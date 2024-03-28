The blessing of the bench in memory of Christ Church, Swallownest which took place on March 20.

​ANSTON

SALVATION ARMY FOODBANK: Collections for the Salvation Army Foodbank can be made at St James’ Church at Anston on Wednesday mornings 10am-11am. Any donations of food and toiletries. please.

​ASTON, AUGHTON & SWALLOWNEST

Contact: Jeff Blades, Aughton Lane, Aston, S26 2AN. Tel 0114 287 2102 or email [email protected]

5TH AGE: This social group meets every Tuesday 2pm-4pm at Heighton View Community Centre (off Turnshaw Avenue in Aughton). Open to anyone over 55. Just drop in, ask for Julia. Membership free. Contact [email protected].

ASTON LADIES CIRCLE: We would like to welcome any new members to our Tuesday evening social gathering which meets on the first and third Tuesdays from 7.15pm in the parish hall on Rosegarth Avenue. We have speakers on various interesting subjects, suppers, entertainers and trips out. Try us free of charge for your first evening.

ASTON LIBRARY ACTIVITIES: Please come and see us at Aston Library for books, activities and so much more. Find out about our groups and everything else we do at our Libraries and Neighbourhood Hub, Worksop Road, Swallownest. Spring Children’s crafts, booking is essential. Tuesday April 2 - 11am to 12 pm bird feeder crafts. Thursday April 11 - 11am to 12pm flower pot crafts. Homework Club – Tuesdays 3.30pm to 4.30pm, term time only. Chatter Books – drop in and chat about books, first Thursday of every month 3.30pm to 4pm for children aged 5-11 years old.

ASTON TARA: Aston Tenants and Resident Association coffee mornings every third Wednesday in the month at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre. If you want to enjoy a chat or meet a new friend, please call in. Are you a tenant or resident who lives at Aston and would like to become more active in the area and help bring the community together? Please talk to Aston TARA on Thursday April 4 at our Easter Fun Day at the Florence Avenue Green Space or contact [email protected].

BAPTIST CHURCH SWALLOWNEST LUNCH CLUB: Come and join in the conversations each Thursday at 12 noon as we enjoy hot drinks, soup and sandwiches.

BETHESDA COMMUNITY CAFÉ: Is a place where anyone can drop in for a tea or coffee and maybe some food. It runs on Thursdays between 10am and 2pm in the church building on Mansfield Road, Swallownest. To find out more please get in touch with Bethesda Church.

CHATTERBOX ACTIVITY: A friendly group for pensioners, carers and over 55s meets every Tuesday from 10am to 12.30pm in Central Methodist Church, Lodge Lane, Aston. Lots to do including card games, table tennis, indoor curling, weekly quiz, free raffle and board games. You can have a chat and a cuppa and meet new and old friends, all for £3. For more information ring Janet on 07989 370593.

DIABETES PEER SUPPORT GROUP: On Tuesday April 9, Diabetes UK are holding the first in a regular series of diabetes peer support groups. The session will be for people to share experiences, hear expert speakers and help support others living with diabetes. The session will be held 7pm to 9pm at the community room, Tesco Extra, Drummond Street, S65 1HY. Everyone is welcome so please come along,

FLORENCE AVENUE EASTER ACTIVITIES ON THE GREENSPACE: Please do join us on Thursday April 4. Activities are planned from 11am to 1.30pm on the Greenspace and afterwards for free hot dogs and refreshments at Hepworth Drive Neighbourhood Centre, provided by Aston TARA until 2.30pm. Activities include birdbox making and other woodland activities with Rotherham Tree Rangers supported by Aston and Todwick ward councillor Bacon and Cllr Barker. Green Top Circus - learn some circus skills and tricks, supported by Rotherham Healthy Holidays) Rotherham – gov.uk/healthyholidays. Easter Egg Hunt - organised by Aston TARA ([email protected]). Rotherham Wave - support for those who want help with a healthier lifestyle (https://rotherham-healthwave.connecthealthcarerotherham.co.uk).

HEART OF KNITTING: The groups meet in the Bethesda on Mondays and Tuesdays. Contact Val on 07748 561520 or email [email protected].

POTHOLES: If you spot a pothole when you’re out and about, we would really appreciate it if you could report it to Rotherham Council as soon as you are able (provided it is safe and legal for you to do so). You can do this via phone, call the council’s switchboard on 01709 336003, or you can get in touch with Cllr Joshua Bacon to report potholes or other issues by emailing him at [email protected].

PROSPECTS: An inclusive service for those with learning difficulties. All welcome. We learn stories from the Bible (sometimes acted out), sing songs together in worship and celebration, and end with cake. We meet at Swallownest Baptist Church on the 3rd Sunday of each month at 3pm. Contacts - Malcolm 07720 776081 or Elizabeth 07594 410801.

UNITE TODAY: Unite Today is a new group, currently with three members and they are looking to grow the group. Anyone 18+ who knows or cares for an adult that has a learning disability or disorder, but they would need to contact first to ensure suitability. We have a volunteer in place for this. They problem solve and support each other and have talked about getting guest speakers in when hopefully numbers increase. It is held at the Swallownest Health Centre, Worksop Road, S26 4WD and will meet once a month on the last Thursday of the month, 10am to 12pm. The cost is £1. Contact Anit Redfearn on 07947 596792 or email [email protected].

BLESSING OF THE SWALLOWNEST CHRIST CHURCH MEMORIAL BENCH: On Wednesday morning, March 20, a group of parishioners gathered on Main Street, Swallownest at 11.30am for the blessing of the bench installed in memory of Christ Church, Swallownest. The church building was completed in September 1993 and used for services until it closed in June 2019. Rev Ian Jennings returned to the village to lead the service and said that the bench was a fitting memorial, offering a place of reflection to remember past and present members of the congregation of Christchurch.

​BRAMLEY

BRAMLEY SUNNYSIDE WILDCATS GIRLS SESSIONS: The perfect way for girls aged 5-11 to get involved with football. Sessions Sunday 8.45am-10am at Bill Hawes Field, Wroxham Way S66 2UY. Visit www.englandfootball.com/WeetabixWildcats to book your first session, or contact the team to find out more at [email protected] or go to www.facebook.com/ bramleysunnysidejuniorfootballclub.

BRAMLEY TOWNSWOMEN’S GUILD: The Townswomen’s Guild meets at the Parish Hall on the first Thursday of the month. At our March meeting the speaker was local historian Tony Dodsworth, who gave an interesting talk about the origins of Parkgate through the development of the ironworks. The next meeting is on April 4 10.30am when the speaker will be from the RLNI. New members welcome.

BRAMLEY BRASS BEGINNER BAND: Bramley Brass Beginner Band represented Bramley Brass at the Don Valley Festival and won the trophy for their section. It was the first competition that the band, with their MD Pat Bingham, had entered and there were some lovely comments from the judges. Two of the band members won their individual classes.

CHATTY CAFE: The Chatty Cafe is held in the Bill Chafer Youth Club on Flash Lane every Wednesday morning, from 10am until 12 noon. Call in for a chat and a cuppa as well as meeting others. You can also enjoy bacon and sausage sandwiches, tea, coffee and cakes.

