Chantry Tap hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute
FLEETWOOD Mac tribute act Fleeting Rumours are to play the Chantry Brewery Tap Bar.
The gig, taking place at the venue on Callum Court at Parkgate’s Gateway Industrial Estate, takes place on Saturday, April 6.
Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.15pm start. Tickets are priced at £17 and available from www.seetickets.com.
The band described themselves as the most authentic Fleetwood Mac tribute show, playing the hits and back catalogue at theatres, festivals and other events across the UK.