valley College will be visiting the centre as part of their volunteering activities. The shed should also be built this week and the community garden project started. Boat trips are also planned, the Youth Club will run as usual and Men in Sheds will be busy with their projects. There are still a few tickets left to book for the community boat trips on Sunday May 19 at £5 per ticket. The boat has wheelchair access, a toilet on board and hot drink facilities and is also suitable for young children. For more information on the boat trips and for any of the services provided by the centre, either telephone 01709 578778 or visit www.swintonlock.org. Swinton Lock Activity Centre can be found on Dun Street in Swinton S64 8AN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH FAMILY HUB: A DWP Supported Families Advisor will be at the Hub on Friday May 24 from 10am-12 noon. Andy will be available to give help and advice to local residents about returning to training or work around childcare costs, transport costs to training and effective job searches, amongst other topics. No appointment is needed, so just pop in on the day if you need some advice.

SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE: The local police service now has a new website that can be used to report suspected crime and access free advice and support. The crime reporting process has been simplified, with no need to create an account. To report a crime online to South Yorkshire Police, visit https://orlo.uk.YYzEX.

MEXBOROUGH EVENTS COMMITTEE INCLUSIVE (MECI): At the group’s most recent meeting, planning was discussed for a number of events this year in Mexborough. As a result of these discussions, a date of July 20 has been set for a summer event to take place, with more details to follow when further plans have been discussed. The Christmas Light Switch On event has also been set for November 28, with planning again in progress for this.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: During week commencing April 15, the Beavers completed their Faith Badge and started the Sports and Cyclist Badge. For the Sports and Cyclist Badge they had a ride on a bike and learned the names of all the bike parts, finishing with a talk about safety. Beaver of the Week was Evelyn. Well done! The Cubs completed their Pioneering and First Aid Badges. They also finished their rope work skills. The Scouts started work on their Art Badge sketching an animate object. It was lovely to see the ‘masterpieces’ being created. During the sessions last week, week commencing April 22. the Beavers learned about St George and did work around the flags of the United Kingdom. Beavers of the Week was George, well done! A special mention this week goes to Oliver for great communication. The Cubs made a start in their Astronomy Badge and the Scouts continued their Art Badge, sketching while listening to a classical piece of music.

RAWMARSH LEISURE GROUP: Members meet at the Old School on Harding Avenue in Rawmarsh once a fortnight at 2pm. At the next meeting on May 7, the talk will be Buckingham Palace - MBE. Everyone welcome to go along.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 28, the morning service was led by Mrs Chris Haughton. On Tuesday the Prayer Group met at 10.30am, the Chit Cafe was open for refreshments. The morning service on Sunday May 5 will be led by Rev Louise Makin. This service will include Holy Communion and the General Church Meeting. All are welcome to any of the above services or activities, which are all held in the High Street Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROAD CLOSURE: Symonds Avenue on the Manor Farm Estate will be closed from May 7 to June 11 due to the installation of a new sewer. Diversions will be in place during this time.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: Due to the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue being used as a polling station on Thursday May 2, there will be no foodbank session on the day. The next session will be on Thursday May 9 at 4.30pm. The recent partnership with Tesco in Wath has so far proved invaluable for the foodbank, with volunteers recently collecting a large amount of groceries kindly donated by customers and staff at the supermarket. Earlier this year, the foodbank was also awarded £3,000 in vouchers from another supermarket, Sainsburys. These vouchers enable volunteers from the foodbank to visit the Sainsbury’s store in Sheffield each month to buy items that aren’t regularly received via the donation points. If you would like to donate to the foodbank, drop off points can be found at Rawmarsh Community Library, Tesco Wath, the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh and the Drop-In Centre on Harding Avenue.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group joined the community skip day last Friday, meeting in the car park of Rawmarsh Community Library and carrying out a litter pick of the surrounding area. The group were able to fill eight bags full of rubbish from the area, but unfortunately, travellers had recently been on the field near the library, before moving on to Dalton. Some of the volunteers also carried out litter picks on their way to the library, filling a number of bags with rubbish from Old Warren Vale and other areas. Well done to everyone involved for all your hard work. The group will be meeting again on Friday May 3 on the corner of Heatons Bank and Kilnhurst Road at 10am to carry out another litter pick.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

