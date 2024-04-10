​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Blades Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday, 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON-CUM-AUGHTON HISTORY GROUP: Our next general meeting is on Monday April 8 in the William Layne Reading Room at 7.30pm. At our meeting on April 15 we will be welcoming Pat McLaughlin who will be giving us an illustrated talk on Rotherham’s Ancient Sites. Visitors welcome, £4 including refreshments.

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the Parish Hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations, each Thursday at 12 noon, as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts – Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

UNITE TODAY!: Unite Today is a new group, currently with three members and they are looking to grow the group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other and have talked about getting guest speakers in when hopefully numbers increase. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. The cost is £1. Contact Anit Redfearn on 07947 596792 or email [email protected].

BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

QUIZ: There will be a Pie and Peas Quiz event on Saturday April 6 starting at 7pm in the Parish Youth Club building on Flash Lane, Bramley. Tickets, costing £5, are available from the youth club building.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Messy Church will be held in the Community Hall on Saturday April 13 at 4pm. Morning Worship is at 10am on Sunday April 14 and the church will be open between 10am and 12 noon on Wednesday April 17. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email [email protected]. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow – or via the website www.christchurch bramptonbierlow.org. If anyone is in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email the above email address.

BRINSWORTH

FOODBANK DROP-OFF: Brinsworth Library and The Centre are now Rotherham Foodbank drop-off points. All our donations go to The Trussell Trust. Please donate to this urgent appeal to help local people and families in our area. We need: tinned meat/fish, tinned fruit, sponge/rice puddings, tinned potatoes, UHT milk, tea/coffee, long life juices, tinned vegetables and biscuits. For more information about the Trussel Trust, visit www.trusseltrust.org.

THE CENTRE CAFE: Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The Café even does takeaway. Hire – The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

BRINSWORTH LIBRARY: Monday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 10am-11am Family History Group using FindMyPast; 3pm-4pm Homework Club, welcomes pupils who want to use our computers, study with friends or just come and read. Tuesday – 9am-12 noon Jigsaw Club, all welcome; 9am-11am Family Toddler Group, refreshments, crafts and play (free); 10am- 12 noon IT drop-in help session (free); 2pm Adult Book Club, join us on the last Tuesday of every month to pick up our monthly selected book; 3pm-5pm Sewing Group, sewing tips and tricks (free). Wednesday – library closed; 6pm-8pm Local History Group, 2nd Wednesday of the month, contact 07733 277028. Thursday – 10am-10.30am Rhyme-time, young children’s singalong and craft (free); 11am–12 noon Senior Social Club, join us for games, cards and refreshments (free); 3pm-5pm Knit and Natter Group, refreshments provided (free). Friday – library closed. Saturday – 9am-10am Digital Library Help, drop in session; 10am-12.30pm Lego Club (free); 10am-12.30pm children’s craft sessions (free). Library opening times – Monday 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-4.30pm; Tuesday - 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm-6pm; Wednesday – closed; Thursday - 9am-12.30pm and 1.30pm- 5.30pm; Friday – closed; Saturday - 9am–1pm; Sunday – closed. For more information please call the library on 01709 255050. Facebook - Brinsworth Community Library, Field View, Brinsworth, Rotherham, S60 5DG.

CATCLIFFE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at clerk@ catcliffepc.com or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil. com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

CLLR MICHAEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester will be at the following events in the ward for anybody wanting to speak to him face to face week commencing April 15. Wednesday April 17 - approximately 10.45am following Mass until noon at St Gerard’s Soup Slurpers; 6pm to 8pm surgery at Thrybergh Parish Hall. Saturday April 20 - 11am to 2pm at St Leonard’s Church Spring Fair, Church Hall Park Lane. Michael can also be contacted on 07432509987, by email to [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW. Last week, Michael submitted a number of items of report in preparation for the next Thrybergh Parish Council meeting. These included his frustration at the lack of action regarding problems on Vale Road Railway Bridge. Michael raised the fact that residents had followed procedure and reported the problems with youths on the bridge. Names were duly given to the police, but unfortunately no action was taken and a bus window has since been damaged. Rotherham Council’s Community Safety Team have now raised the matter at district level and the area Anti-Social Behaviour Officer is also involved to look into tenancy breaches, as some of the children involved have parents who are council tenants. Another item of report for the meeting concerned a recent report received by the parish council around attaching additional fixtures to streetlights, including poppies. The chair of the parish council raised his concerns about this to Michael, who has conveyed this to the Neighbourhood team. Finally, Michael stated that this might be his last submission for the items of report due to the forthcoming local elections, so he took the opportunity to thank the parish council for the collaborative working over the last three years. Both Michael and Jodi Ryalls have had their nomination forms accepted to be candidates in the elections on May 2. Michael has been holding his regular councillor advice surgeries in the local area, giving residents the opportunity to raise any concerns or issues they may have with him, as well as supporting the recent Spring fair at Thrybergh Academy, which was held to fundraise for the students’ prom.