JUNIOR YOUTH CLUB: A junior youth club is held on Thursdays, at the Bill Chafer Youth Club from 5pm to 7pm catering for 10 to 12 year olds. There is a tuck shop, indoor sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

GIRLS GROUP: A girls group is held every Monday at the Bill Chafer Youth Club from 5pm to 7pm catering for 8-14 year olds. There is a tuck shop, sports and arts and crafts. The entry is free.

PIE AND PEAS QUIZ NIGHT: A Pie & Peas Quiz Night will be held at the Bill Chafer Centre on Saturday April 6 from 6pm to 8pm. The tickets cost £5 and can be obtained from the council office at the youth club.

BRAMPTON BIERLOW AND WEST MELTON

BRAMPTON CHRIST CHURCH: Holy Communion will be on Sunday March 31 at 10am. The church will be open on Wednesday April 3 from 10am until 12 noon. On Saturday April 6 there will be a coffee morning between 10am and 12 noon - everyone welcome. Anyone interested in joining the Voluntary Friends of Brampton Graveyard Team would be made welcome. For more information please email vicar@wathwith bramptonparish.org.uk. Please keep in touch via Facebook - Christchurch Brampton Bierlow or via the website at www.christchurchbramptonbierlow.org. If you are in need of help or would like to enquire about baptisms, funerals, weddings or banns of marriage, please leave a message on the church answerphone on 01709873210 or email [email protected].

​BRINSWORTH

THE CENTRE: At The Centre in Brinsworth we have a weekly Community Hub. With the cost of living crisis, many of us are faced with tougher decisions and we want to support our community. There is no judgment and no questions asked, simply everyone is welcome. For those wishing to delay putting the heating on for a few hours or those who just want to socialise amongst the community, then visit the Community Hub where you will find a free hot meal and a warm safe space. There are recreational games and activities for all the family. The hub takes place at The Centre Brinsworth, on Brinsworth Lane S60 5BU every Wednesday between 3-5pm. There is no need to book, just come along. Everyone is welcome. Alongside this there is also our Community Youth Group starting at 3.30pm (term time only) so whatever the age there is something for everyone. Come and enjoy a breakfast or lunch at The Centre café. Open Monday–Friday 8.30am–3pm. The café even does takeaway. The Centre also has two meeting rooms and a large hall to hire 7 days a week. For more information, please contact The Centre on enquiries@ thcentrebrinsworth.co.uk or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm. Monday – 9.30am-11am Toddler Group (term time only), 10am-12 noon U3A Writing Class (first Monday in month), 5.30pm-6.30pm Count on Dawn (weight management), 7pm-9pm Andys Man Club, 5.45pm–9pm Bingo (over 16s only). Tuesday – 9.45am-11.30am Little Movers (2 sessions, term time only), 10am–11am RUWFC Menopause Support Women’s Group, 1pm-3pm Hearing aid clinic (last Tuesday of the month), 6pm-7pm Pilates with Georgina, 6.30pm-7.30pm Choose to Lose, 7.30pm-9pm Rock Choir. Wednesday – 10am-11am Pilates with Georgina, 11am-1pm U3A Yarn Addicts, 3pm–5pm Brinsworth Community Hub, 3.30-5.30pm Youth Group (term time only), 5.30pm-7.45pm Dance Factory. Thursday – 11am-12.00 noon Rehab Fitness Class, 9am-11am and 6pm-8pm Weight Watchers, 7.10pm- 8.40pm Yoga with Maria. Friday – 10am-12 noon Good Companions. For further information, please contact The Centre on [email protected] or call 01709916890 (option 2) Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm.

​CATCLIFFE

​PARISH COUNCIL: All business can be dealt with by emailing the clerk at clerk@ catcliffepc.com or telephoning 01709 837550 / 07783 001496 where an answerphone is in operation. All calls will be answered but please remember hers is a part time post. See www.catcliffeparishcouncil.com. or the Facebook page for regular updates.

DALTON, EAST HERRINGTHORPE & THRYBERGH

Contact Ruth Booth-Rodgers Email [email protected]

CLLR MICAHEL BENNETT-SYLVESTER: Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester will be holding a surgery on Wednesday April 3 from 6pm to 8pm in the High Greave Place Neighbourhood Centre, East Herringthorpe. He can also be contacted by phone to 07432509987, email to [email protected] or by post to 24, Garbroads Crescent, Thrybergh, Rotherham S65 4AW. Michael was out and about in East Herringthorpe last week, discussing a variety of issues with local residents. As a result of these discussions, Michael has reported a faulty security door, requested a clean up of the path between High Greave Place and Cawthorne Road, as well as maintenance to the vegetation blocking the street light. He has also reported the fly-tipping on Cawthorne Road and Lockwood Road, requested that action is taken regarding littering on Haywood Close, Farnworth Road, Lockwood Road, Lockwood Close, Cawthorne Road, Cawthorne Close, and Woodgrove Road, and has asked for a highway inspection of the footpaths on Farnworth Road and Haywood Close. During one of his visits to Wooton Court Neighbourhood Centre, one of the residents enquired about the Door2Door service. Michael will soon take delivery of some leaflets on the Rotherham Community Transport service and will be dropping them off at neighbourhood centres and community groups over the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you would like more information on the service, please visit https:// www.door2door.org.uk/. Due to a concern from a local resident about off-road bikes using the path at the end of Vale Road, Michael recently had a look at the new K Frame in the area and has subsequently submitted feedback about these concerns. Michael also spoke to the property manager for Great Places regarding residents’ concerns on Chesterhill Avenue, including pedestrians cutting through tenants’ properties and concerns around tenancy breaches. Later the same day, Michael also held his regular councillor advice surgery at Dalton Parish Hall in the evening, giving local residents the opportunity to raise any other issues they may have with him. Last Thursday, Michael was on Radio Sheffield to talk about all the great things about Thrybergh. On Friday, Michael joined Rotherham Council’s tree service to help plant some trees behind Thrybergh Parish Hall. The service will also soon be joining students from Thrybergh Academy to plant some more trees on Fullerton Field.

CRESWICK ROAD CEMETERY: Volunteers are organising two clean up days at the cemetery, one on Tuesday April 9 and one on Saturday April 13, both in the morning. If you have some spare time, please meet the volunteers at the cemetery to help out.

THRYBERGH PARISH COUNCIL: The annual meeting of Thrybergh Parish Council will take place on Thursday April 4 at 6pm in Thrybergh Parish Hall. Anyone can attend the meeting, but only registered electors of the parish can speak and vote during the meeting. The agenda will include minutes of the 2023 Annual Assembly, Chairman’s Report for year 2023/24, Parish Accounts for year 2022/23, and Any Other Business.

