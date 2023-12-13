THE classic musical Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is on at Sheffield Crucible – and tickets are selling fast with it being selected as “a best festive show to book this Christmas” by both The Times and The Telegraph.

Also chosen as a “theatrical treat” by The Guardian, the feel-good musical centres on former soldiers turned successful showbiz duo Bob and Phil who are on the lookout for a new act.

On meeting singing sisters Betty and Judy they are immediately smitten.

When the four wind up performing a gig together at a remote Vermont ski resort, they discover that the hotel is owned by the boys’ old army commander. But the place is on the verge of bankruptcy thanks to an unseasonal lack of snow.

The cast in rehearsal - Credit: Johan Persson

Can the talented foursome transform the lodge’s fortunes in time for Christmas?

And will the snow start to fall?

The perfect feel-good musical for all the family features the songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the festive favourite White Christmas.

Directed by Paul Foster (Talent, Kiss Me, Kate and Annie Get Your Gun) and with choreography by Alistair David, the cast includes Danny Collins – returning after also performing in Show Boat both in the Crucible production and its transfer to the West End and Ewen Cummins who has previously performed in Sheffield in Solomon and the Big Cat.

Emily Goodenough returns to the Crucible Theatre, having performed in My Fair Lady while Sandra Marvin, whose TV roles include Jessie Dingle in the ITV long-running soap Emmerdale, returns to Sheffield after her recent appearance in the UK Tour of Sister Act at the Lyceum Theatre.

Before that she appeared at the Crucible Theatre in The Band Plays On in 2021, and Show Boat in 2015 for both its Sheffield run and subsequent West End transfer.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is on at the Crucible until Saturday January 13 2024.

Limited number of tickets are still available for pre-Christmas performances, with tickets selling fast for performances between Christmas and New Year.