SPEEDING AND PARKING: If you would like to be proactive in reporting specific issues then you should email the relevant authority who have the powers to deal with this - RMBC and the police. You can email the police at [email protected], and complete an online report on RMBC’s website ‘report a road safety issue’.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WATH FESTIVAL: This year is the 51st edition of Wath Festival, including market stalls, food and drink, fun and frolics. There will be fantastic music and arts performances, impromptu sing-arounds in the local hostelries and traditions. The event is on May 4 and 5 in Montgomery Square in Wath and is free of charge. Everyone welcome.

POETRY TRAIL: On May 4 between 11am and 1pm, why not join FLUX Rotherham at Wath Festival for a free Poetry Trail? You can wander through the town and find 5 stations, each manned by a friendly guide ready to immerse you in the power of words. Free of charge and accessible to everyone. You can spin the wheel or roll the dice to select a number at each station and be treated to a live reading of a Wath poem. Collect a unique badge at every stop along the trail, each one a token of your poetry trail. Once you’ve gathered all five badges, head to the library in Wath and claim your free pamphlet containing all the poems you’ve listened to on this poetry adventure.

WENTWORTH

KEPPEL'S COLUMN: Keppel’s Column reopened on Sunday April 14 for the 2024 season, with pre-booked tours being available on the second Sunday of each month, from April to October, and on one Thursday each month. Tours are therefore available on the following dates - May 14 and 25, June 11 and 22, July 9 and 20, August 13 and 24, September 10 and 21, and October 8. To book a tour, visit https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com or visit Rotherham Civic Theatres box office situated on Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1 EB.

WHISTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

‘SKYE’S THE LIMIT’: It’s always good to be able to start Whiston News with a big and well-deserved ‘well done’! Skye Liversidge (21), who has worked in the Co-op on Worrygoose Lane for the past three years, ran in this year’s London Marathon on Sunday April 21 and managed to complete the course in six hours. She achieved this despite never having run even a half marathon before. Not only that, Skye suffers with shin splints and during the marathon suffered extreme cramp which meant she had to have massage to help her complete the race. Skye’s fundraising efforts, including a raffle at the Co-op, raised a magnificent £2,600 which will be donated to the mental health charity, Mind.

POLLING DAY: Remember that today, Thursday May 2, is Polling Day in the local elections and is your opportunity to vote and choose the local Sitwell ward councillors who will help make up Rotherham Borough Council, as well as voting for who will become the Mayor for the South Yorkshire Combined Authority. Please note that in the Sitwell ward there is no election for the parish council. There are 12 candidates for ward councillor with each voter having a maximum of 3 votes, and there are 5 candidates for South Yorkshire Mayor, with each voter asked to choose one candidate only. Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm and, dependent upon your location within the ward, the polling stations are: Whiston J&I School, Whiston Worrygoose School, Whiston Parish Hall and Newman Additional Resource (next to Newman School).