HOOTON’S WALLED NURSERY: In December 2023, Dean Charlton and his dad, Glenn, finalised contracts for the old garden centre in Hooton Roberts, with the aim of opening a traditional nursery in the village. Glenn had always dreamed of setting up a nursery and when the old garden centre closed, Dean saw the potential of the four acre site. Having previously worked at Beth Chatto Gardens, and the arts and crafts garden of Great Dixter in East Sussex, Dean made the decision to move from Hastings to Rotherham to explore the opportunity of restoring and developing the walled garden with the help of his family. Since acquiring the site, the work undertaken has been a real family affair. Dean and Glenn have been busy planning and developing the nursery. Dean has the vision, whereas Glenn is the more practical one. Sister Lauren has created a website and social media platforms, and mum Linda has used her artistic skills around the site. The impact on the environment and the biodiversity of the site is at the forefront of the ethos of the nursery and all the compost used is peat free, with Dean having mixed his own peat free compost. An ecologist has visited the nursery to carry out a base survey, dividing the site into different zones to monitor its biodiversity and there are pear trees on the land that are around 150 years old. Over the years, Dean has collected an eclectic mix of plants which are now in the stock beds, complementing the ones bought in from UK suppliers. Since opening on March 20, Dean and Glenn have welcomed customers, both old and new, to the nursery and have also secured a contract to grow 5,000 perennials for the garden designer Charlotte Harris, who won best in show at Chelsea Flower Show. Future plans include developing the mother beds, using different propagation techniques, exploring the possibility of creating a wild flower meadow to aid the biodiversity of the site and getting involved in village life and events in Hooton Roberts. Dean also sees the potential of working with Dearne Valley College to foster the importance of education and training in the traditional horticultural skills. Dean, Glenn and their family have worked extremely hard to get the nursery open and ready for their customers to enjoy and they have now planned a grand opening event at the nursery on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6. The event will be opened by the Mayor of Rotherham and will include dancing from Wath Morris Dancers, as well as refreshments. Everyone is welcome to the event, so please feel free to come along and take a look around the nursery, which can be found on Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, Rotherham S65 4PF. For more information regarding Hooton’s Walled Nursery, you can visit their website at hootonswallednursery.co.uk, email them at hootonswallednursery@outlook. com, telephone them on 01709 963735 or find the nursery via their Facebook and Instagram pages.

THRYBERGH COUNTRY PARK: The park has recently had issues with the parking machines due to a machine fault. As of writing, they were still out of order. With reference to the pike season, pike season permit holders are being advised that the pike angling season has now finished. Over recent years, the terns have been visiting the reservoir in the springtime looking for a suitable nesting ground, but a local birdwatcher had told the park rangers that the terns have gone elsewhere due to the lack of a suitable raft. This was because the old rafts at the park had become unusable over the years. With this in mind, it has now been decided to use one of the boats in storage as a new raft, in the hope that the terns will again return to the reservoir. The park rangers have also been busy maintaining the willow hedge, filling in the gaps with the aim of providing a screen for the bird hide and a habitat for the insects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPRING FAIR: St Leonard’s Church Spring Fair will be held in the church hall on Park Lane from 11am to 2pm on Saturday April 20. As a result there will be no coffee morning on Friday April 19.

LITTLE LIONS: Little Lions parent and child group returns after the Easter break on Tuesday April 16 from 10am to 11.30am in the St Leonard’s Church Hall, Park Lane, Thrybergh. Free play for the little ones along with free light refreshments for parents, carers and children.

DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

LYRIC THEATRE: May 1 - Scottish dancing.

GREASBROUGH

GREASBROUGH COMMUNITY BOWLING CLUB: Saturday March 30 - 21up doubles, Dot Payne and Mick Lloyd, Adele Pearson and John Byers. Sunday March 31 - 21up doubles, John Byers and Adele Pearson. Monday April 1 - 21up, Billy Dawber and Noel Burrows. Wednesday April 3 - 21up doubles, Ian Garfitt and Mick Lloyd; 5/15, Dave Bibby. Saturday April 7 - 21up doubles, Mick Foxcroft and Ian Garfitt, John Byers and Mick Lloyd; 21up triple, Dot Payne. Sunday April 8 - Ian Garfitt and Kenny Herbert; 21up doubles, Peter Greenwood and John Byers, Jackie Lloyd and Adele Pearson. We can offer you fun and increased fitness if you join our club. Some members count the steps in a match and they are clocking 5,000. We have now changed to summer bowling hours - weekends starting at 10.45am and Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are at the later time of 5.45pm. We are expecting some long summer evenings so do give us a ring if you would like to join or come down and meet us all. Contact John Byers, captain, on 07715 067335 or Maureen Taylor, chair, on 07904 517226.

