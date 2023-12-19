A classy Christmas crowd-pleaser

WHITE CHRISTMAS by Berlin - A Sheffield Theatres Production, 2023, Credit: Johan Persson

IRVING Berlin's showstopping 'Let Me Sing And I'm Happy' could be the alternative title for this classy Christmas crowd-pleaser.

The fabulous Sandra Marvin raises the roof with her tremendous voice in the first half as she makes it her own before cheeky young star Bonny Hill almost steals it when she reprises later.

And the whole show is about song and dance - and what great songs, by Berlin of course, and great dancing.

Betty and Judy Haines (Grace Mouat and Natasha Mould) in White Christmas. A Sheffield Theatres Production, 2023, Credit: Johan Persson

If you've watched TV at Christmas you'll know the film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, featuring the iconic festive hit song 'White Christmas'.

George Blagden and Stuart Neal play the Crosby and Kaye roles of Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, Second World War soldiers, we see them performing for their fellow troops of the 151st division on Christmas Eve 1944 under the watchful eye of General Waverley.

Fast forward ten years and the guys have struck the big time on Broadway and are headlining on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Looking for a new act to join their touring show, they discover showbiz sisters Betty and Judy Haines (Grace Mouat and Natasha Mould).

Unexpectedly, they all end up in a remote ski resort in Vermont - where for once there's no snow - to save the beloved old general's struggling Pinetree inn.

On-off love matches predictably ensue.

Hollywood meets Broadway – with glossy sets and energy-packed direction from Paul Foster, top-drawer music with Alex Parker and the orchestra and sparkling choreography by Alistair David.

It's a sure-fire - if safe - showtime stunner for this time of year, whatever is going on in the world outside.

Big Berlin numbers including 'The Best Things Happen When You're Dancing' and 'Blue Skies' are among the other highlights.

Blagden - looking nothing like the French absolute monarch Louis who he played in Versaille - is an absolute revelation with a fine voice for the lovely 'Count Your Blessings' and the title song and has a nice turn of foot in routines such as the parody of Sisters.

Neal, the joker of the duo, is a terrific ball of energy, who looks like a young Mickey Rooney and dances like the amazing Donald O'Connor.

He's on brilliant form for his tap routine in 'I Love A Piano'.

Mouat, as Betty, shows off her splendid voice at its best in the duet 'Love,You Didn't Do Right By Me / How Deep Is The Ocean'.

Mould keeps up the dancing pace with Neal and sings beautifully.

A frantic stage manager, played winningly by Charlie Brooker and Craig Armstrong as handyman Ezekiel add to the fun in a faultless cast and ensemble that is far more diverse than the original movie.

Ewen Cummins exudes pride and a warm heart as the general while Marvin adds kindly and comedic acting skills to her powerful vocals.

Bonny Hill, as the general's granddaughter, is surely a future star.