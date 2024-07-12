'Beacon of entertainment' building shines again with sell-out performance

Soul Sensations perform a sell-out show at the Empress Building in Mexborough

AN HISTORIC entertainment venue which has been refurbished with modern amenities was the setting for a sell-out performance of soul music.

The Empress Building and Ballroom in Mexborough is steeped in history and has recently undergone a refurbishment to its former glory by entrepreneur Jason Mace.

Known for its high ceilings and ornate décor, the venue hosted the Fabulous Soul Sensations' sell-out show.

Led by world-renowned singer and songwriter Cris Quammie, the band performed timeless classics from the Four Tops, Drifters, and Temptations, including hits like 'Stand By Me' and 'My Girl.'

The historic ballroom stage is now equipped with the latest technology in sound and lighting and guests could also enjoy the fully restored vintage sprung dance floor, reminiscent of the ballroom's heyday.

Jemma Evans, general manager of the Empress Building and Ballroom said: "It's truly heartwarming to see the Empress Building come alive again with such vibrant energy.

“Our goal has always been to honour the rich history of this space while incorporating modern amenities to enhance the guest experience.

Nights like these, where the community comes together to enjoy incredible music and dance, make all our efforts worthwhile."

Jason Mace, owner of the Empress Building, said: "The Empress Building has always been a beacon of entertainment and community spirit in Mexborough.

“Our recent refurbishments aim to preserve its historical charm while offering state-of-the-art facilities.

“We're thrilled to see such a positive response from the community and look forward to hosting a variety of events that cater to all ages and interests."

Upcoming events events for July and August, include a Guns N' Roses and Poison double-header tribute concert, Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Hits Tour, a Northern Soul Night, a Duran Duran Tribute Concert, Bank Holiday Sunday All-Day Long Daytime Clubbing Disco for the Over-30s, and An Audience with Brian Blessed

As well as a concert venue, the Empress Building, on Swinton Road, also hosts large weddings and private parties and events for birthdays, anniversaries, and award ceremonies.

Full information packs can be downloaded and tickets to events can be booked from the venue's website – www.empressbuilding.co.uk/.