KILNHURST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: A number of services were held at the church over Easter, including Maundy Thursday Supper, Reflection at the Cross on Good Friday, which involved Easter readings, music and a time for reflection, and an Easter Sunday Celebration service. Last weekend, the Sunday service continued to celebrate the risen Jesus with Morning Prayer, which focussed on the ongoing praise of Jesus. The children’s groups ran as usual, with refreshments served afterwards.

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Local residents are reminded that if they wish to vote in the local elections on May 2, if they have not already done so they will need to register to vote by April 16. Once eligible to vote, residents will need to bring some form of photo ID to the local polling station. This can include a passport, driving licence, biometric immigration document, Blue Badge, Disabled Person’s Bus Pass, or a national identity card issued by an EEA state, amongst others. Anyone without one of the required documents can apply to the local Electoral Registration Officer for a free Voter Authority Certificate, but completed applications must be received by 5pm on Wednesday April 24. For more information and to apply online, visit https://voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/.

KIMBERWORTH

Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Tuesday April 16 - 12-2pm Soup and Song light lunch and community singalong with Lost Chord UK (donation entry). Sunday – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee morning, 10.30-11.30am Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for pre-schoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – Youth Group. Friday – Prayer Gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Next Sunday, April 14, there will be a group litter pick on Holmes Lane/Psalters Lane – meet at 9.45am. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Peter Street, Kimberworth. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Other dates to note for the community centre – table top sale Saturday April 13 which is a fundraising event for the church; the coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month; Good Companions 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month and the next one is April 18. For any further information for banns, weddings and christenings, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: Last Sunday, there was a service of Morning Worship at 10.30am followed by the baptism of Lily Kate Stirling. Midweek courses have continued their post-Easter break but the Drop-In is open again today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be a service of Morning Worship. All are welcome. For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On April 3, the group walked down through Masbrough Cemetery and onto Meadowbank Road where we descended to the canal path and made our way to Rotherham. We had arranged for members to visit the Chapel on the Bridge where we were welcomed by the group of volunteers for entry to the Chapel and also allowed to descend into the crypt. There were interesting talks by the Friends of the Chapel about the history of the Chapel and its various uses during the years. We were offered drinks and biscuits. The Chapel was reconsecrated in 1924 and there are plans to organise an event in the summer of 2024 to commemorate this. The Chapel is open at various times throughout the year – see the Facebook page for details. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes at email [email protected]. Website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking.net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young peoples’ services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805. Next meeting June 12 3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On April 7, most of the volunteers were active in various sites across the S61 area - Roughwood Road 10 bags, Meadowhall Road 9 bags, Thornhill 5 bags, and 2 bags from Droppingwell Road. Next Sunday, April 14, there will be a group litter pick on Holmes Lane/Psalters Lane – meet at 9.45am. For further information, please see our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. We are hoping to organise a bowling tournament in July. New members welcome – please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday to Wednesday 9–11am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays, Chislett Centre.

MALTBY

THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday April 7 – 2nd in Easter, the service was conducted throughout by Rev Justine Smith. Readings by Margaret Kaye and Margaret Greaves, prayers by Gail Bagshaw. Servers were Alan Oxley, Peter Stribbley and Beverley Smith. Organist Grace Atkinson. Forthcoming events – Friday April 26 starting at 10am until 12 noon come and join us for toasted teacakes or crumpets tea or coffee, £3 all in aid of raising funds to replace our church ageing boiler; Saturday April 27 jumble sale 11am until 1pm again to raise funds for replacing our boiler; Sunday April 28 Taize Service starting at 4.30pm, please note the new starting time. Everyone welcome to this quiet reflection service.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday April 7 was the second Sunday of Easter, also known as Divine Mercy Sunday. Congratulations to Liliana Kubanska who made her First Holy Communion. Masses during the week were celebrated for Olga Wowk [LD], Pasquina Minotti [A], Sylvia Marshall, Bernard Rocket [A], Michael McManus, Ann Clark [LD] Pr. intention and the Gaughan Family. Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes Friday June 28 – July 4 – have you considered travelling on the Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes in this Year of Prayer? All are very welcome to join Bishop Ralph, clergy and parishioners from around the diocese on the 2024 Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lourdes. The organisers ask anyone who is interested to send their booking forms in as soon as possible so that plans can be made. Any outstanding information can follow later. Booking forms available to download at www.hallam-lourdes.com. Enquiries 01302 247910 or 07724 650066. Fare £879pp - 6 nights full board (excluding insurance) flying from Leeds Bradford Airport direct to Lourdes. Hallam Bridge - the latest edition of Hallam Bridge, which is full of news from around the Diocese, is available to download at https://hallam- diocese.com/Bridge. Churches together in Rotherham dates to note – Rotherham Day of Prayer Saturday April 27 4-6pm at Rotherham Minster.

MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONCERT AND AFTERNOON TEA: On Saturday April 20, a concert with afternoon tea will be held in St Margaret’s Church, Swinton at 3pm. Tickets for this event are £7.50 each and available from Mrs Justice, 52 Church Street in Swinton.