EASTER HOLIDAYS: There are a number of Easter holiday programmes taking place in the local area for children to enjoy during the Easter break from school. Pops Outdoor Adventure will be running a fun programme of activities from Tuesday April 2-Friday April 5. Based at Flanderwell Early Excellence Centre, the activities will include crafts, sports, games and food activities. To book a place, visit https://psc.checkfront.co.uk/reserve/ or telephone 01709 709408. Positive Impact Sports will be running a programme of sport and art skills at Thrybergh Academy from Tuesday April 2-Friday April 5. For more information and to book a place, telephone 07399621444. Join The Fun Hub at Limetree Nursery on Oldgate Lane in Thrybergh from Tuesday April 2-Friday April 5 for a fun programme of Easter activities. To book a place, either email [email protected] or visit https://the-fun-hub. classforkids.io. Activ Regen will be running a half term holiday programme for 5-16 year olds at Dalton Community Hall on Magna Lane. The programme will take place from April 3-5, from 10am-3pm; to book a place, visit the Facebook page of Activ Regen.

FRIENDS OF DALTON AND EAST HERRINGTHORPE AND THRYBERGH GREEN SPACES: The community group is currently running an Easter raffle to raise money to help fund the activities they put on for the local community. For the chance to win a bottle of wine, why not buy a strip of raffle tickets for £1 and help support a good cause? If you would like some tickets, please email [email protected]. You can also help them raise money by having a go on the Rotherham Community Lottery as the group is now part of the lottery. For more information, visit rotherham communitylottery.co.uk. The Friends of DEHT organise regular activities for local residents to get involved with, including flower arranging, keep fit sessions and a coffee morning at Warrener’s Drive Neighbourhood Centre.

THRYBERGH ACADEMY: Last week’s pantomime, Peter Pan, performed by the students in school, was a sell out success. Well done to everyone involved in the pantomime for all your hard work, and to everyone who attended the pantomime and supported the students. At Science Club last week, the students had lots of fun Easter projects to get involved with, including Volcano Egg Dyeing, Walking on Raw Eggs, Magic Easter Eggs and Chocolate Egg Zipline. The school is part of the Wickersley Partnership Trust, which means the students can take part in the WPT Easter Competition. The competition involves students sending in Easter-themed selfies, photos or designs, then captioning their entry and submitting it by the closing date of Friday April 5. The competition is open to all students currently enrolled in a Wickersley Partnership Trust school.

ST LEONARD’S CHURCH: There will be no coffee morning this Friday due to it being Good Friday. The Easter Day service will be held at St Francis’ Church, Bramley starting at 10am.

​DINNINGTON

DINNINGTON AND DISTRICT ART SOCIETY: Demonstrations are held in the Lyric Theatre, Dinnington. Doors open at 6.30pm and the demonstration starts at 6.45pm for approximately 2 hours. The cost of each demonstration is £5. April 16 – Carol Hill, Cromford Pond in Watercolour. May 21 – Rosie Smith, Garden Bird in Watercolour. June 11 – David Moore, Subject TBC in Ink, black coffee and Gold leaf. September 17 – Rob Wilson, Urban Scene in Multi Media. October 22 – Terry Chipp, subject TBC in Acrylic. November 19 – Paul Talbot-Greaves, Landscape in Watercolour.

LYRIC THEATRE: April 3 - Easter bonnet competition for adults and children, with prizes. May 1 - Scottish dancing.

​GREASBROUGH

​GREASBROUGH LIBRARY: For any enquiries, please call the library on 01709 551477.

KILNHURST

Contact Ruth Booth-Rodgers mail [email protected]

ST THOMAS' CHURCH: The forthcoming Easter weekend will begin at the church with the Maundy Thursday Supper on March 28. The service will take place at 6pm and will include thoughtful reflection, with music and food, concluding with Holy Communion. On Good Friday, Reflections at the Cross, a quiet service of music, Bible readings and reflections to remember Jesus, will take place at 10am. Everyone is welcome to join the service and refreshments and hot cross buns will be served afterwards. On Sunday March 31, an Easter Sunday celebration service will take place in church at 10am. The service will celebrate the news on Easter Day that Jesus is risen from the dead and will include uplifting music and songs, with Easter treats for everyone served afterwards.

SCHOOL CROSSING PATROL: Local residents and ward councillors were recently alarmed to discover that the Diocese of Sheffield Academy Trust will no longer be funding a school crossing patrol on Highthorn Road. As a temporary measure, Rotherham Council has now put funding in place to continue the school crossing patrol until the schools break for the summer holidays. This will give local ward councillors the opportunity to explore any other avenues that may help to keep the school crossing in the village.

ST THOMAS’ C of E PRIMARY ACADEMY: There was lots to celebrate in school last week, including certificates for Learner of the Week, Outstanding Behaviour, gold, silver and bronze awards, reading awards, again gold, silver and bronze, and Times Tables Rock Stars. Well done as well to Year 2, who were last week’s Weekly Class Attendance winners with 96.7% attendance. Congratulations also goes to the winners of the recent writing competition held in school. There were three winners chosen from each class, with all winners enjoying a hot chocolate and some sweet treats. Another writing competition will be held next term. Parents/guardians are reminded that the staff car park is only to be used to drop off children for the Breakfast Club as staff need to access the car park. For any other business, cars need to be parked on the road outside the school. A timetable for the After School clubs will be available after the Easter break, with the new clubs starting week commencing April 22. The school will break for Easter on March 28, reopening for the new term on April 15. There will also be an Inset day on May 2.

​KIMBERWORTH

Contact Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: 158 High Street, Kimberworth S61 2BE. Telephone 01709 558435. Email [email protected]. Tuesday April 16 - 12-2pm Soup and Song light lunch and community singalong with Lost Chord UK (donation entry). Holy Week (Monday March 25 to Easter Sunday March 31) – Monday to Wednesday 9am-3pm, Thursday 9am-9pm, Good Friday 3pm-9pm, Saturday closed, Easter Sunday: 9am-9pm. Sundays – 10.30am for our relaxed and relevant church gathering. Tuesday – 9.30-10.30am coffee Morning, 10.30-11.30 Bible Study Group. Wednesday – 9-11am playgroup for preschoolers and their grown-ups. Thursday – Youth Group. Friday – prayer gathering. Follow us on Facebook for our special events.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. Volunteers have been out tackling various litter hotspots around the area and are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided and details of future litter picks can be found on our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582.

ST THOMAS’ CHURCH: On Peter Street. Our services are at 10am each Sunday. Baptisms and all age services are the third Sunday of each month. Fun for the kids. This coming Sunday is our Easter Service at 10am. Other dates to note for the Community Centre – table top sale on Saturday April 13 which is a fundraising event for the church; the coffee mornings are 10am to noon on the first Wednesday of the month - the next is April 3; Good Companions 1.30pm to 3.30pm the first and third Thursday of each month and the next ones are April 4 and 18. For any further information for banns, weddings and christenings, please contact Rev Diane on [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK

Contact Karen Wilkes Tel 01709 551503 or email [email protected]

ST JOHN’S CHURCH: For enquiries, telephone 01709 551652. Last Sunday morning there was a service of Holy Communion for Palm Sunday when Lynn Broadhead presided. Midweek activities continued for their final sessions before the Easter break. For more information about these and other free community courses, phone Rotherham College on 01709 722807. The Drop-In is open today (Thursday) from 11am to 1pm with free coffee, tea and cake and the council and police advice service is from 11.30am-12.30pm. This will be followed at 1.30pm by the funeral of Doreen Stubbings. On Friday, members of the church will join the Good Friday Walk of Witness in the town centre at 12 noon, followed by an hour’s led meditation in the church from 2pm. On Sunday at 10.30am there will be the Easter morning celebration. All are welcome.

