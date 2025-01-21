Banish the winter blues with fun at theme park

Family fun at Gulliver's Valley

A ROTHER Valley theme park's New Year's resolution is to help families banish those winter blues with lots of fun and excitement.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the main theme park being closed, Gulliver’s Valley resort is open every day in January and February with a host of activities for all the family to enjoy at value prices.

At each weekend, older children can enjoy Mayhem Manor, an action-packed mash-up of multiple indoor activities and attractions, including laser tag, climbing walls, mini golf, the mini farm, and indoor tots rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Mondays and Fridays, Gully Town Tots is perfect for younger guests featuring toddler rides, soft play areas, the mini farm and a chance to meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar.

And every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Valley Wildlife opens its doors providing a world of fascinating animals and a unique opportunity to get closer to nature.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “After the festive fun of Christmas and New Year, January can be a quiet time for families, so we are thrilled to be able to offer a host of exciting and great value activities that children can enjoy during January and February.

“Our team is ready to help everyone shake off those winter blues!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This daily schedule is in place until 15 February 2025 when the theme park reopens fully for the half term holidays.

For more information,ticket prices and to book visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020 and is the fourth Gulliver’s Theme Park to open around the country.