Catch acclaimed magician on tour
AWARD-WINNING comedy magician Pete Firman is bringing his UK tour ‘TrikTok’ to South Yorkshire.
Pete has gathered 2million social media followers with his regularly-viral videos, and has also appeared on television, including ITV's 'Tonight at the London Palladium' and BBC's 'The Magicians'.
The performer said: “I’ve been busy working on new tricks and new jokes, so prepare gobs for smacking and ribs for tickling!”
He will be at Barnsley Civic on Friday, November 10.
His UK tour will also come to Rotherham Civic on February 17 next year.
Book tickets via www.petefirman.co.uk/live.