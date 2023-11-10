IT’S next stop Clifton Park for British fans of Rotherham indie outfit The Reytons after the band concluded their successful tour of the UK.

THE REYTONS: Home is where the heart is

And they say they can’t wait for a return to the home territory they love the most.

The band, featuring frontman Jonny Yerrell, lead guitarist Joe O’Brien, bass player Lee Holland and drummer Jamie Todd, concluded their UK road trips in Hull, on November 3.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanking their fans on line, they said: “Our UK Tour is officially over. And what a way to end it...Hull was absolutely insane!

Most Popular

"Thank you to every single one of you who came, sang your hearts out and bounced around like lunatics...We’ll see you at Clifton Park!”

The Rotherham concert is not until July 6, 2024.

But The Reytons can’t relax as they are due to perform two nights in the low countries.

On November 17 they will take the stage before a sell out crowd in Gent, Belgium.

And the night after they do the same in Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musical platform Vuernulvier introduced the band to new fans by saying: “There must be something in the water in Sheffield, England. Because after such Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, Human League and Joe Cocker, this musical cradle also produces the promising indie rock and roll band The Reytons.

“On the home front, they grew into a true sensation with sold-out shows and hordes of loyal fans who follow them far beyond England’s borders. Those same fans are most likely also behind the success story of their latest album “What’s Rock & Roll?” which landed at number one on the British charts without the support of a major record company."

Vuernulvier described how Jonny Yerrell sings about “life’s ups and downs: parties getting out of hand, relationships breaking down and inspired adventures. A perfect musical coming-of-age story.”

Former DJ Jonny writes songs based on reality and hardships.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 38-year-old has reminisced about life growing up in and around Kiveton Park and being offered experience at a McDonalds branch in Rotherham town centre after struggling to focus at school.

He now lives in Conisbrough and says: “We’ve all grown up in South Yorkshire and it will continue to be our home in the future.