KIMBERWORTH PARK CLUB 50+: The Kimberworth Park Club 50+ meets in The Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road (next door to Redscope School) every Wednesday from 12 noon to 2.30pm. We play three cash prize bingo games and have four cash prize raffles. At half time we have hot drinks with cakes or biscuits, all for £4.50. We have clothing and bric-a-brac sales, Donations welcome. Please phone P Fairbrother on 07947090607 for more information or Phil Moody on 07842547017 for room hire or karate/fitness sessions.

KIMBERWORTH PARK WALKING FOR PLEASURE: Kimberworth Park Walking for Pleasure meets at St John’s Church on Wednesday mornings at 9.45am. On March 20, the group travelled to Rother Valley Country Park for a walk around the lake before finishing at the café for refreshments. Anyone wishing to join the group should contact Karen Wilkes via email [email protected]. The website can be viewed at https://www.kimberworthwalking. net where a timetable of walks can be viewed as well as a gallery of photos of previous walks.

ST JOHN’S GREEN STAKEHOLDER GROUP: The group which consists of residents, business owners, councillors, RMBC housing and estates staff, police, church members, community groups, children and young people’s services etc meets regularly at St John’s Church to discuss ideas and problems in the area. The last meeting was on March 6.

KIMBERWORTH PARK COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP: Membership of the Community Partnership is open to residents of the estate and to others who work there, whether employed or voluntary. Meetings are held regularly to update members on the developments that have taken place over the past year and the plans for making a difference to the estate. Please phone the Community Partnership at the Chislett Centre on 01709 559805.

S61 LITTER ACTION GROUP: The S61 Litter Pickers continue their commitment to keep the area as clean as possible. On March 24, the group teamed up with Wath, West Melton and Brampton Litter Pickers and filled a whopping 86 bags of litter from Meadowbank Road. For further information, please see our Facebook page or contact Neil on 07960 507582. Volunteers are always welcome, so please come and join us and help make a difference. Equipment is provided.

BARKER’S PARK BOWLING CLUB: We bowl all year round and have our own winter league. Bowling is a friendly way to spend a couple of hours for young and old alike and if you do not want to bowl come and join us for a cup of tea and a chat. The bowling club also has facilities for disabled players. We have bowling aids for those who cannot bend, and specially adapted wheelchairs are available to use on the greens, but the player will need to be accompanied by a carer to use one of these. New members welcome. Please contact the club on 07837460152.

CHISLETT COMMUNITY GYM: Chislett Centre S61 3JT. Small friendly low cost gym - £3 per session. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 10am–12 noon. Instructor is GP referral and pre- and post-natal trained. Individual support and free induction. For information/booking, phone Sam on 07523889765 or email [email protected].

KIMBERWORTH PARK TARA: Open for breakfasts Monday to Wednesday 9–11 am. Byrley Road. Clothes, bric-a-brac, toys, books, DVDs etc are on sale. Donations welcome. A meeting to discuss community issues is held at 11am on the first Wednesday of every month.

TAI CHI CLASSES FOR SENIORS: Mondays 10.30am to 11.30am at the Black Hut on Kimberworth Park Road. Contact Peter on 01709 547918.

MUSICALITY: Meet 11.30am Thursdays at Chislett Centre.

​MALTBY

​THE WESLEY CENTRE ACTIVITIES: Blyth Road, Maltby, Rotherham, S66 8JD. Telephone 01709 811118.

MASBROUGH

ST PAUL’S CHURCH: Sunday March 24 (Palm Sunday) - the service was a family service. Music for the service was played by Julie Oates and Rev Phil Batchford on guitar and Felicity Atkinson on piano. Servers were Bev Smith, Alan Oxley and Nigel Seary. Godly play was conducted by Rev Ali Middleton. This was Rev Ali’s final service at St Paul’s Church before starting her new position as oversight pioneer minister for the partnership of the Cornerstone next month. Friday – 2pm an Hour at the Cross. March 31 – Easter Sunday service starting at 10.30am Holy Communion.

ST BEDE’S CHURCH: Last Sunday (March 24) was Palm Sunday when parishioners receive a palm which is blessed during Mass and then taken home. Masses during the week were celebrated for Joan O’Hanrahan, John and Mary Meehan, David Longmore [LD], Pr Intention, People of the Parish, Eileen Owens [LD] and the Barras and Leese Family. Friday March 29 - the Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion will be celebrated at 3pm. RING O’ BELLS LUNCH GROUP – the next date for your diary is after Easter on Tuesday April 2 at 12 noon. New members are always most welcome. EASTER TRIDUUM SERVICE TIMES – Maundy Thursday (March 28) Mass of The Lord’s Supper at 7pm with Watching until 9pm; Good Friday (March 29) 10am Office of Readings and Morning Prayer, Commemoration of The Lord’s Passion at 3pm; Holy Saturday (March 30) 9am Polish Blessing of Food, 10am Office of Readings and Morning Prayer, The Easter Vigil at 7pm; Easter Sunday (March 31) Mass at 9.30am, please note there is no evening Mass on Easter Sunday; Easter Monday (April 1) Mass at Midday. FIRST CONFESSION AND HOLY COMMUNION – if your child was confirmed last year but does not attend St Bede’s School, please speakwith Fr John to receive a booklet and more information regarding this year’s programme for the sacraments of First Confession and First Holy Communion.

​MEXBOROUGH & SWINTON

Contact Ruth Booth-Rodgers Email [email protected]

EASTER HOLIDAYS: Positive Impact Sports will be running a programme of sport and art skills at Brookfield Junior Academy on Lime Grove in Swinton from Tuesday April 2-Friday April 5, from 10am-2pm. Places are free for children with a HAF code, with some paid-for places also available. For more information and to book a place, telephone 07399621444.

POTTERY WORKSHOPS: Potter Adele Howitt will be using Waterloo Kiln as inspiration during free pottery workshops to be held at St John’s Methodist Church on Church Street in Swinton. Sessions will take place on April 10 and April 12 and are suitable for both adults and children, with no previous experience needed. All equipment will be provided, but the sessions will involve working with clay, so don’t wear anything too valuable. For more information and to book a place, please either email [email protected] or telephone 07548838587.

THE GREAT BRITISH SPRING CLEAN UP: Children and their families were out and about in Highfield Park last Sunday, carrying out a litter pick as part of the Great British Spring Clean. They did a fantastic job, clearing away six bags of litter from the park, along with a broken scooter, as well as learning about litter and local litter picks. Well done to everyone involved

SWINTON LOCK ACTIVITY CENTRE: There are only a few days left for the centre to raise donations to help towards the cost of providing their many services, with all donations being matched by the Aviva Community Fund. The money raised will help to grow the centre and allow them to provide more services for the community, including a community shop, the acquisition of a scrap car for the young people to learn mechanics, to build a new classroom and to support their mental health support activities. For more information about the services provided by Swinton Lock Activity Centre and to donate, either visit https://www. avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/swintonlock or click the link on Swinton Lock Activity Centre’s Facebook page. The centre recently received a donation of Easter eggs from a local accountants in Swinton. These will be distributed between the young people who use the centre and the centre’s foodbank for Easter. If you have any Easter eggs you could donate to the centre, either telephone them on 01709 578778 or email [email protected].

