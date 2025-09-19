Adam Copeland and Christian Cage to get the homecoming treatment as AEW heads to Canada for All Out 2025!

All Elite Wrestling’s next big event is scheduled to take place this weekend.

AEW All Out is set to take place in Toronto, Canada with the former Edge and Christian set to reunite for the first time in years.

With Adam Page defending his title against Kyle Fletcher and our ‘Timeless’ one Toni Storm also on the card, here’s how you can watch along in the UK live.

It’s another busy weekend for wrestling fans, as not only is there an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown ahead of this weekend’s new PLE, Wrestlepalooza, but another US company also has a big show taking place north of the border.

All Elite Wrestling bring their annual All Out event to Toronto, Canada, this weekend - a fitting location for a long-awaited homecoming of two of the country’s finest wrestlers. Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and Christian Cage (fka, well, Christian) tag up once again as the former WWE Tag Team pioneers square off against former friends of ‘Cope’ - Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, FTR.

Elsewhere, AEW’s main character (according to fans and some wrestlers), Adam Page, defends his newly won AEW World Championship against the upstart Kyle Fletcher. The pair have had a terse number of words exchanged, with Page believing the ‘Protostar’ is not ready to win the big one - a situation Page relates to, owing to the enormous pressure to beat Chris Jericho to become the inaugural AEW World champion.

That led to an assault on the champion on the last episode of AEW Dynamite, prompting the company to issue a new stipulation for the championship match.

There’s all that and so much more happening at one of the company’s biggest events of the year - so here’s everything you need to know ahead of AEW All Out 2025, including how you can watch along live in the United Kingdom.

What time is AEW All Out 2025 starting in the UK this weekend?

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) teams up with Christian Cage for the first time in years as the pair compete in their home country this weekend for AEW All Out 2025. | All Elite Wrestling

Those hoping to catch both AEW All Out and WWE Wrestlepalooza this weekend won’t see much cutting into each other’s shows; the AEW event is scheduled to take place at 8pm BST on September 20, with their pre-show , Saturday Tailgate Brawl: All Out, to commence at 7pm BST.

How can I watch AEW All Out live in the UK this weekend?

There are a couple of ways you can stream AEW All Out live in the United Kingdom; the event will be available to purchase through Prime Video, which is set to cost you £14.99 with repeat viewings available for that price. Alternatively, you can order the event through PPV.com, but that will cost you £18.95 as of writing.

Triller is also an option for UK fans, with the PPV costing £14.74 (at the current exchange rate), but you’ll also need to be an AEW Plus subscriber. Both PPV.com and Triller are offering a double-header package, where fans can order both All Out 2025 and the upcoming WrestleDream event for just over £25 on both platforms.

What matches are currently scheduled for AEW All Out 2025?

With the latest episode of AEW Dynamite out the way (spoilers ahead for those waiting on the ITV4 screening this evening), there have been some updates to the show - in particular, the four-way ladder match and AEW Unified Championship bout have filled out those TBC slots, while the AEW World Championship match now has an added stipulation, much to the chagrin of Don Callis...

AEW All Out - current match card

AEW World Championship Match : Hangman Page (c) v Kyle Fletcher (if the Don Callis Family gets involved, Fletcher will be stripped of the TNT Championship)

: Hangman Page (c) v Kyle Fletcher (if the Don Callis Family gets involved, Fletcher will be stripped of the TNT Championship) AEW Women’s World Championship Match : Toni Storm (c) v Jamie Hayter v Kris Statlander v Thekla

: Toni Storm (c) v Jamie Hayter v Kris Statlander v Thekla AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match : Brodido v Young Bucks v JetSpeed v Hechihero & Josh Alexander

: Brodido v Young Bucks v JetSpeed v Hechihero & Josh Alexander AEW TBS Championship Match : Mercedes Mone v Riho

: Mercedes Mone v Riho Coffin Match: Jon Moxley v Darby Allin

Tables & Thumbtacks No DQ Match: MJF v Mark Briscoe

AEW Unified Championship Match : Kazuchika Okada (c) v Konosuke Takeshita v Mascara Dorada

: Kazuchika Okada (c) v Konosuke Takeshita v Mascara Dorada Adam Copeland & Christian Cage v FTR

The Hurt Syndicate v Ricochet & Gates of Agony

Big Bill v Eddie Kingston

Tailgate Brawl

Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata & Willow Nightingale v Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart & Skye Blue

Daniel Garcia v Katsuyori Shibata

Samoa Joe & Powerhouse Hobbs v The WorkHorsemen

Who are the current AEW Champions heading into AEW All Out 2025?

The trollop who likes to wallop, the whore you all adore - "Timeless" Toni Storm is still your reigning AEW Women's Champion. Just watch for the shoe... | Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Here are your current AEW Champions heading into All Out 2025 as of writing, and who to be on the lookout for during the event.

AEW World Champion : “Hangman” Adam Page (won July 12 2025)

: “Hangman” Adam Page (won July 12 2025) AEW Women’s World Champion : “Timeless” Toni Storm (won February 15 2025)

: “Timeless” Toni Storm (won February 15 2025) AEW TNT Champion : Nick Wayne (won July 31 2025)

: Nick Wayne (won July 31 2025) AEW World Tag Team Champions : Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (won August 24 2025)

: Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) (won August 24 2025) AEW TBS Champion : Mercedes Mone (won May 26 2024)

: Mercedes Mone (won May 26 2024) AEW Unified Champion : Kazuchika Okada (won July 12 2025)

: Kazuchika Okada (won July 12 2025) AEW Trios Champions: The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs) (won April 16 2025)*

* - Hook was initially a trios champion with The Opps, however due to injury was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs

