A BON Jovi tribute artist is back on stage and ready to rock – including proudly playing the festive lights switch-on in his home village this weekend.

Andy Hearn on stage as One Jovi

Andy Hearn, aka One Jovi, has been in bands since he was a teenager including a Metallica covers band.

The 51-year-old has lived in Wickersley all his life and this weekend will perform as the New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi – famed for hits including Keep the Faith, Always, and Livin’ on a Prayer – on stage at the village’s Christmas lights switch-on.

His set list will also include a few seasonal songs from the likes of Slade and Wizzard.

The dad of two and granddad of one says he has got his confidence back after his bandmates in Midlife Crisis sadly passed away during the pandemic and he decided to stop playing music.

“I lost all my drive to do anything related to music,” said Andy who works as a shredder engineer when not performing as his rock star alter ego.

“I didn’t even want to do karaoke.”

But his wife Sonnette secretly applied for him to go on ITV’s Starstruck, the talent series and singing contest where members of the public impersonate showbiz stars.

Andy got through several rounds of auditions, impressing producers, and even filmed rehearsals but sadly didn’t make the final cut.

“My confidence took a knock again,” said Andy, “but when I got back home from filming my wife said ‘Who don’t you just start your own tribute act?’

“And that got the creative juices going again.

“This year’s been great for One Jovi – I’ve been booked up every weekend since February, plus some festivals, too and earlier this month I sold out a ticketed gig at Kiveton Park And Wales Village Hall.”

But this weekend’s home-coming gig will be extra special when he performs in his home village of Wickersley.

“One of the (parish) council members saw me at a gig and wanted me to do it so they booked me,” said Andy. “It’s such an honour.”