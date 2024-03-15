Chantry Tap hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute

FLEETWOOD Mac tribute act Fleeting Rumours are to play the Chantry Brewery Tap Bar.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT
The gig, taking place at the venue on Callum Court at Parkgate’s Gateway Industrial Estate, takes place on Saturday, April 6.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.15pm start. Tickets are priced at £17 and available from www.seetickets.com.

The band described themselves as the most authentic​ Fleetwood Mac tribute show, playing the hits and back catalogue at theatres, festivals and other events across the UK.