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The meeting of the Parish Council on Monday April 15 was attended by parish councillors and five members of the public who were attending the 15 minute Public Speaking Session to speak about the recent pilot scheme for a Community Kitchen in the Parish Hall. In view of this, the decision was made to vary the order of business to bring forward agenda item 9 a) “Community Kitchen – to review the operation of the pilot scheme and to determine the basis on whether or if it could continue as a viable concern” to be taken immediately following agenda item 6 “minutes of the last meeting”. A declaration of interest was then received from Cllr Tony Griffin who declared a personal interest in relation to agenda item 9d) “Whiston Summer Festival Saturday 6/7/24 – update following delegation meeting with cricket club representatives on 19/3/24 and to determine level of financial support” as a newly appointed junior coach at the cricket club. Local parishioners attending then spoke in support of the recent pilot community kitchen scheme which was well valued and asked why it had ceased and what the Parish Council intended to do going forwards and whether this could be revived. Parishioners also asked how the venture was funded, was it a viable concern as it clearly was never going to make money ie be profit making, nor should it be, but said it was viewed as a valued community project to get local people together to interact and encourage community participation and cohesion. They asked why could it not continue similar to Brinsworth Parish Council who employ people to run a Café which is open Monday to Friday 8.30am–3pm. They also commented that the kitchen proprietor was very enthusiastic and keen on organising events too, and people in the village valued the kitchen and would like to see it continue as it was important to them. The chairman advised that these issues would be considered by council members at agenda item 9a). Following approval of the minutes of the council meeting on March 18, lengthy discussion continued regarding the Community Kitchen.The parish clerk reported that the pilot community kitchen scheme commenced on January 30, 2024 to trial on a three month basis providing a facility for local parishioners to gather in a warm space and partake in a range of drink and food refreshments that were on offer. Agreement was reached with a chosen proprietor for this pilot to be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week from 9am–2pm. The kitchen and conference room were to be provided free of charge during the pilot and the parish council agreed to fund the associated utility costs and invest in the pilot by use of a budget to provide equipment and kitchen utensils to support its functioning and viability. The proprietor was given a remit to determine a menu offering and pricing structure and was responsible for food purchasing/acquisition of stock and trading responsibilities and scope on how she wished to run the café and to give local publicity to it, including the use of social media. The parish council also provided support in funding the printing of promotional flyers and assisted with delivery to local households in the locality and, in addition, agreed to fund a weekly community bus service on a Wednesday to collect and return parishioners from Greystones Post Office, as well as agreeing, at an early stage, to make the facility dog friendly. However, the level of attendees using the community transport each week had been very minimal, rendering it unviable. On April 1, the proprietor advised the parish council that she could no longer continue to operate the pilot as the level of participation during the ten weeks of operation had been disappointing and that she was suffering a personal financial deficit as the level of the cost of food purchases was exceeding her takings. The parish council had been asking the proprietor for a summary of weekly takings and expenditure in readiness for consideration at a meeting to review the pilot scheme scheduled for April 8 but this had not been forthcoming. However, the requested information had now been supplied, shortly before the evening’s meeting, and this showed an operating deficit. The clerk then reported that advice had been sought from Yorkshire Local Council’s Association (YLCA) regarding the parish council’s scope to operate as a trading concern and employ staff should it decide to continue the operation of the community kitchen in a different format. Amongst the advice they provided was the notification that without the “General Power of Competence”, which the parish council do not possess, it did not have the ability to trade or employ staff to run such a venture. With regard to Brinsworth Parish Council’s café facility, it was reported that the Brinsworth Hub was not a facility owned by the parish council but was established and run via a community trust. Following the discussion, and noting the feedback from the clerk and the advice from YLCA, it was agreed that the kitchen proprietor be reimbursed from the existing budget allocation for any personal losses and that the clerk be asked to liaise with the Community Kitchen proprietor to explore within the confines of the advice received, whether she would be prepared to resume the pilot for a further trial period on a scaled down basis of perhaps operating one day per week, with a significantly reduced menu offering, to limit the level of financial liability/costs to be incurred. If so, the clerk was given delegated authority, in consultation with the chairman and vice chairman of the council, to look to resurrect the Community Kitchen at the earliest opportunity and for it to be more of an opportunity for local social interaction bringing the local community together and less of a business venture. Accounts presented by the Responsible Financial Officer were then considered and approved, following which a report was given on Whiston Youth Club. Staff member Emily Wood had advised that she would be participating this summer in Camp America doing youth work, which would involve her missing a few hours of Youth Club activity, and consent was given to her absence as an exception in lieu of additional unscheduled hours and additional time commitment she had given in supporting parish council Youth Club and associated work. It was also reported that a Universal Youth Work grant offer had been awarded by RMBC although the level of reporting of activities and monitoring mechanisms appeared to be quite onerous, so authority was given for Jordan to keep this under review and/or decline the grant if deemed appropriate in the prevailing circumstances. There was then a de-brief following the recent public meeting to discuss potential flood risk in Whiston, when 71 local residents attended, and it was agreed that the minutes of the meeting be circulated to all attendees. A response from the two RMBC drainage officers present regarding the issues raised in the consultant’s presentation and those issues raised by parishioners that were not answered on the evening, is expected within the next couple of weeks. Following the Environment Agency inspection of the Brook on February 1, and their response regarding the condition of the wall and repair works required outside the Parish Hall and other resident properties bordering the Brook, it was noted that the relevant landowners had similarly been contacted to advise of their responsibilities in respect of the arranging of remedial repair works. An update was then given on the arrangements for the Whiston Summer Festival, following a delegation meeting with cricket club representatives. Feedback from this meeting was noted and that agreement had been reached for the cricket club to take on the responsibility for coordinating this year’s event, which will take place at Whiston Parish Church Cricket Club grounds on Saturday July 6. Support with the organisation will be provided by the Event Foundry (Event Management Company) and the parish council will provide funding support for the event to an agreed level, which will be inclusive of the Event Foundry’s management fee. Recommendations following the recent fire risk assessment were noted and the clerk was given authority to arrange for the works to be carried out in respect of the four recommendations of remedial actions required and to source appropriate contractors. It was reported that a de-brief meeting was scheduled for April 22 with Christmas Plus to review the last festive season operations and the infrastructure/kit that had now been tested. A quotation was accepted from MM Gardening for the supply and watering of 36 hanging baskets around the parish in Summer 2024, at the same locations as last year. A roof assessment was carried out at the Manorial Barn in mid-March and