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: The centre is looking for volunteers to help maintain their outdoor spaces. With a mission to make a positive impact in the local community, volunteers are needed to help with the gardens, grounds and outdoor spaces. If you are interested and would like to become part of the team, telephone the centre on 01709 578778 or email [email protected].

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: A coffee morning will be held in church on Saturday April 13, from 10-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to come along for a chat over a hot drink and cake, so why not pop down?

FOX GALLERY: A poetry launch night will be held at the gallery on Sunday April 14 from 6-9pm. The event, 60 Odd Poets, will include six poets launching a new poetry publication called The First Half Dozen, giving each poet the opportunity of performing some of their work. There will also be an open platform for people to share their poems and rhymes, so why not come along to this free admission event with your friends and families for an enjoyable evening in Mexborough? For more information and to book a place, either email [email protected] or telephone 01709 590005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MEXBOROUGH FOODBANK: Volunteers at the foodbank had a couple of very busy sessions in the run up to Easter. 19 food parcels were provided on Friday March 15 and 23 food parcels were provided on Friday March 22. The food parcels were distributed across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough, with most of them being delivered by the foodbank’s volunteer delivery drivers, and some dropped off to Mexborough Family Hub. Thank you to all the volunteers for all their hard work and to the many local organisations who support the foodbank with donations, including the Co-op in Swinton, Lidl in Mexborough and the Together Church in Wombwell. Local collection points for donations can be found in Lidl in Mexborough and Aldi. Anyone wishing to support the foodbank with larger donations, can contact them via email at [email protected].

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: The group’s next litter picking event will be held on Saturday May 4, meeting at 10am at Clayfield Road near the park to carry out a litter pick of the park and field. Everyone is welcome to come along and help out. In between their organised litter picks, volunteers from the group regularly carry out litter picks of the local area. Volunteers have recently tidied up Chepstow Drive, around the Harlington area, Clayfield Park, Milton Road, Cowper Road, and Hallgate, amongst others. Thank you to everyone involved.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAUGH ROAD CEMETERY: Is now open summer hours - Monday to Saturday 9am to 7pm and Sundays and Bank Holidays 10am until 7pm.

RECYCLING CENTRE: The Household Waste Recycling Centre on Old Warren Vale in Rawmarsh is now open summer hours - 7 days every week between 10am and 6.30pm.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE LOCAL HISTORY GROUP: At the last meeting Tony Dodsworth described the ways in which old maps can be searched to build up a fuller understanding of the history of Rawmarsh, Parkgate and Greasbrough. Ordnance Survey maps from around 1830 onwards formed the core of detailed information but it was surprising just how many earlier maps could be accessed to take the story much further back, even to the 16th century. So much was left unsaid by the end of this presentation that enough material remains for a second, and concluding, presentation in the future. An audience of over 40 people was clearly very interested in the ‘new’ history discovered and one member identified an old ox-bow lake on an early O S map of Aldwarke, which particularly pleased the presenter who was a geography teacher before his retirement. All sorts of local issues, past and present, were aired after the talk over a cup of tea and chocolate biscuit. As usual the display of old photos of the local area were of great interest to many at the meeting.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: The group were closed last week for the Easter break. They are looking for new members in the Beaver and Scout sections who meet on Monday evenings at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh. For more information, please see www.scouts.org.uk and search 9th Rotherham or telephone 0345 300 1818.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday April 7 an Easter Songs Of Praise was led by the stewards. Gifts for the foodbank were gratefully received. On Tuesday April 9 the Prayer Group met at 10.30am and the Chit Chat Cafe resumed after the Easter break. On Sunday April 14 the morning service will be led by Rev Louise Makin. Holy Communion will be celebrated at the close of the service. Everyone is welcome to any of the services or activities. All are held in the High Street Centre premises.

S62 COMMUNITY TOGETHER ROTHERHAM CIC: The group held a number of events over the Easter holidays for local residents to get involved with, including an Easter Special session of their baby and toddler group, which included Easter crafts and free Easter eggs.