FRIENDS OF SWINTON STATION: Volunteers from the group have been working on the corner plot at the station to create a wildlife-friendly garden with suitable plants and a flowering cherry tree that was recently donated. An ecologist has also visited the site to advise on potential environmental improvements.

ST MARGARET’S PARISH CHURCH: The church hosted three classes from Brookfield Junior Academy last week. The children took part in workshops to learn about the Easter Story and made palm crosses, Easter baskets and Easter cards. Easter services at the church continued last weekend on Palm Sunday with Sung Mass, followed by Holy Week this week, which included Mass on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, a service of Mass on Maundy Thursday at 7pm, a children’s workshop will take place at 10am on Good Friday and on Easter Day, Sunday March 31, Parish Mass with Holy Baptism will take place at 10am.

ROTHERHAM EARLY HELP NORTH: Members from the Outreach and Engagement team will be out and about in the local area over the next couple of weeks, visiting the families of children under the age of five. The aim of the visits is to reach families who may not be registered with the Children’s Centre to let them know the wealth of services and activities they can access at the centres. Staff will be carrying their Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council identification badges to clearly identify to families who they are.

MEXBOROUGH NEIGHBOURHOOD NETWORK: Volunteers from the group have been busy as usual, carrying out a number of litter picks in the local community, including on Princess Road, Hirst Gate, Windhill Crescent, Adwick Road, Kings Road and Harlington Road, amongst others, resulting in over eight bags of rubbish being cleared, as well as reporting a number of overflowing bins. Thank you to everyone for all your continued hard work.

RAWMARSH & PARKGATE

Contact Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

THE SALVATION ARMY: In Rawmarsh. Regular activities: Tuesdays - coffee morning 10am-12.30pm, parent and toddlers 9.30-11am; Fridays - dementia support group 12 noon-3pm. Sunday Worship 4pm. For further information, email [email protected] or call captain Sandra Chamberlain 01709 524653. Meet at The Salvation Army Church and Community Centre, Quarry street (opposite the Stagecoach bus garage) S62 7DB.

RAWMARSH METHODIST CHURCH: On Sunday March 24, Palm Sunday, the preacher at the morning service was Rev Jenny Park. On Tuesday March 26 the Prayer Group met at 10.30am and the Chit Chat Cafe was open for light refreshments. On Maundy Thursday at 3pm a Tenebrae Service will be held. The service on Easter Day March 31 will be led by Rev Louise Makin, Holy Communion will be celebrated during this service. The coffee morning held on Saturday March 16 raised over £400. The Gift Day envelopes raised £2,050. Once again thanks to all who contributed. Everyone is welcome to any service or activity. All are held at the High Street Centre premises.

9TH ROTHERHAM SCOUT GROUP: Last week the Beavers did some Easter creativity - they made wonderful Easter cards and also had a chocolate bunny hunt. Beaver of the Week for March 11 was Darcie and last week it was Henry - well done to you both. Cubs continued their badge work and were working on different knots and learning how to tie them. Scouts also continued with their badge work, working on a poster on body health going on to further detail. The group Easter raffle was drawn, a big thank you to all those that helped support this and raise funds for the group. Do you know someone who would like to join Beavers, Cubs and Scouts? If so, the group meet on a Monday at the Salvation Army on Quarry Street in Rawmarsh. For more information please go to www.scouts.org.uk and search ‘9th Rotherham’. They would love to see you.

RAWMARSH FOODBANK: The foodbank relies on the generosity of local residents for donations of food and toiletries. Thank you to everyone who donates to the foodbank, including Rawmarsh Runners for their recent donation. Donations can be taken to a number of drop off points in the area, including Rawmarsh Community Library on Barbers Avenue, Tesco Express on Bellows Road and Premier S&S on Birchwood Road. All donations are always gratefully received, but the foodbank is currently low on stock of razors, toilet roll, UHT milk, shaving gel, long life fruit juice, deodorant, tinned fish and fruit, rice pudding, custard, jam and spreads, and coffee.

RAWMARSH AND PARKGATE FRIENDS OF GREEN SPACES: Volunteers from the group met last Friday at 10am in the car park at Rosehill Park to carry out a litter pick of the surrounding area. Five bags were filled with rubbish from the park and another seven were filled from rubbish on Warren Vale, plus three more from one of the volunteers who litter picked on his way home. Well done and thank you to everyone involved.

​RAVENFIELD

Contact Mrs Toni Leach Email [email protected]

RAVENFIELD OLD PEOPLE’S SOCIAL FUND: Our next full coffee morning is on Wednesday April 3 at 10am in Ravenfield Parish Hall. All are welcome. I can now tell you the dates of our 4 day trips for this year. Please take note. First trip - Monday June 17 to Chester. Second trip - Monday July 15 to Stratford-upon-Avon. Third trip - Monday August 12 to Scarborough. Fourth trip - Monday September 9 to Pickering and Whitby. The price of tickets for these trips is yet to be resolved. I have received coach price estimates from two companies, just waiting for a third estimate before the committee makes a final decision on which coach company to hire. I can reveal that all bus companies have increased their prices by a significant margin. Watch this space. You can contact me, Geoff, on 547167 or 07724874304 or Christine on 07387698971.

CHARITY BEETLE DRIVE: A charity event has been organised at Ravenfield Parish Hall on Saturday April 20 6.30pm. This is to raise money for Alzheimer’s research. Tickets cost £12 with all profits being donated to this amazing cause. In return for your £12 you will get Lilly’s famous pie and peas, a fabulously fun night with great company and an opportunity to enter a raffle to raise even more money. Please contact 01709 545255 to secure your place. All are welcome. If you would like to donate a raffle prize, please contact the same number.

LET’S GET MOVING: Chair exercises every Wednesday, 10am-11am at the Elizabeth Parkin Centre.

​THORPE HESLEY

​THORPE HESLEY LIBRARY: For all enquiries, call 0114 245 7027.

THURCROFT

​THURCROFT LIBRARY: For information, call 01709 546150.

WATH & MANVERS

Contact Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

WATH WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Meets on the 3rd Wednesday of every month in St James’ Hall in Wath starting at 7.30pm. The group enjoy varied speakers, social nights, theatre trips and crafts. At the March meeting members enjoyed a very interesting talk from Roy Clark from Whiteknights Blood Bikes. Why not pop along to find out more about the WI. Your first meeting is free. Please contact Julie Aitcheson on 07732597705 or send an email to [email protected].