details of expected remaining lifespan and approximate replacement costs were noted. Future annual liabilities will be considered and budgeted as part of the 2025/26 budgets and quotes will be pursued for Phase 1 of the anticipated roof replacement schedule. Also in relation to the Manorial Barn, the rebuilding cost valuations are to be updated with the parish council’s insurers, together with those of the Parish Hall. The next edition of the Oh Yeah parish newsletter will be issued in June, with the deadline for items being May 15. Local groups etc are invited to submit items for inclusion. Approval was given for the supply and erection of a new composite bench at Cowrakes Field, together with removal and disposal of the existing bench. The Ward Councillor report, given by Cllrs David Fisher and Tony Griffin, reported that the speed-activated signs that had previously been mentioned had now been placed on order. Regarding the painting of railings in the village, an update was expected the day after the meeting on the availability of community payback persons to carry our this work, hopefully in the near future. Also, several footpath signs having been lost have been reported and arrangements are in hand to facilitate their replacement. The availability of Community Energy Fund grants was noted, together with deadline dates. The Annual Governance and Accountability Return (AGAR) and notice of commencement of audit and public rights of inspection will be added to the agenda for the next meeting. The next meeting will be on Monday May 20, at 6pm for the Annual Parish Assembly, followed by the annual meeting of the parish council 6.30pm or on the conclusion of the Annual Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL - A POTTED HISTORY - PART 2: Following last week’s instalment of the Tony Griffin’s (and Hazel Hopps) ‘potted history’ of the parish council given to Whiston Heritage Society, here is Part 2. Taken from the booklet Youthful Memories of Whiston by Eleanor Kimble, is the story of ‘One man in the village, superior in character and well read, who had been persuaded by other men in the village to stand for election on to the Parish Council. As he was working in his garden one day, a gentleman farmer was passing and stopped to say, “I hear you are standing for the Parish Council, John”. “Yes, sir, I thought I could serve there”. “Well, if you do you will get no more work from any of us”, said the gentleman as he walked away. The man in question was a jobbing builder who often worked for the farms round about, and he had a large family dependent on him. He dared not risk their future well-being so he decided not to run for election.’ On April 6 1900, Whiston Parish Council approved a contract for maintaining and lighting of 13 public lamps from April 14 to December 31 1900 for £19.0s.3d (equivalent to more than £1,900 now). At the meeting on January 17 1969 it was resolved that all remaining gas lamps would be replaced by electric ones. Taken from Parish Council records, Parish Notices for the 1930s and 40s show the following interesting information: *1936 bathrooms with piped water were installed in some houses in the Pieces; *1938 Nameplates were added to streets in the parish; *1939 gas supply was provided to Upper Whiston, the bus fare from Whiston to Rotherham was 3d single/5d return (approximately1p single fare today), Whiston Brook flooded, East Bawtry Road a dual carriageway and Worrygoose Roundabout were built; *1940 A scrap iron dump was created in Merryweather’s field; *1942 Warships Week - Whiston raised £13,326 for investment (this was later used for HMS Thyme, the adopted ship of the village during the war years; *1944 Attempts made to establish a village football field at Church Fields next to the cricket ground were scuppered by Mr Rhodes (whose land it was), Messrs Merryweather and Clay, and the Church. Part 3 next week.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning at 9.45am, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for the fifth Sunday of Easter. She was assisted by Patrick White, reader. Val Dunsford and Colette White welcomed parishioners. Colette read the lesson from Acts and Val led the intercessions and was communion assistant along with Patrick. Refreshments after the service were served by Lorraine Tyler and Janet Watson. Ray Gallagher was the organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three hymns and sang “The River of the water of Life” by Archer. Alan Bradbury and Patrick were communion assistants. Starfish Gang met in the church room at the same time as the service and the leaders were Rachel Colgrave and Kathryn Jackson. YouthZone members met in the evening. On Monday, Little Fishes had a fun session between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall and for the next few weeks they are doing activities on the theme of “being thankful”. Last week they were thankful for trees in blossom and decorated their own paper trees. The Open the Book team led by Lucy Luckock welcomed special visitors last Thursday, April 25, for the presentation of a dramatised bible story at Whiston Worrygoose School. The Bishop of Argentina, as part of a visit to Sheffield Diocese, and Rev Karen Skidmore, oversight minister, came to watch, along with all the pupils and the staff, the story of Jonah being acted out with lovely costumes and props. The team went on to tell the same story at Newman School and Whiston J and I School later on the same day. Rev Karen presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am. This was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. On Friday (tomorrow) there will be a choir practice between 6.30 and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On Sunday May 5, Sixth Sunday of Easter, Parish Communion will take place at 9.45am and in the afternoon at 4pm there will be the all-age service Refresh@4 based on the story of David and Goliath. The next Natter Group will be on Monday May 13 as the first Monday of May is a Bank Holiday. The Annual Parishioners Meeting will be at 7pm on Tuesday May 14 in church. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website www.whiston-​​​parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: ​​​​​​​The service last Sunday morning was led by Anne Miller and Mavis Morgan. Also taking part in the service were Julie Hardwick, Hazel Adebogun, Liz Hill, Irene Benson, Janet Hudson, Angela Irving, Roger Shaw, and Margaret Smith. David Bingham played the organ.The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. Today’s community coffee morning will be followed by Vintage Messy Church. Margaret Smith will be leading next Sunday’s cafe style service at 10.30am and at 6pm the preacher will be Rev Andrew Fox. The plant sale will be held on Saturday May 11 from 10am to 12 noon and everyone is welcome to join us on that occasion and at any of our services. We would love to see you.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: A reminder that the next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will be held on Tuesday May 7 at 7.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. The meeting, featuring a talk by Patricia Goral entitled Whiston Miscellany, promises to be ‘A smorgasbord of topics about our village’ and will be a continuation of themes discussed in a ​​​​​​​previous talk given last year (June 2023), as well as raising some new subject matter. The usual entry fee of £3 per person will apply, and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please see our ​​​​​​​website for further details and information about Whiston’s history - www.whiston-heritage-society.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON YOUTH CLUB: What an absolutely fantastic week at Whiston Youth Club this week. We had a visit from PC Nina and PC ​​​​​​​Gaz from South Yorkshire Police Safer Neighbour Hood Teams. It was a fantastic evening that involved learning, arrests and a ride in the police car with sirens (sorry neighbours!). It was amazing to see our young people really engaging with the officers and asking questions that they have had on their mind and may have been too worried to ask. As part of the extended session the police officers took time to speak with both our junior and senior group. We believe working together is vitally important and we want to remove any barriers between our young people and the people that help them. Do you know any young person that would benefit from opportunities like this week? If so please tell them about our group. This week we are unfortunately closed due to local elections but fear not, the youth club staff team will be out in the community interacting with young people and families. Come and say hello if you see us. We will reopen as normal Thursday May 9. For more info search Whiston Youth Club on social media.

11TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIES: ​​​​​​​We welcomed four new Brownies - Amelia, Chloe, Lilia and Pearl - and they started to work on their pre-promise activities with Lynn. The rest of the Brownies began on the next Theme Award - Know Myself. Tawny ​​​​​​​Owl led the skillbuilder Magical Mythical Me with Wise Owl ending the session with a unit meeting activity called Century Time Travel playing more traditional Brownie games.

50TH ROTHERHAM BROWNIE PACK: Last week we continued working towards earning the very special NEE Olympic Challenge badge. Each six were asked to invent their own Olympic sport and name it. Lots of different types of sports equipment was available for them to then use to practise it. After much fun and laughter each group demonstrated their unique sport - definitely lots of energy required to complete them.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The ​​​​​​​shop, located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ, carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids and much much more, all at competitive prices. Why not benefit from becoming an affiliate member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. Why not go along one Saturday morning to see what’s in stock?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROBUS GROUP: If you are retired and would like to join us at one of our interesting talks, you would be most welcome. Future topics will include: Helipads for Hospitals (May 14), The English Reformation (May 21), Cruising to Pompeii (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11) and, don’t miss the visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18) when you will get to hear the Chapel’s fascinating history. Further into the year, and leading up to our summer break, there will be a summer quiz, with prizes (June 25), Tunnel 57 (July 9), and Idioms - are they just for fun? (July 23). We are a friendly group and would love to see you - just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church.