RAWMARSH RUNNERS: The group recently organised their annual Easter Egg Chase in Rosehill Park, which involved children running/walking laps of the park, with the more laps completed, the bigger the prize at the end. The event proved very popular and was a huge success, with lots of children and their parents/guardians taking part from the local community. Thank you to everyone who supported the event, from the stallholders to the volunteers who marshalled the course, those who donated the Easter eggs for the children and those who donated prizes and bric-a-brac to help raise money for group’s children’s clubs, and of course, not forgetting the Easter Bunny, who ran the course many times with the children. A big well done to all the children who took part and congratulations to the raffle prize winners. Prizes included a variety of gift cards, vouchers, chocolates, alcohol and candles.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank relies on the support of the local community, through donations of food and toiletries, as well as financial donations, to keep operating. Recent donations have been received from the staff, volunteers and visitors of S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC and the High Street Centre in Rawmarsh, as well as the regular donations from the food drop off points in Tesco Express and Rawmarsh Community Library. The foodbank was recently nominated by the Nisa Local on Claypit Lane for a grant from Making a Difference Locally. This application was successful, which meant the food bank has been awarded £700; this will make a big difference to families and individuals in need in the local community who access the services of the foodbank. Thank you to Nisa and everyone for all your generous donations, and especially to the hardworking volunteers at the foodbank that make it possible for local residents to access support and help, week in, week out. Someone from Rotherham’s Citizens Advice Bureau will also now be available at the weekly foodbank sessions to give advice and support to those accessing the foodbank’s services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday on Stonerow Way at the back of Parkgate Shopping Centre to carry out a litter pick on the canal towpath. Volunteers also cleared areas in Rosehill Park and Old Warren Vale, resulting in over 10 bags being filled with rubbish. Well done to everyone involved. The group’s next litter pick will be on Friday April 12, meeting at 10am in Rosehill Park to carry out a pick of the surrounding area. If you have some free time, the group is always on the lookout for new volunteers.

RAVENFIELD

Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Our next full coffee morning is on Wednesday April 17 at 10am in Ravenfield Parish Hall. All are welcome. Be informed, our first day trip this year is to the city of Chester. Situated next to the River Dee with a 1,000 year old cathedral and the most complete historic walls around the city, plus the largest Roman amphitheatre in Britain. There are plenty of shops for you ladies and places to eat and drink. We will be going on Monday June 17. Please take note – tickets are on sale at this coffee morning, price £15. You do not have to be a member of our group. You are all welcome. You can contact me (Geoff) on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

THORPE HESLEY

THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAISING THE RAFTERS: On Church Street in Wath. Are holding a fundraising night on Saturday April 13 in aid of the Rotherham Foodbank. The evening will feature the talented duo Skinner and T'Witch. The duo will be supported by Raising the Rafters’ own team of musicians and singers. There will be a raffle and a CD and book stall. Everything raised on the door, raffle and donations will go to the foodbank. Doors will open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start. Please note that this venue is not licensed so you can bring your own drinks. Entry is £5 on the door or for a reserved front seat, online tickets are available at www. wegottickets.com. Full information is available on the link www.raisingtherafters.co.uk.

WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH WOODHOUSE: Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust. Following the success of the car boot sale held last year and as part of continued fundraising efforts, there will be another one held on the East Front Lawn on Sunday April 28. Join in and sell your unwanted treasures whilst enjoying a full day of community spirit, raising crucial funds for this magnificent house and gardens. The sale will run between 8.30am and 12.30pm and the cost for a car pitch with arrival at 8.30am is £20. Day visitors/those not selling can arrive from 9.30am and the cost is £2 for an adult and free of charge for children. Please note, this is a cash only event. This event is physically accessible and will be situated on the East Front Lawn. Help support Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust - all funds raised go straight into the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust.

KEPPEL'S COLUMN: The monument, situated in the ancient woodland of Scholes Coppice, was designed for the 2nd Marquis of Rockingham, Charles Watson-Wentworth, in commemoration of the acquittal of Admiral Keppel at a court martial in 1779. After a long period of being out of bounds to the public due to the age of the structure, Keppel’s Column once again reopened to the public on September 10 2022. This was possible due to a restoration project jointly funded by the Fitzwilliam Wentworth Amenity Trust, Historic Houses Foundation, Historic England and Rotherham Council, which resulted in the monument undergoing major structural repairs, including installing 217 steel treads, repairing the landing areas and installing metal railings on the roof area. Keppel’s Column will now reopen on Sunday April 14 for the 2024 season, with pre-booked tours being available on the second Sunday of each month, from April to October, and on one Thursday each month. Tours are therefore available on the following dates - April 20, May 14 and 25, June 11 and 22, July 9 and 20, August 13 and 24, September 10 and 21, and October 8. For more information and to book a tour, visit https://rotherhamtheatres.ticketsolve.com or visit Rotherham Civic Theatres box office situated on Catherine Street, Rotherham, S65 1 EB. For more information regarding the restoration of Keppel’s Column, visit https://youtu.be/Cc27tx2RrC8.

WENTWORTH VILLAGE COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: The group has organised a 60s and 70s Music Evening for Saturday April 27 from 7-10.30pm. The event will be held in the Mechanics Institute in the village and will include music from the era, along with pie and peas. For tickets and more information, email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WENTWORTH HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: A number of services and events were held at Easter at both the church and the Mission Rooms in Harley. The recent Easter crafts and praise session held at Harley Mission Rooms proved a great success with the 40 children attending with their parents/ guardians and making some lovely Easter crafts. Thank you to everyone who helped support the church in its Easter services and activities. Congratulations to the parishioners who were recently confirmed at the Easter Vigil Service at Sheffield Cathedral. There will be another opportunity for confirmation in November - for more information, email [email protected]. A Spring Organ Concert will take place in church on Sunday April 28 at 3pm. The concert will include uplifting music from Bohemian Rhapsody, Abba and more and will be performed by the church organist. The Annual Parochial Church Meeting (APCM) will take place on Sunday May 12 at 12.15pm, after the Sunday service. The meeting is an opportunity to review and give thanks for the past year and to vote for new members of the Parochial Church Council. Residents on the church’s electoral roll are entitled to vote and are also entitled to stand for election to the council.