​WENTWORTH

WENTWORTH HOLY TRINITY CHURCH: A number of services are taking place for Easter in the church, including Holy Communion on Palm Sunday last weekend, which took place at 10.45am. On Holy Tuesday, on March 26, Morning Prayer was held at 10.30am, on Maundy Thursday, March 28, Holy Communion will take place at 6.30pm, on Good Friday, A Passion of Our Lord, an improvised organ concert, will take place at 1.15pm, followed by a Service of Meditation at 2pm, and on Easter Day, Sunday March 31, Easter Communion will take place at 10.45am.

HARLEY MISSION ROOMS: Holy Communion was held on Palm Sunday at the Mission Rooms from 9.30am. On Good Friday, an Easter Crafts and Praise service will take place at the Mission Rooms in Harley from 10.30am-12 noon. The service will include activities, songs, refreshments and a celebration of the Easter story. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. On Easter Day, Sunday March 31, Easter Communion will be held at 9.30am.

WENTWORTH FAMILY FARM: The farm will be celebrating World Civet Day on April 4 in support of The Civet Project. The Civet Project is a charity which has the aim of raising awareness of the plight civets face in their natural habitat. Wentworth Farm will be holding keeper feeding sessions each day outside their resident palm civet Puk's enclosure at 11.30am to help raise funds for The Civet Project. For a small donation, visitors will have the chance to enter a competition to win a VIP Keeper session with Puk. For more information, visit the farm’s Facebook page.

​WHISTON

Contact Elaine Reynard Tel 07825 558070 or email [email protected]

​WHISTON PARISH COUNCIL: The March meeting of Whiston Parish Council took place on Monday, March 18. No members of the public were present, so following confirmation of the previous minutes, the Responsible Financial Officer presented the monthly accounts, bank reconciliations and budget monitoring statement for approval. She also reported on the appointment of a new internal auditor for 2023/24 accounts. Our senior youth worker than gave a report on the youth club and was pleased to report that another 8 members had recently joined. The clerk then gave his report on the Community Kitchen - additional equipment has been provided for use in the Community Kitchen. We are approaching the end of three-month ‘trial period’ for the Kitchen, and a meeting will take place with Danielle prior to the next meeting of parish council. With regard to unauthorised parking at the parish hall, the clerk reported that signage is up and three barriers have been installed. He also reported that a letter had been received from a local resident in relation to parking, and he would be drafting a response. No reply has yet been received from the Environment Agency regarding the Freedom of Information request for flow data of Whiston Brook. Following the inspection of the Brook by the Environment Agency in February, a quotation has been received from a local builder to carry out necessary repairs to the wall alongside the parish hall. With regard to a recommended survey of trees on Cowrakes Field and other parish council landholdings, the clerk undertook to contact RMBC with a view to them carrying out this exercise on our behalf. It was agreed that a new Union Flag would be purchased for the flagpole at the parish hall. The clerk also undertook to contact a local solicitor to draft a new lease agreement for the land and garage on Brook Street. Cllr Tony Griffin then gave the Ward Councillor report, including the fact that it was hoped that some visual improvements, funded from the Towns and Villages Fund, would soon be happening at both Stag Roundabout and Worrygoose Roundabouts. He also reported that four moveable speed activated signs have been purchased with funds from a Community Infrastructure Levy. Ward councillors have also been asked to consider some bike parking in the village. Cllr Griffin then reported on the fact that grants for flood relief from the South Yorkshire Community Fund are coming to an end, so 200 Hydrosacks have been purchased for use within the village, if required in future. The clerk then reported that, in light of the forthcoming increase in the National Minimum Wage, from April there would be an increase in the monthly payment to the company providing the cleaning and caretaking service at the parish hall. Information had also been circulated to parish councillors regarding the forthcoming ward and parish council elections. The next meeting of Whiston Parish Council will take place on Monday April 15, at 6.30pm.

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BECOMING A WARD OR PARISH COUNCILLOR FOR WHISTON?: Elections will be taking place in May for both ward and parish councillors and nomination forms can be obtained from RMBC Electoral Services by emailing electoral.services @rotherham.gov.uk or by calling 01709 823590. Nine seats are available for Whiston Parish Council and elections will take place only if there are more than nine nominations. Completed forms should be returned, in person, to Electoral Services at Bailey House on or before 4pm on Friday April 5, but if an appointment is necessary; this can be arranged by email/phone, using the details given above.

WHISTON FLOOD RISK MEETING: Tuesday April 9 – A further reminder that the Whiston Parish Council Flood Risk Public Meeting is due to take place at 7pm on Tuesday April 9 in the parish hall. Please email the parish clerk at clerk@whistonparishcouncil. gov.uk or call 07712 305729 if you wish to attend.

WHISTON COMMUNITY KITCHEN: Have you been yet to sample what’s on offer at our Whiston Community Kitchen? The kitchen is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 2pm, with hot and cold food, including daily specials and hot snacks, always available at very reasonable prices. Not only that, Danielle and her staff try to make sure that, as well as food, there is something for everyone. On Tuesday mornings from 9.30am to 11.30am there is a Stay and Play session, where there are children’s toys, paints and play dough available to keep the little ones entertained whilst parents/family members can have a chat. The cost is £1 which will cover the cost of toast and squash for children. Then, on Wednesdays, from 11am to 12 noon there is bingo, costing £1 per game. There are also raffles and competitions in the run-up to Easter. Last Tuesday, Rotherham Cancer Care visited the Community Kitchen with their pop-up stall, 50/50 game and baking stall to raise much needed funds. If you haven’t paid Danielle a visit, please do come along - you can even bring your dog along.

WHISTON PARISH CHURCH: On Sunday morning, at 9.45am, Rev Karen Skidmore presided and preached at the 9.45am Parish Eucharist for Palm Sunday, and she was assisted by Patrick White, reader, who read the Passion Gospel. The parishioners were welcomed into church by Colette White and Val Dunsford who also assisted at Communion. The service started at the back of church with a short dramatisation of the Palm Sunday Gospel according to Mark. During the first hymn all the members of the congregation waved their palm crosses. Ray Gallagher was organist and choirmaster. The choir led the congregation for three hymns and sang the Anthem ‘O Saviour of the World’ - Goss during Communion. Starfish Gang met in the lower church room with leaders Rachael Colgrave and Kathryn Jackson. Refreshments after the service were served by Marilyn and Malcolm Ellson. On Monday morning Little Fishes (baby and toddler group) were in church for the last session before the Easter break. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in this Holy Week Compline was sung at 9pm in church. Rev Sue Davies presided at the Service of Holy Communion on Wednesday at 10.30am and this was followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. On Friday evening choir practice for juniors will be between 6.30-7.30pm and for adults 7-8.30pm. Next Sunday, Easter Day, Parish Eucharist will be at 9.45am. After the service, refreshments will be served as usual. Today, Maundy Thursday, there will be no service at St Mary Magdalene but a Mission Area bring and share supper will take place at St James, Clifton at 6pm followed by an Informal Eucharist to remember the Last Supper. On Good Friday, tomorrow, children’s Easter activities will take place in and near church between 10am and 1pm. At 3pm there will be a Good Friday service with the participation of a large number of members of the congregation. On Easter Sunday Parish Communion will be at 9.45am (remember the clocks go forward an hour on that day) and Easter Festal Evensong will be at 6pm. Every Wednesday there is Holy Communion at 10.30am followed by refreshments. On Sunday April 7 Parish Communion will take place at 9.30am but there will be no Refresh@4 service at 4pm on that day. The Natter Group will meet on April 8 in the Parish Hall from 10.30am to 11.30am. All are very welcome at all services and activities. To make arrangements for weddings, please ring 01709 519025 or email [email protected] and for baptisms contact 01709 836052 or email [email protected]. For information regarding children and young people activities, get in touch with Lucy Luckock on 07707863901. For further information, contact our oversight minister Rev Karen Skidmore on 01709 836052 or churchwarden Alan Teale on 07803021201, or see the church website at www.whiston-parish-church.org.uk or our Facebook page. Email [email protected].

