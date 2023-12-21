An acclaimed tour of venues across the globe may well have ended prematurely with fans storming a seemingly wobbly stage at the Ancol Beach City International Stadium, North Jakarta, Indonesia in November.But the five-piece, which includes former Rotherham College students Matt Nicholls on drums and Lee Malia on guitar and explores a range extending from metalcore to alternative rock, will be back rested for New Year's similarly hectic schedule.And BMTH can go into the coming year brimming with confidence having made the top ten of the UK’s “Most In-Demand Artists for 2024”.Viagogo, the online marketplace that helps fans buy and sell tickets to live events, has named the ten artists touring in the UK in 2024 who have sold the most tickets via their platform so far.BMTH come in at number eight, with only superstar Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, Take That, Liam Gallagher, Bruce Springsteen, P!NK and Depeche Mode ahead of them.The band starts off the New Year with 11 shows in the UK and Ireland, including Sheffield Arena on January 19.And they are not narrowing their Horizons in 2024, having just announced a major Australian tour, too.They will perform at four venues in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane in April.Six days after that they are in Las Vegas, followed by a Summer tour of Europe.Included in that series is the huge Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia in Spain, where BMTH are one of a total of 89 bands on stage over three days.Meanwhile, Rotherham band The Reytons, appear to be mulling over the prospect of a second concert at Clifton Park in July.