WHISTON

Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

WHISTON FLOOD RISK MEETING: The meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday April 9 in Whiston Parish Hall. The meeting was attended by local residents, members of Whiston Parish Council, a drainage consultant and a representative from Rotherham Council. A full report will be given in next week’s Whiston News.

SITWELL LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS - DON’T FORGET TO REGISTER!: Local government elections will take place on Thursday May 2, with all Rotherham Council seats up for election. There will also be polls for the Mayor of South Yorkshire Combined Authority and parish councils across the borough, including here in Sitwell ward. There are a number of ways that you can vote - either in person, by post, or by proxy. Further information can be found on the Rotherham Council website at www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections. The deadline for registering to vote is midnight on Tuesday April 16. Please do make sure you register if you haven’t already done so. Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote and have your National Insurance number to hand. If you are planning to apply for a postal vote you need to be aware that the rules have changed. You will need to provide your National Insurance number when applying. The deadline to apply for, amend or cancel a postal vote is 5pm on Wednesday April 17. If you are voting in a polling station you will have to show an official form of photographic ID, such as a passport, driving licence or older persons’ bus pass, before you can be given a ballot paper. If you do not have an accepted document, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate by visiting www.gov.uk/ apply-for-photo-ID-voter-authority-certificate. The deadline for applying is 5pm on Wednesday April 24. There are a number of paid roles available to support the running of the local government elections: as presiding officers, poll clerks, verification and count staff, and postal vote opening staff. You must be aged 18 or over and have the right to work in the UK. The council’s elections team would be happy to talk to anyone about what this work involves, or if you are interested and would like an application form, please email [email protected], providing your name, address and postcode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday April 15 at 6.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall, when items on the agenda will include: Report of the Responsible Finance Officer, Youth Club update, update on Community Kitchen, de-brief following Public Meeting on Flood Risk, Whiston Summer Festival, consideration of Fire Risk Assessment carried out in March, quotation for Parish hanging baskets, discussion following recent roof assessment at Manorial Barn, Parish Newsletter, Ward Councillor Report and Community Energy Fund Grants. You are reminded that the first 15 minutes of each council meeting is a public speaking session, and members of the public are welcome to attend to raise matters for council consideration.