WHISTON METHODIST CHURCH: The Palm Sunday service was led by Robert Hambrey. Liz Hill read the Lent Liturgy, Brian Havard read from the Bible and Charlotte Pinder played the organ. Palm crosses were handed out to members of the congregation. The Chapel Crafters met on Tuesday and the community coffee morning was on Thursday. There will be a service at 7pm on Good Friday, March 29, led by John Cook. The preacher at the Easter Sunday morning service on March 31 will be Rev Jenny Park.There will be a coffee morning on Bank Holiday Monday, April 1, from 10am to 12 noon. The 159th Chapel Anniversary celebrations are on Sunday April 14 with a service at 3pm followed by a buffet. Please join us at any service or activity - you will be made very welcome.

BROOM METHODIST CHURCH: Our service on Palm Sunday was led by Ian Maw. His theme was ‘the entry of Jesus on a donkey into Jerusalem’ to show humility and service. The congregation walked round with palm crosses to recreate the parade. On Tuesday, Y6 classes from Sitwell school visited the church for an Easter Experience. They viewed different stations and scenes as they went through the Easter Story. Our services this week are – Maunday Thursday at 7pm and on Good Friday at 7pm at the URC. Our Easter Sunday service will be led by Rev Andrew Fox at 9am, followed by breakfast.

WHISTON HERITAGE SOCIETY: The next meeting of Whiston Heritage Society will take place on Tuesday April 2, at 7.15pm for 7.30pm in Whiston Parish Hall. The speaker will be the society’s chairman, Cllr Tony Griffin, who will give a talk on The History of Whiston Parish Council. The society believe that current parish councillor, Tony, is “the ideal person to delve into the scandal, skulduggery and sensation of Whiston Parish Council since its formation way back in 1894 - plus he might uncover some treasures along the way”. The regular entry fee of £3 for both members and guests will apply and refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome to join us.

WHISTON ALLOTMENT AND GARDEN SOCIETY GARDEN SHOP: Our garden shop is now open to the public and allotment holders every Saturday, from 10am to 12 noon. The shop, which is located on Bank View, Whiston S60 4EZ, carries a full range of composts, bagged manure, fertilisers, feeds, canes, liquids and much much more. Why not benefit from becoming an Affiliate Member at an annual cost of £2 per person, when you will receive further discounts on your orders? When visiting the shop, just ask to join and you will receive a discount card. There’s not much time left to get 5% discount off your order (use the Promo Code SPRING24) as this offer applies only until the end of March, so we invite all gardeners to visit our shop quite soon to see what’s in stock.

PROBUS GROUP: The group will resume their regular Tuesday morning meetings, following the Easter break, on Tuesday April 16, when the talk is entitled Here today Ghan tomorrow. Going forward there will be talks on topics such as: ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ (April 23), ‘Helipads for Hospitals’ (May 14), ‘The English Reformation’ (May 21), ‘Cruising to Pompei’ (June 6), ‘30 Years in Local Radio (June 11), and a most interesting ‘Visit to Rotherham’s Chapel-on-the-Bridge’ (June 18). If you would like to see what the group are all about, just come along on any Tuesday morning at 10.30am at Broom Methodist Church. We would love to see you and there are no age restrictions - all you have to be is retired. Why not pop along to see what this group have to offer?

WICKERSLEY

ST ALBAN’S CHURCH: The SALS group held their March meeting last Wednesday, and Pat Macloughlan gave an illustrated talk on Venice. On Palm Sunday there were three services in church - 9.15am Communion, All Age Worship at 10.45am and a special service at 6pm retelling the events of Holy Week, The Way of the Cross. On Maundy Thursday, March 28, there will be a Communion Service in church at 7pm and on Good Friday, March 29, a 10am Family Service, followed by the Walk of Witness through the village from St Alban’s via Blessed Trinity Church to Wickersley Methodist Church. In the evening at 7pm the St Alban’s Church choir will retell the Passion of Christ in a special service called The Cross of Christ. There will be two services on Easter Day - 10am All Age Worship and 6pm Evening Prayer. Church will be beautifully decorated with Spring flowers and open for visitors on Easter Sunday and Monday 2pm to 5pm, and refreshments will be available.

WICKERSLEY NEIGHBOURHOOD GROUP (WING): At the meeting on Wednesday March 20, Wayne Ashton, retired teacher and Methodist minister, gave an amusing talk about his experiences in his career. Raffle prize winners were Dorothy Bury, Pamela Levy, Gill Cooper, Kath Lockwood, Alan Wood, Maureen Ryan, Moira Grindlestone, Hughie Boyles and Geoff Deakin. The lottery prizewinner was Helen Hutchinson. An Easter party was held at the meeting on March 27, with cakes and hot cross buns, and a quiz for members. WING will now take a break for the Easter holiday, and the first meeting next month will be on Wednesday April 17 at 1.30pm in the Barn.

​ABOUT ROTHERHAM

Contact Mrs Jill Rhodes Tel 01709 210072 or email [email protected]

FIBROMYALGIA GROUP: Based at the Herringthorpe United Reformed Church at the Stag roundabout. Meet once a month on the first Saturday in every month at 12pm-2pm. Feel free to join us everyone is welcome.

COUNCIL CABINET MEETING: Plans to increase the number of foster carers in Rotherham and develop new council homes were discussed and agreed when Rotherham Council’s cabinet held its latest meeting. The Fostering Rotherham Plan was approved and sets out how the council will recruit, retain and grow the best in-house foster carers locally. The cabinet approved plans to develop an estimated 31 new high-quality and affordable council homes in Greasbrough and Thornhill as part of its commitment to deliver hundreds of new homes around the borough. The Early Help Strategy 2024 to 2029 sets out 3 phases of support for families: universal and community family help, focussed family help and specialist family help. The strategy helps to ensure that every child has the best start in life. Other reports discussed at the meeting included: a highways repair report that reviews the strategy for the management and maintenance of Rotherham’s highways and the impact the recent council funding has had on the highway network; the Social Value report that updates on progress towards the council’s social value targets, including the amount of social value committed and delivered through council contracts; the Home to School Transport Policy which sets out the council’s responsibilities when making home to school travel arrangements for children of compulsory school age; and the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Policy which sets out the council’s approach to the delivery of its public charging network. The cabinet meeting can be watched at https://rotherham.public-i.tv/core/portal/ webcast_interactive/ 867122.

