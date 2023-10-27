Register
Catcliffe teen film-maker Josh’s new short film on domestic abuse

A TEEN film-maker has released a hard-hitting short film exploring domestic abuse.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 27th Oct 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Josh Wilkinson shooting his short film 'Breaking Free' with actors Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.Josh Wilkinson shooting his short film 'Breaking Free' with actors Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.
Josh Wilkinson shooting his short film 'Breaking Free' with actors Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.

Josh Wilkinson shot Breaking Free on locations in Rotherham, telling the tale of a troubled relationship.

It follows Josh’s previous effort – It’s Okay – aimed to give hope to people struggling with mental health issues.

The 18-year-old musical theatre student said: “After that, I closed Sua Productions and opened a brand new company, Wilkinson Productions.

    Film maker Josh Wilkinson (centre) with actors in 'Breaking Free' Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.Film maker Josh Wilkinson (centre) with actors in 'Breaking Free' Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.
    Film maker Josh Wilkinson (centre) with actors in 'Breaking Free' Korie Hedley and Kayleigh Wilson-Storey.

    “We decided to do a proper dialogue film this time, and we had the idea of doing something around women’s abuse and domestic violence.

    “Since it’s been released, the response has been good, and we’re already working on another film now.”

    Josh, from Catcliffe, said the films were a rewarding hobby to go alongside his studies.

    “I worked with Korie, who also helped me film certain scenes,” he said. “He’s come from an acting background and I’ve known him for a while, so we were reunited on this one, and he’s been the co-director.

    “It’s Kayleigh’s first short film. She’s from a dancing background and had never acted before, but she did brilliantly. She put everything into it, all her emotions.”

    Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba6Rnv3wgZc to see the film.