WHISTON COMMUNITY KITCHEN: You will probably already be aware that the trial of the Whiston Community Kitchen finished early and the kitchen is currently closed. Thanks are extended to everyone who supported and attended, and to Danielle and her team for all their great efforts in running the kitchen. An interim meeting took place last Monday, April 8, to discuss possible next steps with regard to the Community Kitchen and further discussion will now take place at the full parish council meeting next Monday. It is likely, however, that there will be no further announcement about the future of the Kitchen until after the local elections on May 2. In the meantime, if you have any thoughts or suggestions about the Community Kitchen and how the parish council can best support such ventures, aimed at developing community in Whiston, one of their key objectives for 2024, you are invited to join us at 6.30pm on April 15. Alternatively you can email your comments and views to the parish clerk, Simon Oldham, at [email protected] or by calling 07712 305729.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: During Holy Week David Pinder and Michael Baker sang compline on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 9pm. On Maundy Thursday evening some members attended the Mission Area Bring and Share meal with an informal communion at St James’ Clifton to remember the Last Supper. On Good Friday children’s Easter activities organised by Centenary Project children’s and families worker Lucy Luckock with a team of helpers, took place in church between 10am and 1pm and all had a very good fun time. Many activities took place and in particular a lovely panel for the front of the side altar was prepared proclaiming that “We are children of the Risen Lord”. In the afternoon there was a Good Friday service which had been prepared by Joan Kay and Suzanne Booker under Rev Karen’s direction. There were 11 readings, done by members of the congregation, interspaced with Taizé chants. Ray Gallagher played the organ for the service. On Sunday morning at 9.45am, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the Parish Eucharist for Easter Sunday, and she was assisted by Patrick White, reader, who carried the Pascal candle from the back of church to the chancel and everyone present lit their own candle from it. The parishioners were called to the service by the ringing of the bells by the team of Whiston bellringers and were welcomed into church by Margaret Tupling and Colette White. During the service all members of the congregation were invited to renew their baptismal vows by the ministers who stood by the font. Alan Bradbury assisted at Communion. All attending were invited to put a flower on the cross after communion. The church was beautifully decorated and thanks are due to the members of the Flower Club for all the lovely displays. Cards with the name of loved ones departed had been prepared by Jan Teale and were displayed on the side altar amongst floral arrangements. Ray Gallagher was organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for the hymns and sang an anthem during Communion. Refreshments after the service were served by Kathryn Jackson and Jim Ramsden with supplies provided by a member of the congregation. At 6pm Patrick White led the Easter Festal Evensong and gave the address. The choir, directed by organist and choirmaster Ray Gallagher, excelled themselves and were thanked by all the congregation. The service finished with the Te Deum to a setting by Stanford. Rev Karen presided at the service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. On Sunday April 7, Second Sunday of Easter, the Parish Communion took place at 9.45am and Rev Sue Davies presided and preached, assisted by Patrick White. There was no choir but Ray Gallagher, organist and choirmaster, had recorded the musical side of the service with the choir. Stan Watson rang the bell to invite parishioners to the church where they were welcomed by Rachael Colgrave and Colette White. Elizabeth Hacon read the lesson, Rob Davies led the intercessions and Suzanne Booker was communion assistant. The Natter Group met on April 8 in the Parish Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am and had a good time. Every Wednesday there is Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by refreshments. This week Rev Sue Davies officiated. On Friday (tomorrow) there will be a choir practice between 6.30pm and 7.30pm for juniors and from 7pm to 8.30pm for seniors. On Sunday Parish Communion with Starfish Gang will be at 9.45am and at 6pm there will be a service of music and readings for Eastertide. On Monday April 15 Little Fishes will restart their weekly session after the Easter break between 9.30am and 11am in the Parish Hall. Places are available - please contact Lucy Luckock for details. On the same day there will be a meeting of the Healing Prayer Group in the afternoon and of Nourish at 7.30pm. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister, Rev Karen Skidmore, on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website at www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Good Friday Service on the Stations of the Cross was led by John Cook.The chapel was beautifully decorated for Easter by Janet, Tracey, and a team of helpers. Rev Jenny Park preached at the Easter Sunday service. Hazel Adebogun read the lesson and Barbara Shaw played the organ. A coffee morning was held on Bank Holiday Monday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday. Last Sunday morning’s service was led by Diane Davis and Elizabeth Hambrey with Barbara Shaw playing the organ. The preacher at Sunday evening’s service was Rev Jenny Park. David Bingham read the Bible reading and David Pinder played the organ. Next Sunday is the 159th Chapel Anniversary. There will not be a morning service. The celebration service will be at 3pm followed by a buffet. Everyone is welcome to come and join us to celebrate this special event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Sunday was led by Tim Fulcher who preached on the theme of Doubting Thomas and having faith in God even though physically we can’t see as Thomas did. Our Service next Sunday will be led by Rev Andrew Fox and will be followed by Family Fun Service at 11.30am. On Monday April 15 we have our Church Council at 7pm where decisions will need to be taken regarding roof repairs and planned improvements to the kitchen. The Little Boat Toddler Group will resume on Thursday April 18 (9.30-11am). Lots of toys and activities in a safe, welcoming environment - hot drinks and biscuits for the adults. Just a reminder that our Tuesday@Broom adult/senior group has now started, and will meet on the second Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12 noon. The next meeting will be Tuesday May 9, and we invite you to come along for company and conversation, fun, games, quizzes, craft activities, with hot and cold drinks, cakes and biscuits.

WHISTON RESIDENTS ACTION GROUP: Last Friday, representatives from WRAG met with Jake Richards, the prospective Labour candidate as MP for Rother Valley, to discuss issues arising in relation to the proposed housing development behind Lathe Road. Amongst the many matters discussed, we were able to highlight, in particular, our significant concerns at the lack of information from RMBC on the drainage strategy that their officers have accepted for the site. This has resulted from the fact that many important matters, such as drainage and flood risk, were dealt with by RMBC imposing conditions, meaning that they are not open to public consultation and the discharge of these conditions can be agreed/rejected only by RMBC officers themselves. Having listened to our concerns, Jake undertook to write to RMBC on our behalf. Members of WRAG were to attend the public meeting, called by Whiston Parish Council, on Tuesday April 9 to listen to the discussion on flood risk related matters pertaining to Whiston.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH CRICKET CLUB: A reminder that the season starts on Saturday April 20 (weather permitting) with the 1st XI at home versus Ackworth. Unfortunately, the weather is making pre-season preparation almost impossible. Members are asked to ensure that they renew their membership as soon as possible - locals and supporters are invited to join for just £10 per year. The club is now open daily in the afternoon on weekdays with longer hours at the weekends.We hope to have the new boundary fence completed by the end of April and any local businesses who are interested in an advertising perimeter board are asked to contact the club for details.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The shop, located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ, carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids, and much much more, all at competitive prices. Why not benefit from becoming an affiliate member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. Why not go along one Saturday morning to see what’s in stock?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PROBUS GROUP: Group meetings resumed on Tuesday April 9, following the Easter break, with next Tuesday’s talk on April 16 entitled Here today Ghan tomorrow. Going forward there will be talks on topics such as: Don’t you know who I am?’ (April 23), Helipads for Hospitals (May 14), The English Reformation (May 21), Cruising to Pompei (June 6), 30 Years in Local Radio (June 11) and don’t miss the Visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge (June 18), which promises to be a very interesting outing. I’ve been quite recently and found it extremely fascinating. If you would like to see what the group are all about, just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Broom Methodist Church. We would love to see you and there are no age restrictions - all you have to be is retired. Why not pop along to see what our group have to offer?