TOWNS AND VILLAGES FUND: A shopping parade in North Anston has had a makeover thanks to funding from the Towns and Villages scheme. Shops along Quarry Lane have been serving the community for decades, however recently it has started to look a little neglected and untidy. When approached for ideas for the Towns and Villages Fund, ward councillors knew exactly where the investment should be made. The area outside the shops has been resurfaced and damaged railings have been replaced, making the area look tidier. At the side of the shops, a new planting area has replaced a large bush. Bollards on the corner of the street have been installed to stop drivers parking on the kerb. Along with the shopping area, further public realm improvements have been made to The Baulk green space with a new community bench being installed. With bulbs being planted around the area and a living Christmas tree, the area will become an ideal place for residents to meet. Further information at www.rotherham.gov.uk/villages.

CHANGING PLACES FACILITY: A new facility designed for people with learning or physical disabilities has been installed in the gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse, following funding secured by Rotherham Council. The specialised toilet provides a purpose-built environment, designed specifically to help disabled visitors and individuals with complex care needs, including people living with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and other conditions. It has been sited close to the mansion’s newly-restored Camellia House. A further 4 facilities are planned at other venues later this year. Established in 2005, the Changing Places campaign aims to see Changing Places toilets installed in all large public spaces.

ENERGY EFFICIENT HOMES COMPLETED: Rotherham Council joined partners RH Fullwood & Co Ltd to celebrate the completion of 10 new affordable, energy efficient homes. The East Herringthorpe development marks the latest milestone in the council’s Housing Delivery Programme. The scheme comprises of 4 small brownfield sites which were once home to council garages. All the new homes will be available for council rent to residents who meet the eligibility criteria. All 10 will receive heating and hot water via air source heat pumps and feature solar panels to self-generate energy, helping reduce energy bills, additional measures include under-floor heating and mechanical ventilation and heat recovery (MVHR) to further improve the efficiency of the heating system, improve air quality and reduce condensation.

ROTHERHAM METRO RAMBLERS: Saturday March 30 – an 11 mile moderate walk from Rivelin to Ughill and Rivelin Dams, led by Sue Goodson 07962556723, meet at 10am in Rivelin Valley Mill Bridge car parkS6 6GF. Wednesday April 3 – a strenuous 8 mile walk at Langsett and Midhope reservoirs and the Upper Don Valley, led by Sharon Umpleby 07958150145, meet at 10am in Langsett Barn car park S36 4GY. Saturday April 6 – a leisurely 8 mile Maltby circular to Hooton Levitt, Brookhouse and Roche Abbey, led by Dave West 07775766263, meet at 10am on A634 near jn of A631, roadside parking below Don John steps S66 7LN. Wednesday April 10 – a moderate 8.5 mile walk at Chatsworth via the Hunting Tower, led by Julie Milsom 07547382975, meet at 10am in National Trist car park next to Robin Hood pub DE45 1PU. Saturday April 13 – a leisurely 6 mile Wickersley Walking Festival local and historical interest walk, led by Glenna Briggs 07816949598, meet at 10am in St Alban’s Church car park, Church Lane, Wickersley S66 1ES. See ramblers.org.uk/rotherham-metro for more information.

PENISTONE LINE PARTNERSHIP: A railway ramble with the Penistone Line Partnership on Saturday March 30. It is a 9 mile linear walk along public footpaths from Conisbrough via the castle, viaduct, Sprotbrough, Cusworth Hall to finish at Doncaster for return trains or buses. The Northern train departs Rotherham Central at 10.19am, Swinton 10.30am, Mexborough 10.33am to Conisbrough. The walk is free but fares apply. Details from Stuart on 07908 450444 or at www.penline.co.uk.

CONTACT YOUR MP

SARAH CHAMPION: Rotherham MP. Moorgate Crofts Business Centre, South Grove, Rotherham, S60 2DH. Email sarah.champion.mp @parliament.uk. Website www.sarahchampionmp.com. Facebook www.facebook.com/sarahforrotherham. Twitter @SarahChampionMP.

JOHN HEALEY MP: Wentworth & Dearne MP. Telephone01709 875943. Email [email protected]. Website www.johnhealeymp.co.uk. Facebook JohnHealeyRotherham. Twitter JohnHealey_MP. Instagram johnhealeymp.

ALEXANDER STAFFORD: Rother Valley MP. Mr Stafford’s office is available to help at all times, and can be contacted by phone at 01909 494952 or by email [email protected], via Twitter, via Facebook or via his website www.alexanderstafford.org.uk.

COUNCILLORS’ CONTACTS

DINNINGTON: Sophie Castledine-Dack – contact 01709 807945 or via Facebook. Ben Whomersley – 01709 807946 or via email benjamin. [email protected]. Charlie Wooding - 01709 807947 or via email [email protected]. Simon Tweed can be contacted on 07535 831924.

THURCROFT WARD: Thomas Collingham and Zachary Collingham – email [email protected] or [email protected].

SWINTON ROCKINGHAM: Cllr Gina Monk, who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 807955, and Cllr Ken Wyatt who can be contacted by email at [email protected] or on 01709 583073 or 07951786561.

ANSTON: Parish councillors - chairman Diane Graham can be contacted on 01909 562382 or via email [email protected], Drew Tarmey 01909 564760 or 07472 712249 or via email [email protected], Clive Jepson 01909 564647 or [email protected]. Rotherham councillors for Anston - Tim Baum-Dixon can be contacted on 01709 807934 or via email [email protected], Tracey Wilson 01709 807936 or 07519 391556 or [email protected]. Drew Tarmey email [email protected].

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942 or [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

KILNHURST AND SWINTON EAST WARD: Cllr Victoria Cusworth can be contacted via email at [email protected] or on 07824895314.

RAVENFIELD PARISH COUNCIL: Gemma O’Carroll, Ravenfield Parish Hall, Birchwood Drive, Ravenfield, S65 4PT. Telephone 07462 468050. Email [email protected]. Please visit the website to view the many different groups and classes available each week – www.ravenfieldparish council.gov.uk. The parish council also have a Facebook page you can follow – Ravenfield Parish Council – Village Notice Board. Ward councillors - [email protected] or 01709 807939 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH; [email protected] or 01709 807941/ 07757 791881 or c/o Rotherham Town Hall, Moorgate Street, Rotherham, S60 2TH.

SITWELL WARD: simon.burnett @rotherham.gov.uk or call 01709 807952. [email protected] or call 01709 807953 or 07510 097855. Cllr Tony Griffin can be emailed at [email protected] or call 07931 265831.

MALTBY RMBC: If you have any concerns you can contact your local councillor via the following contact details. For Maltby East: you can contact either Lee Hunter via email Lee.Hunter@ Rotherham.gov.uk/ telephone on 01709807968, or Adam Tinsley via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807963. For councillors for Hellaby and Maltby West you can contact either Simon Ball via email [email protected] or telephone 01709 807948, or Jenny Andrews via email [email protected] or telephone 07757 287941.

BRINSWORTH: Cllr Charlotte Carter 07490 921955 or 01709 807942, [email protected]. Cllr Adam Carter 01709 255924 or [email protected].