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The Annual Parochial Church Meeting was held on Thursday April 25, and the church wardens, Andrew Rose and David Crabb, were re-elected for a further year. Stella Rose and Mike Carver are to continue as deputy wardens. On Saturday April 27, the flute ensemble Tutti Flutti performed at a lunchtime concert in church. Services on Sunday were Morning Prayer at 9.15am, All Age Worship at 10.45am and Communion at 6pm. The Thursday morning Communion services continue at 10am in church (or in the Barn when necessary), and there is a Friday Morning Prayer Service in church each week at 8.30am. At Pentecost, Sunday May 19, there will be only two services in church, an All Age Combined Communion Service at 10am and a Festal Evening Prayer at 6pm.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): On Wednesday April 24, Debbie and Alan Turner came to entertain members with music and song. A raffle was held and prize winners were Wendy O’Gran, Gill Cooper, Maureen Hutchinson, Derek Bailey, Pamela Levy, Joy Torr, Alan Wood, Mary Hoffman and Geoff Deakin. On Wednesday May 1 games of bingo were played, and there was a Bluebell Wood fundraising stall at the meeting. Please contact our secretary Anne Hudson on 542873 if you would like to join the group or need more information on WING activities.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday May 4 – choice of a moderate 9 mile or a 5 mile walk from Silkstone, led by Bob Edley 07836582077, Meet at 10am at The Bells pub, Silkstone, parking on the road S75 4NL. Wednesday May 8 – a moderate 10.5 mile from Glen Howe to High Bradfield and Worral, led by Philip Bullens 07932638002, meet at 10am in Glen Howe car park, Storth Lane, Wharncliffe Side S35 0EP. Saturday May 11 - a leisurely 6 mile walk to view Wickersley Silverwood bluebells, led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, this is part of the Wickersley Walking Festival, meet at 10am in Wickersley Park car park, Warren Road, Wickersley S66 2HG. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

ROTHERHAM WOW FESTIVAL: Is returning to the town. A vibrant, colourful, bold, fun, and fearless festival celebration of women, girls, trans and non-binary communities, connecting Rotherham to other women and girls across the globe as part of the WOW – Women of the World family. A free event to be held on Saturday May 11. For more information, see https://wow.fluxrotherham.org.uk/festival-programme/.