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The CVM (Christian Vision for Men) group met on Wednesday April 3 in the Barn, and the speaker was Rev Mark Burkill. The Beta Bible Study Group met on Monday April 8 to continue study of Paul’s second epistle to the Corinthians. The Easter celebrations continued on Easter Monday with an open afternoon in church enabling visitors to see the beautiful floral displays. Last Sunday there were services at 9.15am and 10.45am, and a special Easter Service at 6pm entitled He in Risen, with seasonal music and readings.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on March 27 an Easter Party was held with hot cross buns and cakes for refreshments. The members tackled an Easter quiz, and games of Play Your Cards Right were played. Raffle prize winners were Ann Shaw, Shirley Cutts, Elaine Wilson, Alan Wood, Joy Torr, Anne Hudson and Gill Haggie. The lottery prize winner was Hughie Boyles. The next meeting of WING will be on Wednesday April 17 at 1.30pm in the Barn. The speaker will be Tony Dodsworth.

ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

LOCAL ELECTIONS: Will take place in Rotherham on Thursday May 2 this year and Rotherham Council is asking residents to make sure they are registered to vote by Tuesday April 16. All seats on Rotherham Borough Council are up for election this year, with polls to elect all Rotherham borough councillors, the Mayor for the South Yorkshire Combined Authority and parish councillors across the borough taking place on the same day. The borough of Rotherham is divided into 25 wards. These wards are each represented by councillors who were elected in 2021. Residents who are not yet registered to vote, have until midnight on Tuesday April 16 to register. Residents can make an application on the link https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. To vote in a polling station, residents will have to show an official form of photographic ID before they can be given a ballot paper, such as a passport, driving licence or an older persons bus pass. The full list of photographic identification that can be presented at the polling station can be found on the council’s website using the link www.rotherham.gov.uk/elections.

RAILWAY RAMBLE: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership is being held on Saturday April 20. It is a 10 mile circular walk along public footpaths from the River Don to the valley of Little Don. The Northern train departs Swinton 7.42am, Rotherham Central 7.56am to Meadowhall. Change there for the 8.40am to Penistone. Walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or www.penline.co.uk.

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

COUNCILLORS’ CONTACTS

DINNINGTON: Sophie Castledine-Dack – contact 01709 807945 or via Facebook. Ben Whomersley – 01709 807946 or via email [email protected]. Charlie Wooding - 01709 807947 or via email [email protected]. Simon Tweed can be contacted on 07535 831924.

THURCROFT WARD: Thomas Collingham and Zachary Collingham – email [email protected] or [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM: Cllr Gina Monk, who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 807955, and Cllr Ken Wyatt who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 583073 or 07951786561.

ANSTON: Parish councillors - chairman Diane Graham can be contacted on 01909 562382 or via email [email protected], Drew Tarmey 01909 564760 or 07472 712249 or via email [email protected], Clive Jepson 01909 564647 or [email protected]. Rotherham councillors for Anston - Tim Baum-Dixon can be contacted on 01709 807934 or via email Tim.Baum-Dixon @rotherham.gov.uk, Tracey Wilson 01709 807936 or 07519 391556 or [email protected]. Drew Tarmey email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942 or [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST WARD: Cllr Victoria Cusworth can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on 07824895314.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAVENFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Gemma O’Carroll, Ravenfield Parish Hall, Birchwood Drive, Ravenfield, S65 4PT. Telephone 07462 468050. Email [email protected]. Please visit the website to view the many different groups and classes – www.ravenfieldparishcouncil.gov.uk. The parish council also have a Facebook page you can follow – Ravenfield Parish Council – Village Notice Board. Ward councillors - [email protected] or 01709 807939 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH; [email protected] or 01709 807941/ 07757 791881 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH.

SITWELL WARD: [email protected] or call 01709 807952. [email protected] or call 01709 807953 or 07510 097855. Cllr Tony Griffin can be emailed at [email protected] or call 07931 265831.

MALTBY RMBC: For Maltby East: contact Lee Hunter via email [email protected]/ telephone on 01709807968, or Adam Tinsley via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807963. For councillors for Hellaby and Maltby West, contact Simon Ball via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807948, or Jenny Andrews via email Jenny.Andrews@Rotherham .gov.uk or telephone 07757 287941.