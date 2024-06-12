'Celebration of music, nature, and good vibes' will be back in Wath
Waves Music Festival will take place at Manvers Lake Boathouse on Station Road in Wath on Saturday, June 29 between 12pm and 10.30pm.
A spokesperson for Manvers Lake and Dearne Valley Trust said: “Following the triumph of our previous Waves Music Festival, we are thrilled to declare its highly anticipated return.
“Brace yourselves for an extraordinary line-up, showcasing a diverse range of artists that promises an unforgettable party experience.
“The event will take place on the picturesque grassy parkland, situated directly opposite the beach area.
“Our self-contained site boasts convenient access to food vendors and an on-site bar.
“Get ready to immerse yourself in the ultimate celebration of music, nature, and good vibes!”
Tribute acts Queen II, Eltonesque, and Taylored Swift will take to the stage, along with covers band Sumo, and Rock Pits playing iconic tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Tickets cost from £5 to £42.
To book visit www.manversevents.co.uk.
