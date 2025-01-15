Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s nominees ahead of the BAFTA Awards ceremony in London are set to be announced this afternoon 🏆

It’s set to be the biggest night in UK cinema, and in a few moments the nominees for the 2025 BAFTA Awards are set to be revealed.

With the nominations being streamed live on YouTube from 12:00pm GMT, join us for our live coverage as we find out who is tipped for Oscars glory after the first awards show of the 2025 Awards Season took place earlier this month - the Golden Globes.

Will Demi Moore continue her run of success after the release of The Substance, or will Oscar-favourite The Brutalist dominate proceedings this afternoon?